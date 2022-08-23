Read full article on original website
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene Heslop
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court findsPolarbearSeattle, WA
Washington Child Care Providers To Receive One-Time PaymentCadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
The Cold Case Murder of Patricia Barnes Solved After 26 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Seattle, WA
q13fox.com
Seattle traffic: 2 major highway closures happening this weekend, expect delays
SEATTLE - Drivers should expect major delays this weekend as two major highways in Seattle are expected to have lane closures and shutdowns. Beginning Friday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m., Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews will reduce southbound I-5 to one lane. This reduction will take place south of the stadiums to Spokane Street for more Revive I-5 work.
KOMO News
Large fire erupts at Everett compost facility, brings smoke and smell to area
EVERETT, Wash. — There's a smoky haze visible from miles away and it's actually from a compost facility. The Marysville Fire District confirmed the fire started at the facility in Everett. The smoky haze is also bringing a smell to the Marysville area. MFD said it has several units...
mltnews.com
Construction underway on Ballinger Park trail, playground
Work is underway to construct the Ballinger Park trail and accessible playground. For the trail, Contractor Wyser Construction has mobilized and staged on the east side of the Mountlake Terrace Senior Center parking lot. For safety, a large portion of the grassy field will be fenced off during construction to prevent pedestrian access.
Yakima Herald Republic
WA ferry that crashed near West Seattle dock is out until next year
The Cathlamet ferry, which crashed in spectacular fashion last month near the Fauntleroy dock in West Seattle, will undergo repairs in Everett through at least the end of the year, according to Washington State Ferries. The 1980s-era boat will go into dry dock at Everett Ship Repair, one of the...
Chronicle
Thurston County Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Crash That Blocked I-5 Lanes for Over 13 Hours
The semi-truck driver who was killed in a collision with a support pillar for the 113th Avenue overpass on southbound Interstate 5 near Maytown on Monday has been identified as Michael Erickson, 61, of Seattle. Erickson’s cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries, the Thurston County Coroner’s Office confirmed...
KUOW
Changes coming to Seattle food truck rules
Seattle might drop some restrictions for food truck businesses. The Seattle Department of Transportation is revising regulations that have been in place since 2011, when the city allowed food trucks and carts on public streets and sidewalks. Before 2020, the city issued vending permits for food trucks, carts, and stadium vendors.
Southbound Interstate 5 Lanes Closed for 13 Hours, 41 Minutes After Fatal Crash Near Maytown
Multiple lanes of southbound Interstate 5 were blocked for a total of 13 hours and 41 minutes on Monday after a semi-truck fatally collided with a support pillar for the 113th Avenue overpass near Maytown. The driver, who was declared dead at the scene when emergency crews responded just after...
mltnews.com
Under the weather: Cooldown coming along with chance of showers
Well, here we are—the last weekend of August and the last weekend of meteorological summer. While the heat seems to have been around forever, summer has flown by as a whole. This year, the warmth just hasn’t seemed to let up, or if it does, it hasn’t lasted long. The graph below shows a yearly depiction (since 1999) of the number of days with highs 85 degrees or higher during meteorological summer (June through August).
seattleschild.com
5 King County beaches close due to bacteria from sewage spill
Five King County public swimming beaches were closed this week along Lake Washington after a sewage spill led to dangerous bacteria levels in the water. Mevdenbauer Bay Beach (Bellevue) Newcastle Beach (Bellevue. County health officials test swim beaches in King County along Lake Washington and Lake Sammamish for bacteria weekly...
myeverettnews.com
Kind Of A Corny Sign At The Totem Diner
My Everett News is a hyperlocal news website featuring breaking news and events in Everett, WA. We also cover City of Everett information and items of interest to those who live and work in Everett. It's written by Leland Dart a former Snohomish County based radio reporter born and raised in Everett.
After years of complaints about trash, rats and crime, crews clear North Seattle homeless camp
SEATTLE — After complaints about trash, rats, crime and rampant drug activity for six years, city of Seattle crews and Seattle police cleared an encampment at North 125th Street and Stone Avenue North on Tuesday. A KIRO 7 crew was there as crews towed away numerous recreational vehicles, as...
urbnlivn.com
Light, bright Leschi home with expansive water, mountain views
Built in 1948, 3714 E Superior St. is a two-bedroom Northwest contemporary home in the heart of Seattle’s Leschi neighborhood. The property offers a two-floor, 1,240-square-foot layout with abundant natural light and unmissable Cascade Mountain, Lake Washington and Bellevue views. With outdoor space on every level and a rooftop...
Kent Shooting Leaves 1 Dead in Apartment Parking Lot
Kent, WA: A shooting occurred that left one person dead in a parking lot of an apartment complex in the city of Kent on Friday, Aug. 19. 911 dispatchers received numerous calls for a man shot in the parking lot of Riverwood Apartments in the 24600 block of Russell Road South. Kent Police and Puget Sound Fire crews attempted life-saving measures on the victim but were unsuccessful.
7 Injured in Hit-and-Run Boat Collision on Lake Washington
Seattle, WA: Multiple people were injured after a large unidentified boat struck a small boat in a hit-and-run collision on Lake Washington in the city of Seattle. Just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 911 operators received a call for a boat in distress claiming it had been run over by a large charter boat with multiple casualties. The caller also stated the yacht had stopped, looked at the people hurt, and fled the scene.
Rangers recover body of man who fell while climbing Mount Rainier
SEATTLE — The body of a 52-year-old Canadian man was recovered Tuesday after he fell to his death while climbing Mount Rainier the day before, according to the National Park Service. Witnesses reported seeing a climber take a "substantial fall" while descending the Disappointment Cleaver route on Mount Rainier's...
nypressnews.com
More heat is in store for Seattle area, but fall is just 29 days away
If you’re a hot-weather fearing aestophobe, which might not be in the dictionary, but it is in the lexicon for some heat haters, hold on! We’ve got some more hot days this week, yes, but the sweet relief of autumn equinox is less than a month away. You...
mltnews.com
Snohomish County publishes report detailing community pandemic recovery priorities
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers has released the Community Pandemic Recovery Priorities Report, which details the outcomes of the four-month pandemic recovery engagement effort the county conducted over the spring and summer. According to a county news release, the report collects key themes across conversations with community leaders, service providers, mayors and residents to identify the top countywide pandemic recovery needs. These community needs will then guide remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) investments, including the second $80 million spending plan.
Flames at Lynnwood apartments force more than a dozen out of homes
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — An overnight apartment fire forced people out of their units in Lynnwood. The fire at the building on 46th Avenue West just above 194th Street Southwest was reported shortly after midnight on Tuesday. Firefighters said a car in the carport under the Trinity Place Apartments caught...
mltnews.com
Deception Pass State Park a worthy day-trip destination
Spurred by a recent Seattle Times article, I decided it was time to do more than drive through the very popular Deception Pass State Park with a varied topography far beyond just the view from the bridges. (It should be noted that before we moved here, Edmonds was “the town you drove through to get to the ferry”).
KOMO News
Residents hopeful after longtime North Seattle homeless camp finally cleared
SEATTLE — It took two days to clear a troubled and longtime homeless encampment in North Seattle. Countless city dump trucks have likely removed tons of debris and garbage left behind at the former encampment site near Highway 99 and N125th Street. The encampment sat on a greenbelt off Stone Avenue North between N. 120th and N. 125th Streets.
