San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Ongoing family feud led to shooting on East side

SAN ANTONIO – An ongoing family feud led to a shooting on the East side of town. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Orphan Street at around 11:18 p.m. According to officials, the 46-year-old man was shot at the intersection of Steves Avenue and S. Geyers, after he evaded a property in that location. Police say that the victim has an ongoing family feud with the suspect. The man was hit once in the arm, but his vehicle had several holes from the gunfire. The man managed to drive all the way home and called the police.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Argument led to man getting stabbed with kitchen knife

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sent to the hospital after he was stabbed with a kitchen knife. Police were dispatched to the 4600 block of Pintoresco at around 11:44 a.m. According to officials, a woman in her 40’s and a man in his 60’s were arguing. The argument led to the woman stabbing the man in the abdomen area with a kitchen knife.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio, TX
Texas Accidents
San Antonio, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
San Antonio, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Neighborhood shooting leads to Walmart evacuation

A series of shootings in the area have Bexar County Sheriff's Office on high alert this weekend. What began as an 'attempt to locate' call turned into an evacuation of a Northeast side Walmart. Friday night, a series of shots were called in from the 7000 block of Estrid Trail...
CONVERSE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man hit by deadly train after he lied down on tracks

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after he was hit by a train on Saturday morning. Police say that the man laid down on the tracks. The incident happened at Saltillo Street between S. Trinity and S. Navidad at around 6:19 a.m. According to police, Union Pacific called...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

SAPD mourns officer who died pursuing a suspect

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is in mourning after one of their officers died pursuing a suspect. According to police, Officer Michael McInnis, 25 was pursuing suspects in a burglary at the Northwest Loop 410 area when his patrol car went out of control and crashed. Officer...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Teen shoots himself and younger brother while cleaning gun

SAN ANTONIO – Two juvenile siblings were shot Saturday afternoon while one was cleaning a gun and it popped off. The shooting happened on Binz-Engleman Road towards the Northeast side of town, near Fort Sam Houston. According to officials, the older sibling, 18 was cleaning his mom's gun and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

New pedestrian plaza to open at the Pearl

SAN ANTONIO -- A new pedestrian space is coming to the Pearl this fall. 1100 Springs Plaza will be located in front of the Full Goods Building at the Pearl. The plaza will feature a large recycled water fountain, shaded patios and new seating. It will also connect multiple buildings to allow for more walking access to the shops and restaurants at the Pearl.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Guadalupe County forced to dismiss 12 cases after Schertz Police Department taints evidence while cleaning storage area

SAN ANTONIO — The Guadalupe County district attorney on Friday dismissed a dozen criminal cases, including some felony charges, because of a clerical error by the Schertz Police Department. The police force admits employees "destroyed or comingled" evidence when they cleaned out a property storage room in January, sparking...
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Teens detained following reports of a shooting at Walmart

Eight people have been detained following a shooting at a Walmart in Converse, Texas, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities were called Saturday afternoon for a shooting in progress at a Walmart on FM-78. According to officials, the Walmart and houses behind were cleared out. Deputies say...
CONVERSE, TX

