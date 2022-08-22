WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau West and Wisconsin Rapids picked up wins, while SPASH and D.C. Everest lost in Thursday night Valley Football Association action. Wausau West traveled to De Pere and played a tight game against the Redbirds. After trailing twice in the second half, two runs from quarterback Vince Hanz tied the game each time. Heading into the second half, De Pere jumped in front 20-14, but the Warriors used a reverse on fourth and goal. Carter Amerson used the space and the blockers to scoot in for the score. The extra point proved to be the go-ahead point, with the Warriors winning 21-20.

