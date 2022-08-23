ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Manure signs in Omaha help keep city streets clean

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One particular sign that you will only see in parts of south Omaha has a bit of history. The signs get your attention and they’re necessary to keep the streets in that part of the city clean. Traveling around the streets of Omaha, you will...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha house fire causes extensive damage Sunday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews responded to a house fire Sunday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a house fire around 6:30 a.m. near Fontenelle Boulevard and Fowler Avenue. Omaha Fire says crews arrived and were able to knock down the fire and enter the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

6 News On Your Side: Why those street signs in parts of South Omaha

The countdown to kickoff is on. 6 News On Your Side: OPD launches online reporting system. Omaha police launched a new tool that could help give officers more time to respond to urgent calls for help. Remembering Cpl. Daegan Page. Updated: 6 hours ago. Tributes are pouring in Friday for...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Government
1011now.com

Missing Lincoln child found

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A child reported missing on Saturday afternoon has been found safe and is back with his family, according to Lincoln Police. We have removed the child’s name and photo from the story to protect his identity now that he’s been located.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Jackknifed semi-truck closes Interstate 80 in Omaha on Friday

OMAHA, Neb. — A jackknifed semi-truck closed Interstate 80 in Omaha on Friday morning. According to authorities, no one is injured after the crash, but traffic is being directed to Interstate 680 and the I-L-Q exits. The crash occurred around 10 a.m. near 108th Street on I-80 westbound. All...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha online & phone crime reporting

The countdown to kickoff is on. 6 News On Your Side: OPD launches online reporting system. Omaha police launched a new tool that could help give officers more time to respond to urgent calls for help. Friday Night Fever: Elkhorn South vs Lincoln Southeast. Updated: 8 hours ago. Elkhorn South...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Lights#34th Street#Security Camera#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Wowt
WOWT

Bond set at $50K for former Omaha Police officer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former Omaha police officer arrested for robbery made her first appearance in court Friday. The judge set Wendy Redding’s bond at $50,000. A woman says Redding tried to hit her with her truck at 90th and dodge. The woman also says Redding then pulled her out of the SUV she was driving and took off in it.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Lincoln man killed in motorcycle crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash in Lincoln left one person dead Friday night. According to the Lincoln Police Department, at 10:15 p.m. Friday a motorcyclist was headed east on Cornhusker Highway approaching 27th Street. Witnesses allegedly told police the motorcyclist was speeding and ran a red light. The driver...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha residents walk to spread awareness of Huntington’s disease

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More than 1,500 Americans currently have Huntington’s disease according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. Here in Omaha, an event started Sunday morning in an effort to help spread awareness and raise money for Huntington’s disease programs. The Omaha Team Hope Walk took place at Zorinsky...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Man injured in Motorcycle Crash in Cass County

(Atlantic) A motorcycle driver suffered serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Cass County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:00 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near the 59.6-mile marker. Authorities identified the injured motorist as 26-year-old Carolos Alberto Espinosa Herrera. The State Police...
CASS COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WOWT

David’s Morning Forecast - Scattered storms this afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A warm and humid start to the day with temperatures near 70 degrees. Dry this morning, but scattered thunderstorms are likely later today. We should be dry through Noon as temperatures warm into the middle 80s. Rain chances increase for areas around Norfolk, Columbus, and Lincoln by 2pm. Scattered storms spread into the metro after 2pm, with the best chances between 4 and 8pm. While I do not expected a washout today, a few heavier downpours and stronger storms are possible in that 4 to 8pm timeframe. Storms should be pushing out of the area after 8pm, clearing by 10pm. Skies clear out overnight with lows falling back into the middle 60s.
NORFOLK, NE
WOWT

Omaha Fire Department addresses study linking gear to cancer-causing chemicals

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters protect us but according to recent studies, the gear protecting them may be doing harm. “We’re willing to risk our lives to save the life of somebody else, so we kind of expect that our bunker gear that we put on is going to be safe and keep us safe,” said Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

1 injured after car catches fire in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scary sights and sounds in a north Omaha parking lot early Tuesday afternoon. A vehicle fire near 30th and Ames sent one person to the hospital and spectators scurried for cover. An SUV was fully engulfed in flames. The fire and heat led to several mini...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha seniors with dementia receive donated robot pets for therapy

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Eighty-six-year-old Mona Brethuwer has dementia. Her caretaker says she just moved into House of Hope and having a furry companion to help her adjust to her new lifestyle is just the ticket. Studies have shown that having robotic or lifelike pets can reduce symptoms of anxiety,...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy