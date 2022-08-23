ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

live5news.com

Escaped inmate placed back in custody: sheriff’s office

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An inmate who escaped a hospital in Moncks Corner Friday afternoon has been captured, deputies say. Deputy Chief Jeremy Baker with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says the escape happened sometime around 5 p.m. The inmate, 29-year-old Ryan D. Ellis, was taken to Trident’s...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies search for escaped inmate in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are looking for an escaped inmate in Moncks Corner Saturday afternoon.   According to Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, an inmate escaped custody following a medical emergency.  News 2 confirmed with deputies that crews and K-9s are searching in the wooded area off Mitten Lane near Trident’s Moncks Corner Medical […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
live5news.com

Deputies looking for inmate who escaped from Moncks Corner hospital

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for an inmate who escaped Saturday afternoon. Deputy Chief Jeremy Baker says it happened sometime around 5 p.m. in the Moncks Corner area. The inmate, 29-year-old Ryan D. Ellis, was taken to Trident’s Moncks Corner...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
live5news.com

10-year-old injured in downtown Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating after a 10-year-old was shot Saturday night. Police were called to Jackson Street in the Eastside neighborhood around 6:55 p.m. At the scene, officers located the victim and rendered emergency medical aid. The 10-year-old was then taken to the hospital.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Police respond to incident downtown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers are currently combing through a scene Saturday night in downtown Charleston. The Charleston Police Department has crime tape set up on Jackson Street. There is no official word yet on what incident they are investigating. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SC Game Warden: 7 deer illegally shot in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) issued over $10,000 in fines following poaching in Berkeley County.  According to SCDNR, Officer Ravenell was monitoring Berkeley County Region 4 when he made contact with a hunter.  Officer Ravenell made a routine check and found seven illegal doe deer in hunter’s possession.  […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Summerville Police investigating multiple gas station armed robberies

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) is investigating armed-robberies at multiple gas stations that took place early Friday morning. According to SPD, the first incident happened at a 7/11 on Dorchester Road shortly before 2:30 a.m. Officers said that they arrived on scene and were told...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
live5news.com

Coroner: Missing woman found in marsh died from gunshot wound

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the cause of death of a woman who was reported missing and then found dead in a marsh on James Island. Megan Rich, 41, from Summerville, died of a gunshot wound, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The manner...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police searching for alleged kidnapper, victim in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police and other agencies are looking for an alleged kidnapper and a victim after a police chase ended in downtown Charleston. The Charleston Police Department got involved once the chase ended near Hampton Park on Wednesday night, according to police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen. Meanwhile, the chase started with the Hanahan Police Department.
CHARLESTON, SC
msn.com

Lake City teen missing, police asking for help

A 16-year-old is missing from Lake City as of Saturday afternoon. Lake City Police are asking for help finding Abigail Law, who they say left 439 Southwest Michigan Street at 1 p.m. Saturday. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with white writing, black shorts and gold flip flops.
LAKE CITY, SC
The Post and Courier

Motorcyclists identified in fatal downtown Charleston car crash

Two motorcycle riders killed in a crash in downtown Charleston earlier this week have been identified as a Florence County woman and a man from Maryland. Patrick Marrah, 31, was operating the motorcycle that was rear-ended Aug. 23 by a Chevrolet box truck and then collided with a third vehicle, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. Marrah is from Saint Michaels, Md.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

North Charleston Police officer charged in fatal July crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After an investigation, the South Carolina Highway Patrol says a North Charleston Police officer is being charged in a deadly July 5 crash. Jeremy Kraft was the “contributor to the collision” and is charged with driving too fast for conditions, according to LCpl. Nick Pye.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

