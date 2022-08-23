ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Petritsch
I think Tomlin will go with Pickett as the starter. The little bit of time he played in Preseason so far he showed a lot of readiness for the NFL. And once Pickett did step on the field it seemed like the offense just started clicking

Yardbarker

Steelers' Mason Rudolph 'can't control' trade rumors amid Kenny Pickett rise

Career backup Mason Rudolph had reasons to feel optimistic even a few short weeks ago when the Pittsburgh Steelers listed him second on their initial preseason depth chart behind free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky but ahead of first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett. While Trubisky held a comfortable lead in the quarterback...
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
The Associated Press

Titans Pro Bowl punter thinks his tenure may be up in TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern is Tennessee’s longest-tenured player and needs just four punts to become only the 25th player in NFL history to notch 1,000 for his career. Whether that happens with the Titans remains to be seen. Tennessee claimed Kern off waivers from Denver in 2009, and now the punter who ranks third in franchise history with 197 games played may wind up losing his job to an undrafted rookie from Colorado State with one of the strongest legs Kern has ever seen. “You could probably flip a coin,” Kern said after watching Saturday night’s 26-23 win from the sideline with Ryan Stonehouse punting and holding on extra points and field goals. “I feel like I’ve hit the ball well this camp, and Stoney has obviously done really, really well. I just kind of understand how the business works, and we’ll just see what happens.”
