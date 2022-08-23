Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beautiful Waco, Texas getaway cabins booked solid for monthsEllen EastwoodWaco, TX
O'Rourke was Asked What are You Doing with Our Guns?Tom HandyTexas State
Governor Abbott Stops in West Texas to Support the Republican Party and Share His MessageTom HandyPecos County, TX
Three days in Dallas, Austin, and Waco, TexasCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerDallas, TX
Tall Task: Baylor soccer awaits No. 1 UNC
It’s not common to face the top-ranked team in the country, but after the University of North Carolina jumped from 10th to No.1, Baylor soccer finds themselves slated to play the nation’s best program. The matchup is scheduled to start at noon on Sunday at the Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field in Austin, and it’s the first time the Bears have faced a No. 1 ranked team since 1998, which was against none other than UNC, where Baylor lost 5-0.
Student Activities to host Late Night on Friday
Baylor Student Activities will be hosting Late Night on Aug. 26 from 9 p.m. to midnight. The annual event is an opportunity for incoming students to meet student leaders from more than 300 organizations and to learn how they can get involved on campus. Jacob Scroggins, assistant director of student...
Student Spotlights: Religious minorities reflect on campus life
Baylor is the largest Baptist university on the planet. Last fall, more than 65% of freshmen identified as some denomination of the Christian religion, from Baptist to Methodist, Evangelical and more. While a significant portion of campus identifies as nonreligious, Baylor isn’t just a dichotomy between Christians and the nonreligious. Who are the 20% of students in the religious minority?
What to Do in Waco: Aug. 26 – 28
“Godspell” | August 24 – 27 | Wednesday – Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. | Waco Civic Theater, 1517 Lake Air Dr. | $20 | Experience Waco Civic Theater’s rendition of the beloved religious musical “Godspell.”. McLennan County Mud Fest 2022...
New Student Programs hosts mixer for out-of-state students
New Student Programs hosted the Out-of-State Student Mixer as part of its lineup of Welcome Week events from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 in the Barfield Drawing Room in the Bill Daniel Student Center. The event, which brought in approximately 250 students, featured a green and gold...
Baylor law professor dominates at Brazilian jiujitsu competition
On the mat, he is an executive black belt in Brazilian jiujitsu, in his office at the Baylor Law School, Professor Matt Cordon is the director of the legal writing program and a professor of law. Cordon recently dominated at the North American Grappling Association (NAGA) tournament and took home...
Double trouble: Baylor soccer twins hold down defense
For those watching Baylor soccer this season, no, you aren’t seeing double. Twin freshmen Hallie Augustyn and Hannah Augustyn are guarding the backline for the Bears this season. The twins helped lead Flower Mound High School to the 6A State Championship in 2021 as well as back-to-back district championships...
Students deserve healthier food options in Waco
For the freshmen who are now arriving at school, the freshman 15 is not a joke. People wonder how it’s possible to gain weight when there is an adequate amount of walking incorporated into our daily schedules, but it all stems from the food. Once you gain your freshman...
Baylor Continuing Education welcomes everyone to take IT Bootcamp courses
With an open enrollment and the prospect of “fast access to today’s top tech jobs,” Baylor’s online IT Bootcamp courses are welcoming those within the Baylor community and beyond. Spearheaded by Baylor’s Continuing Education, these courses provide opportunities for those with or without college degrees to learn valuable skills.
ICYMI: back-to-school edition
The past two weeks have been crazy for everyone, between moving in, the first day of classes and trying to get settled in. It’s easy to lose track of all things Baylor athletics that have been going on, so here is everything you may have missed. After a long...
Multicultural Affairs hosts annual Mosaic Mixer
The Department of Multicultural Affairs hosted its annual Mosaic Mixer on Wednesday in the Bill Daniel Student Center. The first portion of the mixer was an organization fair in which different cultural groups and coalitions set up their tables for students to get an inside look into each organization. Alongside these student groups, the fair also included tables from different departments of Baylor that students might find interest in.
Student spotlight: sophomore Jacob Reiger, real-life Troy Bolton
Houston sophomore Jacob Reiger is a student straight from the Disney movie “High School Musical.” A lifelong football player and the son of a star quarterback and a cheerleader, Reiger had a self-proclaimed “Troy Bolton moment” when he skipped a football game to watch a school play his senior year of high school. He never looked back.
Calling All Artisans: Local Skate Rats organizes market for student entrepreneurs
Dan Rettinger, owner of Local Skate Rats, had a vision to create a space for student small business owners to showcase their products in a market format to expand their clientele. Sunday, that dream will come to fruition. The local trading post market will be held from noon to 3...
Creative Waco aims for city to thrive with culture, imagination
A nonprofit organization formed in 2015, Creative Waco aims to support a thriving cultural and creative community in Waco. For a decade prior to 2015, the City of Waco aspired to raise the bar for cultural development. No entity existed to undertake the task until Creative Waco executive Fiona Bond was brought by Baylor from Scotland to Waco with her husband and two kids.
