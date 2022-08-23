Read full article on original website
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
All lanes closed at I-10 East and Hawkins due to a fatal single vehicle crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes are closed at I-10 East and Hawkins according to a spokesperson for El Paso Police Department. The closure is due to a single-vehicle crash, police say. Police on the scene told our crew the crash was fatal. EPPD's Special Traffic Investigation Units...
Woman stabbed at El Paso's Lower Valley apartment complex
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was stabbed Friday afternoon in El Paso's Lower Valley. A woman who is believed to be in her 20s was stabbed at the San Montego Apartments located at 9133 Kernel Circle around noon, according to El Paso Fire. The woman was taken...
Alleged DWI wrecks pose new challenges for El Paso police conducting DWI enforcement
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Fewer police officers are patrolling El Paso streets. As a result, incidents like DWI drivers and vandals are less likely to get caught. Friday morning, an alleged DWI driver wrecked into a police officer's vehicle that was responding to a separate DWI crash along Interstate 10.
El Paso FBI office offers fall teen academy for high school students
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The FBI El Paso Field Office is encouraging high school students in El Paso to apply for the Fall FBI El Paso Teen Academy. The academy will be held at 660 S. Mesa Hills, Oct. 3-7 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day.
Police: 5 alleged DWI drivers wreck into El Paso police vehicles
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police reported Friday that another alleged drunken driver wrecked into a police vehicle. The latest wreck happened at midnight along Interstate 10 at Piedras. "It's happening because there's a high number of people drinking and driving," El Paso police sergeant, Robert Gomez,...
El Paso Water's new project to address flooding at Mesa and Brentwood
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The intersection of Mesa Street and Brentwood, which often floods when it rains, will be getting some relief but not any time soon. The intersection was supposed to be fixed by the Texas Department of Transportation earlier this year with money provided by El Paso Water but after TxDOT stepped away from the project it remained idle.
El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'Most Wanted' for August 27
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
Reaching heights at iFly El Paso
Ever dreamt of floating off the ground and feeling free? Well, our lifestyle host Anayancy Campos took adrenaline to new heights at iFly El Paso. This location features a competitive tunnel that offers a full family experience. All ages and abilities welcomed!. iFly has professional trainers that will help you...
Athletes gathered at Ascarate Park to participate in Eagle in the Sun Triathlon
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Eagle in the Sun Triathlon celebrated their 12th anniversary this Sunday. Athletes that participated gathered at Ascarate Park early to get the three-part race started. The triathlon starts with a 400-meter pool swim and it is followed by a 12-mile bike race, finishing...
'It's really positive': Sun Metro adds stop at William Beaumont Army Medical Center
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Sun Metro will soon have a new route to William Beaumont Army Medical Center. Sun Metro and LIFT riders will be able to be taken to the Medical Center starting Aug. 31. Jonathan Bohannon is an Army veteran and the program director of the...
Drive thru 'baby shower' helps community moms
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — New and expecting mothers got to participate in a community ‘baby shower’ that Molina Healthcare of El Paso hosted this weekend. The event was a result of a partnership between Molina Healthcare, El Paso Center for Children, and the Housing Authority of the city.
New security equipment to be added to Glory Road Transit Center
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Sun Metro transit center will get upgraded. Sun Metro received nearly $1.1 million from the from the Transit Security Grant Program to spend on safety and security measures. The security system at the Glory Road Transit Center will be upgraded. The center which...
Student who took BB gun to school prompted lockdown at Socorro High School
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A student who took a BB gun to school was what caused a lockdown at Socorro High School Friday afternoon after there were reports of a weapon at the school. Socorro ISD superintendent Nate Carman said a student reported seeing another student with a weapon...
UTEP fans excited for football season
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A sell out crowd filled the Sun Bowl Stadium Saturday night. Many fans said they were excited for the football season. "We're out here to support and let them know: hey we're out here, man. Let's play some football!" Andy Sanchez said. "We're out...
El Paso Animal Services host 'Mutt-a-Thon' to help pets find a home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Today some of our furry friends got to take a break from their kennels. The El Paso Animal Services partnered up with Rescue Runners 915 to hold a ‘Mutt-A-Thon'. Volunteers helped walk some of the dogs at the shelter during the event. This...
Coca-Cola launches refillable glass bottles pilot program in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Coca-Cola has launched a pilot program in El Paso that revolves around refillable glass bottles. The program is called the "Refillable Glass Bottle Pilot Program" and consists of customers returning the glass bottles after being used to be sanitized, cleaned and refilled. The program...
CBP officers seize narcotics, undeclared currency at 2 area ports of entry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized 2.82 pounds of fentanyl, 7.80 pounds of methamphetamine, 66 pounds of cocaine and $41,000 in two separate unrelated incidents. CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte border...
Flex of the Night: Del Valle's quarterback keeps cool under pressure
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Week one's high school football Flex of the Night goes to Del Valle quarterback Jesse Ramos. Ramos showed how cool he is under pressure against Burges Friday night. Ramos chased down the high snap and then managed to find his man down the field.
Doña Ana Detention Center increases pay rates amid staffing shortages
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — While the Otero County Detention Center transferred several detainees to other detention centers due to staffing shortages, the Doña Ana County Detention Center in Las Cruces made changes to its hiring process and pay contracts to increase its staff. KFOX14 spoke with the...
Seizure nets Tramadol pills, 90 pounds of pork bologna at Santa Teresa port of entry
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A bologna and Tramadol pill smuggling attempt was stopped Thursday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the port of Santa Teresa seized 4,600 Tramadol pills and 90 pounds of prohibited pork bologna. A 34-year-old woman from the U.S. who said she had nothing...
