ComicBook
She-Hulk Graces the Cover of Fictional "Superior Law" Magazine
The first two episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law are now streaming on Disney+, and Marvel have been loving the new show. Currently, She-Hulk has an 88% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson gave the show a 4.5 out of 5 and called it "the MCU's wackiest and most worthwhile show yet." We have seen a lot of cool content to promote the series, and Marvel released a new poster this week. Yesterday, they also took to social media to show Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) gracing the cover of the fictional law magazine, Superior Law.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Head Writer Explains Why Show Ignores The Blip
We're only two episodes into She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but the live-action series is providing fans with updates that fans genuinely didn't know they needed about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The show has already been jam-packed with surprising Easter eggs and unexpected fourth-wall breaks, but it has yet to really acknowledge The Blip, the five years of disaster that occurred between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, outside of a few passing lines of dialogue about how Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) helped bring humanity back. In a recent interview with Lifehacker, She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao revealed why that creative choice was made, and argued that within the world of the show, "that's already happened and people have already moved on."
ComicBook
Fantastic Four Director Reportedly WandaVision's Matt Shakman
Matt Shakman, best known for his TV work on shows like WandaVision and Psych, is reportedly in talks to direct Fantastic Four for Marvel Studios, bringing Marvel's first family to the big screen for the first time since 2015's ill-fated Fantastic 4. At Comic Con International in San Diego earlier this summer, Marvel's Kevin Feige said that while they had not yet landed on a director to replace Jon Watts, who exited not long after Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters, that they had a list of candidates and would have an announcement soon.
ComicBook
Fantastic Four Fans Excited About Possible New Director
WandaVision director Matt Shakman is reportedly in talks to direct Fantastic Four. The news has been confirmed by Deadline after a report from The Direct surfaced earlier this week. The Disney+ director helmed a massively successful entry for Marvel TV in their infancy on the streaming service. Allegedly studio head Kevin Feige is very comfortable with the director as well. Fantastic Four is going to be a big movie for the MCU. People have been waiting for Marvel's First Family to make their appearance in this franchise for years. They and the X-Men have been top of the order for some fans. However, there have been no indications of where and how the big reveals of Earth 616's Reed Richards, Johnny Storm, Sue Storm and Ben Grimm are going to come from. The only open acknowledgement of the team has been in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with John Krasinski stepping into the role of Earth 838's Mr. Fantastic. Check out more reaction down below:
ComicBook
Chris Evans Shares Adorable Dodger Photos on International Dog Day
August 26th is International Dog Day, and you know what that means... Chris Evans is posting Dodger photos! The beloved Marvel Cinematic Universe star gives his pup a shoutout on most dog-related holidays, including National Rescue Dog Day. Recently, Evans shared a look at Dodger in an outfit from his newest movie, The Gray Man. Today, Evans shared a bunch of photos of Dodger and they are all super adorable.
ComicBook
New Friday the 13th Movie: Series Creator Teases Film for 2023
Unlike many of its counterparts in the horror genre, Friday the 13th hasn't been able to enjoy on the renewed appreciation for slasher franchise revivals. Stuck in legal limbo due to the lawsuit brought on by screenwriter Victor Miller, the rights to the franchise have been stuck at an impasse; but series producer Sean S. Cunningham may have just revealed that the series might finally have a new entry. As noticed by Bloody Disgusting, the filmmaker's official Cameo account has been updated to read: "Sean S. Cunningham directed and produced the seminal horror film Friday the 13th, creating the iconic villain Jason Voorhees. The movie has spawned 12 installments with a 13th scheduled for next year."
ComicBook
Law & Order: SVU Star Kelli Giddish Was Reportedly Pushed Out of New Season
Law & Order: SVU fans were disappointed to learn that Kelli Giddish would be exiting the show during season 24, and Giddish would confirm the news later in the day. Since then SVU's new showrunner also addressed Giddish's upcoming exit after the announcement received substantial backlash, hinting that this whole thing is more complex than it might seem, and now a new report from Variety seems to confirm that. According to the report, multiple sources say the exit was not Giddish's choice and was also not a decision made by new showrunner David Graziano, but was a call made from above.
ComicBook
Resident Evil Star Lance Reddick Responds to Netflix Cancelation
Resident Evil actor Lance Reddick has posted a video in response to Netflix's cancelation of the TV series. The Resident Evil series is one of the most influential franchises in gaming, so naturally, it only made sense for Hollywood to want to ride Capcom's gravy train to the box office and streamers. Film adaptations started releasing in the early 2000s to mixed reviews, but immense commercial success, particularly overseas. The films would eventually be rebooted with a more direct adaptation of the games in 2021, but it failed to make a splash. Netflix then decided to take a crack at the series with a show that existed within the world of the games, serving as a bit of a sequel to Resident Evil 5 with Albert Wesker in the lead role.
ComicBook
The Winchesters Prequel Reveals First Look at Jensen Ackles' Return as Dean
Supernatural is headed back to television once again — and now we have our latest look at what that will entail. On Friday, TV Insider debuted a new photo from The Winchesters, the highly-anticipated prequel series that will be arriving on The CW this fall. Executive producing and narrating the series will be Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles, and as it turns out, he will be appearing in person in the series as well. The photo reveals Dean holding a journal while leaning against his Chevy Impala "Baby", which fans are already speculating could be the source of the narration on the series.
ComicBook
Batman: Caped Crusader: Streaming Services Going After Former HBO Max Series
Earlier this week came stunning news out of Warner Bros. Discovery, the latest in a series of moves that have people scratching their heads, that the animated series Batman: Caped Crusader was no longer moving forward at HBO Max. Unlike the Batgirl movie the project hadn't been cancelled outright, in fact production still continues, it would simply no longer appear on their streaming platform and was looking for a new home. Potential suitors have immediately come knocking apparently as The Hollywood Reporter's Heat Vision Newsletter reveals that other streaming services are going after the show in hopes of landing it.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead's Last Episodes Teaser: Fight to the Finish
11 seasons, 12 years, and 169 episodes have all led to this: the last episodes of The Walking Dead. AMC released a teaser trailer for the third part of the zombie drama's final season, previewing the action-packed fight to the finish beginning October 2 on AMC and AMC+. In the footage, Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melisssa McBride), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) lead their group's last stand against the New World Order: Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) and Governor Milton (Laila Robins) of the Commonwealth. The Walking Dead: The Last Episodes begin October 2 and conclude with the series finale on November 20.
ComicBook
Power Rangers Announces Season 30 Cosmic Fury, Reveals Return of Dino Fury Cast
Hasbro and eOne decided to kick off National Power Rangers Day with a huge announcement, officially unveiling Power Rangers' 30th season. In a new video Power Rangers Dino Fury executive producer and showrunner Simon Bennett officially revealed that season 30 will be titled Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, and that he will be returning as showrunner, but that's not all. Bennett also revealed that for the first time since Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, a team will return for a third season, as the Dino Fury cast will be reprising their roles as the Rangers in Cosmic Fury, which will take their adventures into space and across the galaxy. Cosmic Fury will air in 2023, and you can check out the full reveal in the video below,.
17 Offensive Movies That These Actors Should've Stayed Away From With A Ten-Foot Pole
Even into the 2010s, there was SO much yellowface in Hollywood, and it wasn't that long ago that Blackface was common, too. And of course, we still have plenty of fat suits, real-life tragedies and stories exploited for Oscar bait or box office revenue, and nondisabled actors playing disabled roles.
ComicBook
Kevin Smith Says Marvel Could Own DC By Picking Up Batman: Caped Crusader
This week brought shocking news to Bat-fans around the world when it was revealed that the animated series Batman: Caped Crusader, a show from Batman: The Animated Series creator Bruce Timm and The Batman director Matt Reeves, was no longer happening at HBO Max. Unlike other projects at the streamer the series wasn't fully cancelled though and would continue production while it sought out a new home. Reports came in this week that other streaming services are eager to potentially take on the series, one of the first Batman-centric shows in decades to not air on a Warner Bros. platform. Noted fanboy, and former Batman scribe, Kevin Smith had an idea, what if Marvel and Disney took it?
ComicBook
Star Wars: Ahsoka Creator Calls Series "Everything I Could Hope For"
No Star Wars character has had quite the impact as Ahsoka Tano, with the fan-favorite Jedi becoming a prolific hero following her debut in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. After an array of appearances in animation, live-action, and various tie-in media, Tano is set to get her own live-action solo story in the form of a Star Wars: Ahsoka Disney+ series, which is currently in production. In a recent interview with Dagobah Dispatch, Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni provided a pretty epic update about how production on the series is going, and called the experience "everything I could hope for."
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Every Easter Egg and Marvel Reference in Episode 2
We're now two issues into She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and it's safe to say that the Disney+ series is leaving an impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The live-action series follows the adventures of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) a lawyer in Los Angeles whose life is forever changed when she accidentally gets powers similar to her cousin, Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). The second episode shined a light on how those superpowers are effecting every corner of Jen's life, both as a high-profile lawyer, and as a reluctant superhero, and brought some pretty shocking Easter eggs in the process.
ComicBook
Marvel Announces Wasp Series
The Wasp will fly solo in a new series from Marvel in 2023. Marvel will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Wasp, one of the founding members of the Avengers, by launching a four-issue miniseries starring Janet Van Dyne and Nadia Van Dyne in January. The Wasp series is positioned as a spiritual successor to the current Ant-Man series, with writer Al Ewing returning to helm the book. For Wasp, Ewing teams with Kasie Nie, known for her work on series such as Mockingbird and Age of Conan: Belit. Wasp will revisit Janet Van Dyne's origin in the Silver Age, examine her relationship with Nadia, and look toward the future as it sets up another Ewing-written series for release later in 2023. Here's Marvel's synopsis:
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Finally Adds Captain America's Winter Soldier Skin
Captain America in Marvel's Avengers has all sorts of suits and costumes for players to pick through when deciding what to wear. These suits take inspirations from the hero's comics as well as the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies he's been in, but among all those, one suit absent from Captain America's closet was the one he wore in Captain America: Winter Soldier. Crystal Dynamics has now rectified that absence, however, with Captain America's Winter Soldier suit now available in-game.
ComicBook
Jack Quaid Hopes to be Rare Star Trek Actor That Also Appears in Star Wars
Though the rivalry between Star Trek and Star Wars isn't quite what it once was decades ago, the fact that both franchises are probably at their biggest points in terms of overall output is good for everyone, especially actors. Though The Boys star Jack Quaid mostly just lends his voice to Trek, playing the part of Brad Boimler in the animated Star Trek: Lower Decks, he'll make his live-action debut on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, taking part in a crossover between the two shows. Speaking in a new interview Quaid has ambitions for making the live-action leap to another galaxy far, far away too.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Director and Mark Ruffalo Tease What's Next for Hulk After Episode 2
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Thursday's She-Hulk Episode 2, "Superhuman Law." "I got some things I gotta take care of," Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) told Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) over the phone in Thursday's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. What Bruce didn't tell his superhero cousin: he answered the call from space, following up on the Sakaaran spaceship that caused the car crash that exposed Jen to a dose of Banner's blood — turning her into a green 6-foot-7-inch hulk lawyer. In an interview with Marvel.com, the cast and creators of She-Hulk teased answers about Hulk's return trip to Sakaar, the alien planet where Banner crash landed in between the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron and Thor: Ragnarok.
