Person wounded during officer-involved shooting in Biloxi, public safety official says

A person was shot by a Biloxi police officer Monday night near a housing complex.

Bailey Martin, press secretary for Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell, said in a press release that the shooting occurred around 9 p.m. near 330 Benachi Avenue.

Martin confirmed to the Sun Herald that one person was wounded and the officer was not injured.

It’s not clear if the shooting victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Martin said “no other comment will be made” by DPS during the investigation.

Biloxi police Capt. Milton Houseman said the officer involved in the fatal shooting has been placed on paid leave.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation.

Martin said DPS will report findings of the “critical incident” to the Attorney General’s office.