Ongoing family feud led to shooting on East side
SAN ANTONIO – An ongoing family feud led to a shooting on the East side of town. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Orphan Street at around 11:18 p.m. According to officials, the 46-year-old man was shot at the intersection of Steves Avenue and S. Geyers, after he evaded a property in that location. Police say that the victim has an ongoing family feud with the suspect. The man was hit once in the arm, but his vehicle had several holes from the gunfire. The man managed to drive all the way home and called the police.
Man shot multiple times at stop light following highway road rage incident
SAN ANTONIO – One person was shot multiple times following a road rage incident on the Northwest side of town. According to officials, the shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. at a stop light off the W. Loop 1604 Highway. An occupant in the suspects’ vehicle exited the car and...
Argument led to man getting stabbed with kitchen knife
SAN ANTONIO – A man was sent to the hospital after he was stabbed with a kitchen knife. Police were dispatched to the 4600 block of Pintoresco at around 11:44 a.m. According to officials, a woman in her 40’s and a man in his 60’s were arguing. The argument led to the woman stabbing the man in the abdomen area with a kitchen knife.
San Antonio woman arrested after leaving scene of deadly crash involving motorcyclist, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested Saturday after San Antonio police said she left the scene of a deadly crash she was involved in earlier this year. Mercedes Haines, 29, is charged with failure to stop and render aid - death, according to records from the Bexar County Jail.
5 juveniles, 3 adults arrested after shooting at home led to evacuation of nearby Walmart
Five juveniles and three adults were detained after a shooting at a home led to the evacuation of a nearby Walmart store in converse, Texas on Saturday. The incident happened less than 24 hours after another shooting in the same area on Friday. No injuries were reported. Bexar County deputies...
Neighborhood shooting leads to Walmart evacuation
A series of shootings in the area have Bexar County Sheriff's Office on high alert this weekend. What began as an 'attempt to locate' call turned into an evacuation of a Northeast side Walmart. Friday night, a series of shots were called in from the 7000 block of Estrid Trail...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews repairing damage from major accident at Southwest Side intersection
SAN ANTONIO - Crews are working to repair the damage from an accident on Thursday to a Southwest Side intersection. The accident happened at the intersection of Frio City Road and Ceralvo Street and heavily damaged utility poles and signage. Crews have been working over 12 hours to repair the...
Man hit by deadly train after he lied down on tracks
SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after he was hit by a train on Saturday morning. Police say that the man laid down on the tracks. The incident happened at Saltillo Street between S. Trinity and S. Navidad at around 6:19 a.m. According to police, Union Pacific called...
SAPD mourns officer who died pursuing a suspect
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is in mourning after one of their officers died pursuing a suspect. According to police, Officer Michael McInnis, 25 was pursuing suspects in a burglary at the Northwest Loop 410 area when his patrol car went out of control and crashed. Officer...
Teen shoots himself and younger brother while cleaning gun
SAN ANTONIO – Two juvenile siblings were shot Saturday afternoon while one was cleaning a gun and it popped off. The shooting happened on Binz-Engleman Road towards the Northeast side of town, near Fort Sam Houston. According to officials, the older sibling, 18 was cleaning his mom's gun and...
Woman shot in head after argument with partner escalates, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is fighting for her life after an argument with her partner escalated, according to San Antonio police. Officials were called to 3000 Ivy Ridge Ln Saturday morning for a shooting in progress. According to police, the couple was arguing and began to wrestle for a...
New pedestrian plaza to open at the Pearl
SAN ANTONIO -- A new pedestrian space is coming to the Pearl this fall. 1100 Springs Plaza will be located in front of the Full Goods Building at the Pearl. The plaza will feature a large recycled water fountain, shaded patios and new seating. It will also connect multiple buildings to allow for more walking access to the shops and restaurants at the Pearl.
Man is shot while working on vehicle at a San Antonio Apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who was making some late night car repairs has been shot. KSAT-12 reports it happened at around 11:45 P.M. Thursday at Amber Hill Apartments in the 5300 block of Northwest Loop 410. The man was working on a car when he was...
Woman shot from passing vehicle while walking along Northeast Side highway, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is in the hospital after being shot while walking along a Northeast Side highway early Friday morning. The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. along Austin Highway near Rittiman Road. Police said the woman was walking along the highway when she was hit by a bullet...
Guadalupe County forced to dismiss 12 cases after Schertz Police Department taints evidence while cleaning storage area
SAN ANTONIO — The Guadalupe County district attorney on Friday dismissed a dozen criminal cases, including some felony charges, because of a clerical error by the Schertz Police Department. The police force admits employees "destroyed or comingled" evidence when they cleaned out a property storage room in January, sparking...
Woman arrested after pepper-spraying 71-year-old property owner for being evicted
Authorities have arrested a San Antonio woman with a charge of injury to the elderly after she pepper-sprayed a property owner after being evicted. 31-year-old Larrietta Holmes allegedly pulled up to the property when the 71-year-old man was checking on the property. Witnesses saw her enter and then flee the...
Teens detained following reports of a shooting at Walmart
Eight people have been detained following a shooting at a Walmart in Converse, Texas, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities were called Saturday afternoon for a shooting in progress at a Walmart on FM-78. According to officials, the Walmart and houses behind were cleared out. Deputies say...
‘A drunken act of stupidity’: Woman arrested after randomly shooting at homes in west Bexar County, sheriff says
A woman is in custody after driving around and randomly firing gunshots toward homes in a west Bexar County neighborhood. Some of the bullets even went through the wall of a child’s bedroom, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. The woman, identified as 22-year-old Genesis Rodriguez, posted a video of...
Residents say ground shook after huge explosion, massive fire at SAWS facility
SAN ANTONIO - A lightning strike may be to blame for a massive fire at a water facility late Monday night. Crews got reports of an explosion and a huge fire just after 9 p.m. at the San Antonio Water System (SAWS) facility off Hardy Road. Nearby residents said the...
Two suspects manage to escape after stealing 'large amount of cash' from armored truck, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — Two people are on the loose after taking "a large amount of cash" from the back of an armored truck Thursday morning near Seguin, according to San Antonio Police officials. The truck was making a delivery at a Chase bank along the 6500 block of FM...
