live5news.com
Escaped inmate placed back in custody: sheriff’s office
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An inmate who escaped a hospital in Moncks Corner Friday afternoon has been captured, deputies say. Deputy Chief Jeremy Baker with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says the escape happened sometime around 5 p.m. The inmate, 29-year-old Ryan D. Ellis, was taken to Trident’s...
live5news.com
live5news.com
10-year-old injured in downtown Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating after a 10-year-old was shot Saturday night. Police were called to Jackson Street in the Eastside neighborhood around 6:55 p.m. At the scene, officers located the victim and rendered emergency medical aid. The 10-year-old was then taken to the hospital.
live5news.com
Charleston Police respond to incident downtown
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers are currently combing through a scene Saturday night in downtown Charleston. The Charleston Police Department has crime tape set up on Jackson Street. There is no official word yet on what incident they are investigating. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
South Carolina coroner: Missing woman found dead in James Island marsh was shot to death
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A missing woman whose body was found Aug. 13 in the water near her boyfriend’s home on James Island was shot to death, and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office has ruled her death a homicide. An autopsy showed that Megan Rich died from a gunshot wound, the coroner’s office said. Her […]
live5news.com
Sheriff’s office to conduct special patrols around Joseph Floyd Manor
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Joseph Floyd Manor management and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are working together to find creative solutions to promote a safer environment for residents and people living in the area of the senior public housing complex. The law enforcement agency has agreed to conduct special...
SC Game Warden: 7 deer illegally shot in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) issued over $10,000 in fines following poaching in Berkeley County. According to SCDNR, Officer Ravenell was monitoring Berkeley County Region 4 when he made contact with a hunter. Officer Ravenell made a routine check and found seven illegal doe deer in hunter’s possession. […]
Victim’s family in deadly NCPD officer-involved crash seeking justice
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The family of a woman killed in an officer-involved crash in North Charleston is calling for justice. Raudnesia Waring died on July 5th when authorities said a North Charleston Police Officer crashed into her car at the intersection of Dorchester Road and Scarsdale Avenue. She was 24 years old. On […]
counton2.com
Summerville Police investigating multiple gas station armed robberies
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) is investigating armed-robberies at multiple gas stations that took place early Friday morning. According to SPD, the first incident happened at a 7/11 on Dorchester Road shortly before 2:30 a.m. Officers said that they arrived on scene and were told...
wpde.com
Dash cam video released of Florence County crash that killed medic, motorcyclist
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — ABC15 obtained dash cam video Friday of a crash that happened two weeks ago, which killed a Florence County EMS medic and a motorcyclist she was helping. We got a copy of the video through Freedom of Information. Some of the images in the...
live5news.com
Family of woman killed in officer-involved crash says charges are ‘blasphemy’
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston Police officer was charged Friday in connection to a deadly July crash but the family of the victim says the charges are not severe enough. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says Officer Jeremy Kraft was the “contributor” to a July 5 crash...
Man arrested for shooting vehicle, driving recklessly in N. Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police say a North Charleston man is behind bars for allegedly shooting at another vehicle and driving recklessly. Clyde Randy Lynch, 42, is charged with discharging a firearm, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, and reckless driving, according to jail records. A North Charleston police report provided to […]
live5news.com
Coroner: Missing woman found in marsh died from gunshot wound
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the cause of death of a woman who was reported missing and then found dead in a marsh on James Island. Megan Rich, 41, from Summerville, died of a gunshot wound, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The manner...
live5news.com
Police searching for alleged kidnapper, victim in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police and other agencies are looking for an alleged kidnapper and a victim after a police chase ended in downtown Charleston. The Charleston Police Department got involved once the chase ended near Hampton Park on Wednesday night, according to police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen. Meanwhile, the chase started with the Hanahan Police Department.
msn.com
Lake City teen missing, police asking for help
A 16-year-old is missing from Lake City as of Saturday afternoon. Lake City Police are asking for help finding Abigail Law, who they say left 439 Southwest Michigan Street at 1 p.m. Saturday. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with white writing, black shorts and gold flip flops.
SLED: Dorchester man charged for threatening to ‘blast’ judge
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Tuesday charged a Dorchester County man for threatening the life of a public official. Jason Paul Kositz (42) of Ladson allegedly made a Facebook post naming a judge presiding over pending domestic violence charges against him. In the post, he said “justice […]
The Post and Courier
Motorcyclists identified in fatal downtown Charleston car crash
Two motorcycle riders killed in a crash in downtown Charleston earlier this week have been identified as a Florence County woman and a man from Maryland. Patrick Marrah, 31, was operating the motorcycle that was rear-ended Aug. 23 by a Chevrolet box truck and then collided with a third vehicle, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. Marrah is from Saint Michaels, Md.
live5news.com
First responders escort young girl to candy store after loss of brother
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders across the Tri-County area went beyond the call of duty Thursday for a young girl who unexpectedly lost her older brother this month. When the Charleston County girl unexpectedly lost her brother this month, deputies with the sheriff’s office reached out to find out...
live5news.com
North Charleston Police officer charged in fatal July crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After an investigation, the South Carolina Highway Patrol says a North Charleston Police officer is being charged in a deadly July 5 crash. Jeremy Kraft was the “contributor to the collision” and is charged with driving too fast for conditions, according to LCpl. Nick Pye.
