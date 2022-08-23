For the fourth straight year, MTN DEW has released a mysterious flavor centered around Halloween. MTN DEW Voo-Dew 4 has started to hit the shelves across the country, meaning DEW drinkers have started getting their hands on it, taking to social media to reveal thoughts on what the flavor is, now an annual tradition for fans of the brand. The general consensus amongst those who've tasted it is that there's a strong sense of sourness or citrus to it.

DRINKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO