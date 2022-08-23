ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Four shot at random, three fatally, in Detroit; police searching for suspect

Detroit — Four people were shot, three fatally, in a series of what appear to be random shootings Sunday morning along Seven Mile on Detroit's west side, police said. An extensive manhunt was underway Sunday afternoon for the suspect, led by the Detroit Police Department with Michigan State Police, ATF, FBI and U.S. Homeland Security. Helicopters searched near Seven Mile Road and Woodward Avenue around 2 p.m. Sunday as the dozens from law enforcement fanned out across the west side.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Oakfield Township, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police celebrate Latin culture while promoting gun violence awareness at Rumba in the Park

Detroit — Detroit police officers burned up the dance floor while promoting gun violence awareness Saturday at Clark Park in Southwest Detrot.. Rumba in the Park, a celebration of Latin culture and dance, is the latest in a string of efforts by the Detroit Police Department to improve community relations. It was hosted by the Second and Fourth Precinct's neighborhood police officers.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 men shot in drive-by on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two men were wounded in a suspected drive-by shooting in Detroit Wednesday night. One victim is in critical condition and the second man is listed in temporary serious condition after being shot at 5:30 p.m. in the 11300 block of Ward on the city's west side, police say.
DETROIT, MI
Person
James White
Detroit News

Driver arrested in alleged road rage on I-94 in Detroit, state police say

A driver has been arrested in connection with a reported road-rage incident Thursday on Interstate 94 in Detroit, Michigan State Police said. The incident was reported in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Interstate 75 around 3:15 p.m. and involved a motorist pointing a weapon at another driver, according to a statement on Twitter.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 killed in early morning crash involving 6 vehicles on EB I-94 in Detroit

DETROIT – Six vehicles were involved in a crash on eastbound I-94 and Mount Elliott Street in Detroit on Saturday morning that left two people dead. According to Michigan State Police, the driver of a Ford Fusion lost control of the vehicle, crashed into the center median barrier and was rear-ended by a Kia at around 2:25 a.m. on Saturday.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Uncle in custody after 5-year-old boy fatally shoots self in face in Detroit home

DETROIT – The uncle of a 5-year-old boy is in police custody after the boy fatally shot himself in the face while playing with an unsecured handgun in a Detroit home. On Monday night, a 5-year-old boy reportedly got his hands on a gun that was “not properly secured” and began playing with it in a home on Oakfield Avenue, near 8 Mile Road and Southfield Freeway on the city’s west side. The child turned the gun on himself and appears to have shot himself in the face, Detroit police said.
DETROIT, MI
truecrimedaily

Detroit man charged for allegedly killing girlfriend’s 2-year-old son

DETROIT (TCD) -- A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son. According to a news release from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, on Aug. 17 at approximately 11 p.m., Detroit police officers responded to a local hospital after the victim, Xavier Jones, was transported there to treat his injuries.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

2 arrested, stolen gun recovered after 4 flee from vehicle caught going 100 mph

DETROIT – Two people were arrested, and a stolen gun was recovered after suspects fled from Michigan State Police troopers early Friday, Aug. 26, in Detroit, police said. At 12:10 a.m. Friday, troopers attempted to stop a Chrysler 300 that was clocked at 100 mph in a 70 mph zone of I-96, according to Michigan State Police Second District. The driver did not stop and fled at a high rate of speed.
DETROIT, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Detroit News

Detroit boyfriend charged in death of 2-year-old

Detroit — The boyfriend of a Detroit woman was charged in the death of the woman's 2-year-old son after he died of blunt force trauma to the head and spine, prosecutors said Tuesday. Laurence Powell, 27, of Detroit is charged with felony murder in the death of Xavier Jones,...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Westland man sentenced to prison after stabbing father to death, dumping body

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 25-year-old Westland man was sentenced to prison Friday after he stabbed his dad to death in the city of Wayne. Flem Stiltner, IV, 25, was charged with first-degree murder after killing his 48-year-old father, Flem Stiltner, III, in 2020. He was convicted on one count of second-degree murder and was sentenced to 29 to 50 years in prison.

