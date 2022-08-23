It’s not common to face the top-ranked team in the country, but after the University of North Carolina jumped from 10th to No.1, Baylor soccer finds themselves slated to play the nation’s best program. The matchup is scheduled to start at noon on Sunday at the Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field in Austin, and it’s the first time the Bears have faced a No. 1 ranked team since 1998, which was against none other than UNC, where Baylor lost 5-0.

WACO, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO