WOWT
Manure signs in Omaha help keep city streets clean
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One particular sign that you will only see in parts of south Omaha has a bit of history. The signs get your attention and they’re necessary to keep the streets in that part of the city clean. Traveling around the streets of Omaha, you will...
WOWT
Omaha house fire causes extensive damage Sunday morning
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews responded to a house fire Sunday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a house fire around 6:30 a.m. near Fontenelle Boulevard and Fowler Avenue. Omaha Fire says crews arrived and were able to knock down the fire and enter the...
WOWT
Construction near Omaha casino site a headache for homeowners, businesses
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Warhorse Casino will take the place of Horsemen’s Park, but first Q Street between 60th and 72nd streets will have to be widened to handle the predicted increase in traffic. The business owner near 60th and Q said construction here could go on for about...
WOWT
6 News On Your Side: Why those street signs in parts of South Omaha
The countdown to kickoff is on. 6 News On Your Side: OPD launches online reporting system. Omaha police launched a new tool that could help give officers more time to respond to urgent calls for help. Remembering Cpl. Daegan Page. Updated: 6 hours ago. Tributes are pouring in Friday for...
1011now.com
Missing Lincoln child found
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A child reported missing on Saturday afternoon has been found safe and is back with his family, according to Lincoln Police. We have removed the child’s name and photo from the story to protect his identity now that he’s been located.
KETV.com
Jackknifed semi-truck closes Interstate 80 in Omaha on Friday
OMAHA, Neb. — A jackknifed semi-truck closed Interstate 80 in Omaha on Friday morning. According to authorities, no one is injured after the crash, but traffic is being directed to Interstate 680 and the I-L-Q exits. The crash occurred around 10 a.m. near 108th Street on I-80 westbound. All...
WOWT
House fire in Omaha neighborhood under investigation, estimated loss of $80K
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews are trying to find out the cause of a house fire Wednesday evening. A working fire was declared when crews saw smoke and flames at a two-story family home near 19th & Lothrop Street in response to a fire alarm. No injuries were reported and...
WOWT
Omaha online & phone crime reporting
The countdown to kickoff is on. 6 News On Your Side: OPD launches online reporting system. Omaha police launched a new tool that could help give officers more time to respond to urgent calls for help. Friday Night Fever: Elkhorn South vs Lincoln Southeast. Updated: 8 hours ago. Elkhorn South...
WOWT
Bond set at $50K for former Omaha Police officer
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former Omaha police officer arrested for robbery made her first appearance in court Friday. The judge set Wendy Redding’s bond at $50,000. A woman says Redding tried to hit her with her truck at 90th and dodge. The woman also says Redding then pulled her out of the SUV she was driving and took off in it.
WOWT
Lincoln man killed in motorcycle crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash in Lincoln left one person dead Friday night. According to the Lincoln Police Department, at 10:15 p.m. Friday a motorcyclist was headed east on Cornhusker Highway approaching 27th Street. Witnesses allegedly told police the motorcyclist was speeding and ran a red light. The driver...
WOWT
Omaha residents walk to spread awareness of Huntington’s disease
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More than 1,500 Americans currently have Huntington’s disease according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. Here in Omaha, an event started Sunday morning in an effort to help spread awareness and raise money for Huntington’s disease programs. The Omaha Team Hope Walk took place at Zorinsky...
Man injured in Motorcycle Crash in Cass County
(Atlantic) A motorcycle driver suffered serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Cass County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:00 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near the 59.6-mile marker. Authorities identified the injured motorist as 26-year-old Carolos Alberto Espinosa Herrera. The State Police...
WOWT
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Hottest day in nearly two weeks before a late storm chance
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After less than a half inch rain yesterday evening, a warm and humid Sunday afternoon is on track for us all. I wish the rain was a little heavier but here’s a look at what many of us saw from the yesterday’s showers and storms.
More housing development to come in rural Pottawattamie County
There's an effort to get more housing and city water in rural Pottawattamie County. Two subdivisions are planned south of Lewis Central off Pioneer Trail.
WOWT
Before the Casket: Omaha activists highlight the impacts of gun violence
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gun violence in America has taken the lives of many. In Omaha, community organizations and activists are doing what they can to curb those senseless deaths and make a difference. “The person that shot my son one time, one bullet to his chest, took him out,”...
WOWT
Lincoln man arrested after allegedly taking motorcycle from fatal crash scene
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - New details in a fatal crash in Lincoln. Two people are facing legal trouble after the deadly crash in Lincoln this weekend. Friday night witnesses reported seeing a motorcyclist speed through a red light at north 27th and Cornhusker before crashing into a Ford truck. The...
WOWT
David’s Morning Forecast - Scattered storms this afternoon
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A warm and humid start to the day with temperatures near 70 degrees. Dry this morning, but scattered thunderstorms are likely later today. We should be dry through Noon as temperatures warm into the middle 80s. Rain chances increase for areas around Norfolk, Columbus, and Lincoln by 2pm. Scattered storms spread into the metro after 2pm, with the best chances between 4 and 8pm. While I do not expected a washout today, a few heavier downpours and stronger storms are possible in that 4 to 8pm timeframe. Storms should be pushing out of the area after 8pm, clearing by 10pm. Skies clear out overnight with lows falling back into the middle 60s.
WOWT
Omaha Fire Department addresses study linking gear to cancer-causing chemicals
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters protect us but according to recent studies, the gear protecting them may be doing harm. “We’re willing to risk our lives to save the life of somebody else, so we kind of expect that our bunker gear that we put on is going to be safe and keep us safe,” said Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick.
WOWT
1 injured after car catches fire in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scary sights and sounds in a north Omaha parking lot early Tuesday afternoon. A vehicle fire near 30th and Ames sent one person to the hospital and spectators scurried for cover. An SUV was fully engulfed in flames. The fire and heat led to several mini...
WOWT
Omaha seniors with dementia receive donated robot pets for therapy
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Eighty-six-year-old Mona Brethuwer has dementia. Her caretaker says she just moved into House of Hope and having a furry companion to help her adjust to her new lifestyle is just the ticket. Studies have shown that having robotic or lifelike pets can reduce symptoms of anxiety,...
