NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern is Tennessee’s longest-tenured player and needs just four punts to become only the 25th player in NFL history to notch 1,000 for his career. Whether that happens with the Titans remains to be seen. Tennessee claimed Kern off waivers from Denver in 2009, and now the punter who ranks third in franchise history with 197 games played may wind up losing his job to an undrafted rookie from Colorado State with one of the strongest legs Kern has ever seen. “You could probably flip a coin,” Kern said after watching Saturday night’s 26-23 win from the sideline with Ryan Stonehouse punting and holding on extra points and field goals. “I feel like I’ve hit the ball well this camp, and Stoney has obviously done really, really well. I just kind of understand how the business works, and we’ll just see what happens.”

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 31 MINUTES AGO