El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

Woman stabbed at El Paso's Lower Valley apartment complex

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was stabbed Friday afternoon in El Paso's Lower Valley. A woman who is believed to be in her 20s was stabbed at the San Montego Apartments located at 9133 Kernel Circle around noon, according to El Paso Fire. The woman was taken...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Police: 5 alleged DWI drivers wreck into El Paso police vehicles

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police reported Friday that another alleged drunken driver wrecked into a police vehicle. The latest wreck happened at midnight along Interstate 10 at Piedras. "It's happening because there's a high number of people drinking and driving," El Paso police sergeant, Robert Gomez,...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Water's new project to address flooding at Mesa and Brentwood

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The intersection of Mesa Street and Brentwood, which often floods when it rains, will be getting some relief but not any time soon. The intersection was supposed to be fixed by the Texas Department of Transportation earlier this year with money provided by El Paso Water but after TxDOT stepped away from the project it remained idle.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'Most Wanted' for August 27

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KFOX 14

Reaching heights at iFly El Paso

Ever dreamt of floating off the ground and feeling free? Well, our lifestyle host Anayancy Campos took adrenaline to new heights at iFly El Paso. This location features a competitive tunnel that offers a full family experience. All ages and abilities welcomed!. iFly has professional trainers that will help you...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Drive thru 'baby shower' helps community moms

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — New and expecting mothers got to participate in a community 'baby shower' that Molina Healthcare of El Paso hosted this weekend. The event was a result of a partnership between Molina Healthcare, El Paso Center for Children, and the Housing Authority of the city.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

New security equipment to be added to Glory Road Transit Center

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Sun Metro transit center will get upgraded. Sun Metro received nearly $1.1 million from the from the Transit Security Grant Program to spend on safety and security measures. The security system at the Glory Road Transit Center will be upgraded. The center which...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

UTEP fans excited for football season

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A sell out crowd filled the Sun Bowl Stadium Saturday night. Many fans said they were excited for the football season. "We're out here to support and let them know: hey we're out here, man. Let's play some football!" Andy Sanchez said. "We're out...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Animal Services host 'Mutt-a-Thon' to help pets find a home

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Today some of our furry friends got to take a break from their kennels. The El Paso Animal Services partnered up with Rescue Runners 915 to hold a 'Mutt-A-Thon'. Volunteers helped walk some of the dogs at the shelter during the event. This...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Coca-Cola launches refillable glass bottles pilot program in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Coca-Cola has launched a pilot program in El Paso that revolves around refillable glass bottles. The program is called the "Refillable Glass Bottle Pilot Program" and consists of customers returning the glass bottles after being used to be sanitized, cleaned and refilled. The program...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

CBP officers seize narcotics, undeclared currency at 2 area ports of entry

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized 2.82 pounds of fentanyl, 7.80 pounds of methamphetamine, 66 pounds of cocaine and $41,000 in two separate unrelated incidents. CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte border...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Doña Ana Detention Center increases pay rates amid staffing shortages

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — While the Otero County Detention Center transferred several detainees to other detention centers due to staffing shortages, the Doña Ana County Detention Center in Las Cruces made changes to its hiring process and pay contracts to increase its staff. KFOX14 spoke with the...
LAS CRUCES, NM

