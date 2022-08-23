Read full article on original website
Related
semoball.com
'Chasing Greatness': Clarkton volleyball setting the stage for success
Clarkton's volleyball team has set the stage for success this season after competing in numerous scrimmages and tournaments throughout the summer, adopting a new weightlifting program and bringing everyone together under one rallying cry: becoming “all in.”. “I feel like this could possibly be one of the best teams...
semoball.com
Poplar Bluff football team opens with loss at Park Hills Central
PARK HILLS, Mo. — A blocked punt returned for a touchdown doubled the lead for Park Hills Central early in the second half Friday night. A tipped pass at the line of scrimmage still found a receiver’s hands leading to a 75-yard touchdown for the Rebels early in the fourth quarter.
semoball.com
Charleston opens the season with a 34-6 win over East Prairie to claim Mississippi County supremacy
CHARLESTON, Mo. — A year after losing a heartbreaker at East Prairie last season, the Charleston Bluejays reigned supreme in the battle of Mississippi County with a 34-6 season-opening win over the Eagles at John Harris Marshall Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 27. Both teams dealt with nerves at the...
semoball.com
Kennett defeats Hayti in season-opening shootout
Just as both teams’ coaches predicted this summer, the week-one battle between two Indians teams, Kennett and Hayti, was a shootout contest of endurance to the end. Following a back-and-forth race to the end zone on foot and an onslaught of yellow flags, Kennett bested Hayti 36-22 at the end of the night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
semoball.com
New Dexter coach to face 'great friend' in battle at Scott City
DEXTER – There isn’t a scoreboard made to measure – numerically – the amount of respect that first-year Dexter High School football coach Chad Jamerson has for his counterpart at Scott City High School, Jim May. However, the admiration between the two will evaporate for two-plus hours tonight, when the Bearcats open their 2022 regular season against the Rams in Scott City at 7 p.m.
semoball.com
Dexter FB at Scott City
SCOTT CITY - Scott City opened the 2022 football season with a resounding 43-21 come-from-behind win over Dexter at Scott City High School on Friday.
semoball.com
Jackson falls in double OT, suffers first regular season loss since 2017
JACKSON — You could hear the roar of the Tigers’ faithful as Edwardsville intercepted a fourth down pass in double overtime to beat Jackson 41-34, handing the Indians their first regular-season loss since 2017. Edwardsville tied the game late in the fourth quarter when quarterback Jake Curry connected...
semoball.com
Doniphan falls to Kelly in season opener
DONIPHAN — Despite some early optimism, the Doniphan football team opened its fifth varsity season with a loss at Brumitt Family Stadium as Kelly took a 28-8 victory on Friday. The Dons (0-1) have yet to win a season opener on the gridiron. “We had a good drive early...
RELATED PEOPLE
semoball.com
Hillsboro pounces on Sikeston in season opener
SIKESTON — The Sikeston Bulldogs lacked execution in their 49-14 loss season-opening loss to Hillsboro on Friday, Aug. 26, at Sikeston Public Schools Stadium. The Hawks (1-0) used a dominant rushing attack to put the game out of reach in the first half and outrushed Sikeston 356-38 in the game.
semoball.com
Caruthersville plays 'lights out' to beat Malden
MALDEN — The stadium lights at Malden High School shut off at Saturday night with more than five minutes left in the season opener between the Green Wave and the Caruthersville. The lights had been set on a 10 p.m. timer to save electricity, but the game took 3...
semoball.com
Charleston's 34-6 win over East Prairie
Photo gallery from Charleston's 34-6 win over East Prairie at John Harris Marshall Stadium in Charleston, Mo., on Saturday, Aug. 27.
Comments / 0