ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Current Publishing

Zionsville Town Council OKs bond ordinance for Hy-Vee project

Plan Commission approves primary plat, development plans. Town leaders in Zionsville have approved a bond ordinance for a mixed-use development project that will bring a Hy-Vee grocery store and multi-family residential units to Whitestown Parkway. The Iowa-based grocery store announced in January that it planned to build a 150,000-square-foot facility...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Red Gold embraces technology at expanded distribution center

Elwood-based tomato processor Red Gold Inc. has started operations at a 250,000-square-foot expansion of its distribution center in Alexandria. The company says the additional space includes a technologically advanced racking system that allows it to move products more efficiently and helps to reduce truck traffic. Red Gold says the addition...
ALEXANDRIA, IN
WIBC.com

Broad Ripple Ave. Closure Set For Sept. 6

INDIANAPOLIS--The closure of Broad Ripple Ave. from College to Winthrop, essentially the main part where the stores and restaurants are, will happen the day after Labor Day, Sept. 6, says WIBC traffic reporter Matt Bair. That date may change with weather conditions. The project is for replacing sidewalks, relocating utilities...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Business
State
Massachusetts State
Indianapolis, IN
Business
WTHR

Near north side smoothie shop hosts health fair Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis smoothie shop is looking to share some resources and ways on how to stay fit and healthy heading into winter. Pure-Trition at 20th Street and College Avenue on the near north side is hosting a community health fair featuring more than 20 local fitness and nutrition experts.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

3 injured in reported disturbance at Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Police are investigating a reported disturbance during the Wiz Khalifa and Logic concert Friday night at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. During the performance at around 10:30 p.m., a disturbance broke out in the crowd in section 5 of the lawn section. Police and security in the venue responded and began exiting […]
NOBLESVILLE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Thomas
Current Publishing

Facial and Massage Spa Opens in Zionsville

Hand and Stone, a chain of facial and massage spas, opened a new store in Zionsville in May. The new Hand and Stone franchise is the second that is owned by Jessica Thompson and her family. The family also owns a franchise in Arizona. The Zionsville franchise is at 11100...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WTHR

Ground broken for new Lawrence fire station

LAWRENCE, Ind. — For the first time in 20 years, Lawrence is getting a new fire station. The city is breaking ground on the new building on North McCoy Street. The project will cost over $10 million on the site where former Lawrence Fire Department Station 38 once stood.
LAWRENCE, IN
readthereporter.com

Noblesville isn’t afraid to do some dirty work!

The City of Noblesville played host to its annual White River Clean Up program on Friday with efforts to beautify the amenity’s water and neighboring land. This is the 28th year the city has led a conservation project of the waterway. The White River Alliance, in cooperation with White River Canoe Company, offered canoes and kayaks to interested volunteers. After being launched from Rusty Oar, groups removed trash from the waterway as they enjoyed their time on the river. The annual clean-up brings awareness of the river and will hopefully positively impact everyone’s commitment to protecting it for the future.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Linus Business#Stretchlab#Forvis#Lumina Foundation
readthereporter.com

Carmel reader wonders about possible corruption in Carmel government

Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies recalled

INDIANAPOLIS — Animal cookies sold at Target are part of a recall, the FDA announced. The recall is for Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies sold at Target stores. There is concern after a metal wire was found inside some of the cookies. The recall only impacts the 44-ounce...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
WTHR

Former City-County Council leader Bob Cockrum dies at 88

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indianapolis City-County Council President Robert (Bob) Eugene Cockrum passed away Aug. 22, 2022, in Indianapolis at age of 88. Cockrum served on the council from 1996 to 2012. The last four years of his term, he served as the council's president. Born in Jeffersonville, Indiana, he...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

‘Good Bones’ co-star growing business brand

Mina Starsiak Hawk has become a household name thanks to her HGTV show “Good Bones,” currently in its seventh season. But Hawk, who was named to the inaugural Indiana 250 by IBJ Media, is going solo with her own spinoff show, “Good Bones: Risky Business,” which premieres next month. That’s on top of running her own retail business on the near south side of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy