Tiller time: Honaker begins a new era with Tiller replacing Hubbard as leader of the Tigers

heraldcourier.com
Gibson leads Union over Ridgeview for VHS volleyball title
BRISTOL, Va. – Defense is Union High School senior Gracie Gibson’s specialty and the reigning Mountain 7 District libero of the year relies on a pretty straight-forward approach. “You don’t have to have perfect technique,” Gibson said. “You just have to have hustle and heart and you’ll be...
heraldcourier.com
Prep Roundup: Austin Kiser (Castlewood), Payton Darnell (Rye Cove), Nate Brown (Sullivan East), Brody Taylor (Marion), Brandon Beavers (Ridgeview), Peyton Honeycutt (Union) star
There was a lightning delay that caused a late start, but the Castlewood Blue Devils brought the thunder by storming out of the gates for the 2022 season. Castlewood racked up 465 yards of total offense and Austin Kiser scored four touchdowns as the Blue Devils notched a 49-20 season-opening road win over the North Greene Huskies on Friday night.
heraldcourier.com
Prep Football: Harris, Taylor star in Tazewell's 46-21 thumping of Virginia High
TAZEWELL, Va. – The Tazewell Bulldogs wasted no time Friday showing that their offense had some flash and some power. Behind the wheels of Cassius Harris and the strength of Kaizon Taylor, Tazewell defeated Virginia High, 46-21 to open its season and Southwest District play victoriously at Bulldog Stadium on Friday night.
heraldcourier.com
HISTORY WITH HAYES: The Shrine Game was the biggest game in town
Benny Coxton of the Garden Green Dragons had so thoroughly dominated the gridiron on a steamy summer Saturday night in 1960 during the fifth annual Shrine Bowl All-Star Game at the Stone Castle in Bristol, an opposing player had seen enough and decided to take matters into his own hands.
heraldcourier.com
Dylan Brown leads Richlands over Gate City, 27-13
GATE CITY, Va. – As kickoff approached Friday evening at Legion Field, dark skies loomed. A storm never developed overhead, but Richlands’ Dylan Brown certainly brought the thunder on the ground. Brown ran for a staggering 353 yards to break Richlands’ single-game rushing record as the Blue Tornado...
heraldcourier.com
Prep Football: Abingdon overwhelms John Battle for 47-6 win
BRISTOL, Va. – It was seemingly men versus boys. Ector Taylor played in his first football game in three years and made the most of it, leading a strong Abingdon rushing attack in the Falcons’ dominating season-opening 47-6 Mountain 7 District victory over John Battle on Friday night.
heraldcourier.com
Marooned: Big plays, crucial miscues cost George Wythe in season-opening loss to Radford
WYTHEVILLE, Va. – Michael Crist christened the 2022 high school football season by guiding the Radford Bobcats to a quality non-district victory. “That was a game for tough kids tonight,” Crist said. “Both sides.”. The former Virginia High head coach began his second season as Radford’s gridiron...
heraldcourier.com
Abingdon's Jessee takes second in girls race in Run for the Hills
Abingdon High School’s Makaleigh Jessee ran her way to a runner-up finish in the girls race at Saturday’s season-opening Run for the Hills cross country meet at South Holston Dam. Jessee crossed the finish line in 19:48.7. That was behind champion Autumn Headrick of Dobyns-Bennett (19:37.4) and ahead...
heraldcourier.com
McFail leads Patrick Henry over Grundy, 28-20
EMORY, Va. – Leg cramps and football plays mix pretty much the same as oil and water. Patrick Henry running back J-Kwon McFail, however, bucked that trend in less than 15 seconds Friday night. With a leg cramp popping up at seemingly the worst possible time, McFail still glided...
heraldcourier.com
PREP ROUNDUP: Abingdon flies past Virginia High
Riley Cvetkovski had 13 digs and three aces and Abingdon teammate Ella Kiser contributed 13 digs and 12 assists to lead the Falcons to a 16-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-13 victory over the Bearcats on Thursday night. Katy Creasy added nine assists and Gracie Statzer had eight kills and five blocks...
heraldcourier.com
LOCAL BRIEFS: King men's soccer plays to draw with Mountain Lions
Pedro Herrera and Weston Joyner scored goals in the season opener for King, which played to a draw at Concord on Thursday in Beckley, W.Va. All the scoring came in the second half. Jack Hyatt served as goalkeeper for the Tornado. King (0-0-1) will host Mars Hill on Wednesday. COLLEGE...
heraldcourier.com
Sullivan East to host Run for the Hills at South Holston Dam
It’s the start of the cross country season in the region. Seventy teams totaling 1,329 runners will converge on South Holston Dam on Saturday for the annual Run for the Hills, hosted on an annual basis by Sullivan East. “This is the unofficial kickoff to the season,” said Sullivan...
heraldcourier.com
Daniel Boone blanks West Ridge, 33-0
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — West Ridge saw it snowball out of control Friday night, committing three turnovers and making life easy for Daniel Boone, a well-honed group which took advantage and rolled to a 33-0 non-conference football win at a jammed Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex. The Trailblazers (2-0) big-played the...
heraldcourier.com
Abingdon woman is fairest of Virginia's fairs
ABINGDON, Va. --- Deborah “Deb” Icenhour is the happiest when she is learning. Describing herself as a life-long learner, the Abingdon woman has accomplished more than most of us even dare to dream about. She’s worked as an interior designer, a 4-H extension agent, an educator on secondary...
heraldcourier.com
Watch Now - Buchanan residents tell Kaine, Griffith how the flood has affected their lives
PILGRIMS KNOB, Va. – U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) met in the parking lot of Twin Valley High School on Friday before visiting the homes of families affected by the floods in Buchanan County talking about common ground and getting local residents the help they need from Washington.
heraldcourier.com
Aug. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Bristol's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast.
heraldcourier.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph.
heraldcourier.com
North Main Street in Marion to be closed for railroad crossing work
North Main Street near the train station in Marion, Virginia will be closed August 31 and September 1 due to work at the railroad crossing. The town is working with the railroad to provide detours to minimize traffic disruptions. Traffic will be rerouted via Johnson Road and Brunswick Lane. Chatham...
heraldcourier.com
Proposed committee would facilitate development along 394 corridor
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Plans are in the works to form a committee to plan for future development along part of the 394 corridor in Bristol, Tennessee. Developers eyeing potential projects along the section of S.R. 394 from U.S. 421 to Highway 11-E have been hindered, given its controlled access designation, which has led to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) denying new connections.
heraldcourier.com
Spradlin resigns as city's CFO
BRISTOL, Va. – The city is searching for a new chief financial officer after former CFO Tamrya Spradlin submitted her resignation this week. Spradlin has served as the city ‘s CFO since 2018 and was considered one of the architects of Bristol’s financial rebirth since a 2017 Virginia Auditor of Public Accounts study identified Bristol as the state’s most financially distressed locality.
