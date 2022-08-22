Robert Saleh says Jets starters will play against the Giants

Speaking to the media after Monday’s preseason win over the Atlanta Falcons, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said the team will treat this upcoming week as the dress rehearsal for the regular season and the starters will play Sunday against the New York Giants.

The Jets will have joint practices with the Giants before the game on Sunday and all of it will act as tune-ups for the Jets. This will give the Jets starters some in-game action before the regular season starts, as otherwise, they would have gone at least three weeks, if not more, without actual game reps going into the regular season.

The question now becomes how long will the starters play on Sunday, including quarterback Joe Flacco, who is looking more and more likely to start against the Ravens in Week 1. The regular season starts two weeks after Sunday’s game with the Giants.