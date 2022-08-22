Read full article on original website
WSAW
Amazon packages spill from tipped truck in Manitowoc County
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some Amazon deliveries may take a little longer in our area. A truck tipped in Manitowoc County Friday morning, spilling out Amazon packages. No one was hurt. It happened at I-43 northbound at Greenstreet Road in the Maribel area. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says...
WSAW
Motorcyclist killed in Shawano County crash
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A motorcyclist was pronounced dead following a crash in Shawano County Tuesday. At about 12:19 p.m., the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at Highway 29 and County Road MMM in the Town of Richmond. The Sheriff’s Office says a preliminary investigation...
WSAW
9-year-old girl recovering following accident on Fond du Lac County farm
TOWNSHIP OF EDEN, Wis. (WBAY) - The 9-year-old girl injured on a farm in Fond du Lac County on Wednesday afternoon is sedated, but her family says she’s responding to simple commands. Emergency responders were called to a farm on Sunny Road in Eden just before 3 P.M. for...
WSAW
Green Bay Parks Committee approves of new Bay Beach ride
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Parks Committee voted unanimously to support the purchase of a new ride for Bay Beach Amusement Park. The committee voted 4-0 Wednesday for purchasing a used NebulaZ Ride for $775,000. The ride would be purchased from Zamperla, an amusement rides company. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAW
Bat found near Clintonville park tests positive for rabies
CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - A bat found near a park in Clintonville has tested positive for rabies. Waupaca County Public Health says the bat was found near Bucholtz Park on Saturday, Aug. 20. The department has been in contact with people who may have been exposed to the bat. Anyone...
WSAW
Weyauwega man charged in 1992 murders retains attorneys
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in the 1992 murders of two people in Waupaca County has found two attorneys to represent him. Online court records posted Friday show Tony G. Haase has retained John A. Birdsall and Kirk Bowden Obear to represent him in the double murder case.
WSAW
Wausau West, Wisconsin Rapids pick up wins in Thursday VFA action
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau West and Wisconsin Rapids picked up wins, while SPASH and D.C. Everest lost in Thursday night Valley Football Association action. Wausau West traveled to De Pere and played a tight game against the Redbirds. After trailing twice in the second half, two runs from quarterback Vince Hanz tied the game each time. Heading into the second half, De Pere jumped in front 20-14, but the Warriors used a reverse on fourth and goal. Carter Amerson used the space and the blockers to scoot in for the score. The extra point proved to be the go-ahead point, with the Warriors winning 21-20.
