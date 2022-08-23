Read full article on original website
Ryan Petritsch
5d ago
I think Tomlin will go with Pickett as the starter. The little bit of time he played in Preseason so far he showed a lot of readiness for the NFL. And once Pickett did step on the field it seemed like the offense just started clicking
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
Comments / 3