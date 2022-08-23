Girls golf: Warriors placed second at Edgerton mini-meet

EDGERTON — Lakeside Lutheran’s girls golf team placed second with a score of 195 at a Rock Valley Conference mini-meet contested at Edgerton Towne Country Club on Monday, Aug. 22.

The Warriors finished two strokes behind first-place Jefferson.

Lakeside junior Breezy Roman and senior Ava Heckmann each shot 46 to tie for second overall. Sophomore Reagan Gebhart (48) tied for fifth. Sophomore Tessa Schmocker (55) also scored.

Jefferson junior Payton Schmidt shot a 3-over 39 to claim medalist honors.

Team scores: Jefferson 193, Lakeside Lutheran 195, East Troy 217, Edgerton 220, McFarland 227, Clinton 243, Beloit Turner 245, Evansville 248, Cambridge 249.

ALPINE VALLEY MEET

ELKHORN — Jefferson and Lakeside Lutheran spent the 2021 girls golf season neck and neck as the programs vied for the Rock Valley title.

In the end, the Warriors prevailed by three shots at the conference tournament.

The two programs seem to be the cream of the crop in the RVC once again and shared the team title at the first league mini-meet contested at Alpine Valley Resort on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Both schools shot 191, bettering third-place East Troy (216) by a wide margin.

For the Warriors, senior Ava Heckmann carded a 43, tying for second individually with East Troy junior Ella Pernitzke. Lakeside sophomore Reagan Gebhart shot 44, finishing fourth, while junior Breezy Roman shot 49 and senior Chloe Berg carded a 55.

Jefferson junior Payton Schmidt shot a 1-over 37 to claim medalist honors.

Team scores: Jefferson 191, Lakeside Lutheran 191, East Troy 216, Edgerton 230, McFarland 231, Turner 253, Clinton 266, Evansville 272.