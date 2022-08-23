DEXTER – There isn’t a scoreboard made to measure – numerically – the amount of respect that first-year Dexter High School football coach Chad Jamerson has for his counterpart at Scott City High School, Jim May. However, the admiration between the two will evaporate for two-plus hours tonight, when the Bearcats open their 2022 regular season against the Rams in Scott City at 7 p.m.

DEXTER, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO