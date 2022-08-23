Read full article on original website
Current Publishing
Zionsville Town Council OKs bond ordinance for Hy-Vee project
Plan Commission approves primary plat, development plans. Town leaders in Zionsville have approved a bond ordinance for a mixed-use development project that will bring a Hy-Vee grocery store and multi-family residential units to Whitestown Parkway. The Iowa-based grocery store announced in January that it planned to build a 150,000-square-foot facility...
Inside Indiana Business
Red Gold embraces technology at expanded distribution center
Elwood-based tomato processor Red Gold Inc. has started operations at a 250,000-square-foot expansion of its distribution center in Alexandria. The company says the additional space includes a technologically advanced racking system that allows it to move products more efficiently and helps to reduce truck traffic. Red Gold says the addition...
WIBC.com
Broad Ripple Ave. Closure Set For Sept. 6
INDIANAPOLIS--The closure of Broad Ripple Ave. from College to Winthrop, essentially the main part where the stores and restaurants are, will happen the day after Labor Day, Sept. 6, says WIBC traffic reporter Matt Bair. That date may change with weather conditions. The project is for replacing sidewalks, relocating utilities...
Citizens Energy tells apartment tenants that agreement over unpaid water bills could come soon
INDIANAPOLIS — Residents of four Indianapolis apartment complexes got an update Wednesday on whether they'll still have running water next month. The property owners for Berkley Commons, Capital Place, Covington Square and Woods at Oak Crossing owe Citizens Energy more than $8 million in unpaid utility bills. Residents were...
WTHR
Near north side smoothie shop hosts health fair Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis smoothie shop is looking to share some resources and ways on how to stay fit and healthy heading into winter. Pure-Trition at 20th Street and College Avenue on the near north side is hosting a community health fair featuring more than 20 local fitness and nutrition experts.
readthereporter.com
Corbett: Pleasant Street “stroad” result of Noblesville city officials who refused to listen to citizens
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
Proposal: Charity groups must register before handing out food, items to public in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Some advocates for the city of Indianapolis are pushing back against a new proposal that would require charitable groups to register with the city before passing out goods to the public, including food and clothing. The city debated Proposal 256 during Wednesday night’s Public Safety and Criminal...
3 injured in reported disturbance at Ruoff Music Center
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Police are investigating a reported disturbance during the Wiz Khalifa and Logic concert Friday night at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. During the performance at around 10:30 p.m., a disturbance broke out in the crowd in section 5 of the lawn section. Police and security in the venue responded and began exiting […]
Current Publishing
Facial and Massage Spa Opens in Zionsville
Hand and Stone, a chain of facial and massage spas, opened a new store in Zionsville in May. The new Hand and Stone franchise is the second that is owned by Jessica Thompson and her family. The family also owns a franchise in Arizona. The Zionsville franchise is at 11100...
Ground broken for new Lawrence fire station
LAWRENCE, Ind. — For the first time in 20 years, Lawrence is getting a new fire station. The city is breaking ground on the new building on North McCoy Street. The project will cost over $10 million on the site where former Lawrence Fire Department Station 38 once stood.
Whale of a Sale at Grand Park | Indy’s Premier Consignment Sale
If you’re a new mom, new to Indianapolis, or just haven’t heard of the Whale of a Sale yet, you will be amazed to learn about this huge consignment sale that happens twice a year just north of Indianapolis. What is a Whale of a Sale?. Held at...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville isn’t afraid to do some dirty work!
The City of Noblesville played host to its annual White River Clean Up program on Friday with efforts to beautify the amenity’s water and neighboring land. This is the 28th year the city has led a conservation project of the waterway. The White River Alliance, in cooperation with White River Canoe Company, offered canoes and kayaks to interested volunteers. After being launched from Rusty Oar, groups removed trash from the waterway as they enjoyed their time on the river. The annual clean-up brings awareness of the river and will hopefully positively impact everyone’s commitment to protecting it for the future.
Indianapolis security company pays $440K in back wages, damages and penalties
Indianapolis security company Protection Plus paid $370,459 in back wages and damages to 215 workers following an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor.
Neighbors welcome soon-to-be grocery store in northeast Indy food desert
Cook Medical is still working on the "Indy Fresh Market" grocery store to put on the corner. It's adding a food source to an area deemed a food desert.
readthereporter.com
Carmel reader wonders about possible corruption in Carmel government
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
WTHR
Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies recalled
INDIANAPOLIS — Animal cookies sold at Target are part of a recall, the FDA announced. The recall is for Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies sold at Target stores. There is concern after a metal wire was found inside some of the cookies. The recall only impacts the 44-ounce...
Former City-County Council leader Bob Cockrum dies at 88
INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indianapolis City-County Council President Robert (Bob) Eugene Cockrum passed away Aug. 22, 2022, in Indianapolis at age of 88. Cockrum served on the council from 1996 to 2012. The last four years of his term, he served as the council's president. Born in Jeffersonville, Indiana, he...
Top 11 things to do in Indy this weekend: August 26-28
Here is a list of the best events and things to do in Indianapolis this weekend, August 26 - 28, including Feast of Lanterns, Museum by Moonlight, and POOCHELLA.
wbiw.com
State Road 42 project in Mooresville switching to Phase Five of construction
MORGAN CO. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a new section of State Road 42 (High St.) is closing from Madison Street to South Street. This closure will last through the end of October, weather permitting. The official detour follows S.R. 67 to S.R. 39 and back to...
Inside Indiana Business
‘Good Bones’ co-star growing business brand
Mina Starsiak Hawk has become a household name thanks to her HGTV show “Good Bones,” currently in its seventh season. But Hawk, who was named to the inaugural Indiana 250 by IBJ Media, is going solo with her own spinoff show, “Good Bones: Risky Business,” which premieres next month. That’s on top of running her own retail business on the near south side of Indianapolis.
WTHR
