Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit police search for suspect in multiple deadly shootings on west side
Detroit police say officers are searching the city's west side for a suspect in multiple deadly shootings.
Man fatally shot on Detroit's west side
A man was shot and killed in Detroit Friday night, police said. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Ilene Street near Norfolk Street on the city's west side.
Detroit News
Four shot at random, three fatally, in Detroit; police searching for suspect
Detroit — Four people were shot, three fatally, in a series of what appear to be random shootings Sunday morning along Seven Mile on Detroit's west side, police said. An extensive manhunt was underway Sunday afternoon for the suspect, led by the Detroit Police Department with Michigan State Police, ATF, FBI and U.S. Homeland Security. Helicopters searched near Seven Mile Road and Woodward Avenue around 2 p.m. Sunday as the dozens from law enforcement fanned out across the west side.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after police end chase with PIT maneuver -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 4 suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after Michigan State Police end chase with PIT maneuver. Four people were taken into police custody after Michigan State...
Detroit News
Detroit police seek tips on man who shot at restaurant worker behind bulletproof glass
Detroit — Detroit police are seeking information about a man who shot at a restaurant worker after claiming his order was wrong. On Aug. 13, a male suspect shot at a 42-year-old female Hollywood Coney Island employee working behind bulletproof glass at the counter, Detroit police said in a press release Saturday. No injuries were reported.
Detroit News
Detroit police celebrate Latin culture while promoting gun violence awareness at Rumba in the Park
Detroit — Detroit police officers burned up the dance floor while promoting gun violence awareness Saturday at Clark Park in Southwest Detrot.. Rumba in the Park, a celebration of Latin culture and dance, is the latest in a string of efforts by the Detroit Police Department to improve community relations. It was hosted by the Second and Fourth Precinct's neighborhood police officers.
Detroit News
Eastpointe man accused in fatal shooting over chicken wings was out on bond
Detroit — An Eastpointe man charged with killing a neighbor's friend over chicken wings had been out on bond awaiting trial for allegedly shooting at the mother of his child, according to prosecutors. Deveius Weathers, 29, is accused of fatally shooting Ronnie Ray II, 31, just before 9:30 p.m....
fox2detroit.com
2 men shot in drive-by on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two men were wounded in a suspected drive-by shooting in Detroit Wednesday night. One victim is in critical condition and the second man is listed in temporary serious condition after being shot at 5:30 p.m. in the 11300 block of Ward on the city's west side, police say.
Detroit News
Driver arrested in alleged road rage on I-94 in Detroit, state police say
A driver has been arrested in connection with a reported road-rage incident Thursday on Interstate 94 in Detroit, Michigan State Police said. The incident was reported in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Interstate 75 around 3:15 p.m. and involved a motorist pointing a weapon at another driver, according to a statement on Twitter.
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 dead, 1 in custody after argument leads to shooting in Detroit, police say
DETROIT – One man was killed and another is in custody after an argument sparked a shooting in Detroit, police said. The shooting happened around 8 a.m. Thursday (Aug. 25) in the 17800 block of Maine Street, according to authorities. That’s near the intersection of Nevada and Joseph Campau avenues.
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 killed in early morning crash involving 6 vehicles on EB I-94 in Detroit
DETROIT – Six vehicles were involved in a crash on eastbound I-94 and Mount Elliott Street in Detroit on Saturday morning that left two people dead. According to Michigan State Police, the driver of a Ford Fusion lost control of the vehicle, crashed into the center median barrier and was rear-ended by a Kia at around 2:25 a.m. on Saturday.
Detroit News
Man charged with shooting 8 in Detroit in 'confused state of mind,' attorney says
Detroit — A man charged with killing two people and wounding six others in July is "in a confused state of mind," his attorney said Friday. Winston Kirtley Jr., 36, refused to put on clothes and attend a hearing Friday in Detroit's 36th District Court, a Wayne County Jail employee said during the virtual hearing.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Uncle in custody after 5-year-old boy fatally shoots self in face in Detroit home
DETROIT – The uncle of a 5-year-old boy is in police custody after the boy fatally shot himself in the face while playing with an unsecured handgun in a Detroit home. On Monday night, a 5-year-old boy reportedly got his hands on a gun that was “not properly secured” and began playing with it in a home on Oakfield Avenue, near 8 Mile Road and Southfield Freeway on the city’s west side. The child turned the gun on himself and appears to have shot himself in the face, Detroit police said.
Detroit man charged for allegedly killing girlfriend’s 2-year-old son
DETROIT (TCD) -- A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son. According to a news release from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, on Aug. 17 at approximately 11 p.m., Detroit police officers responded to a local hospital after the victim, Xavier Jones, was transported there to treat his injuries.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Eastpointe man accused of killing Detroit man at barbecue, kidnapping 2-year-old during standoff
DETROIT – An Eastpointe man is accused of murdering a Detroit man at a weekend barbecue and then kidnapping a 2-year-old girl before a standoff with Detroit police, according to authorities. 31-year-old man killed. Detroit police said they were called at 9:26 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 21) to a home...
2 arrested, stolen gun recovered after 4 flee from vehicle caught going 100 mph
DETROIT – Two people were arrested, and a stolen gun was recovered after suspects fled from Michigan State Police troopers early Friday, Aug. 26, in Detroit, police said. At 12:10 a.m. Friday, troopers attempted to stop a Chrysler 300 that was clocked at 100 mph in a 70 mph zone of I-96, according to Michigan State Police Second District. The driver did not stop and fled at a high rate of speed.
Detroit News
Detroit boyfriend charged in death of 2-year-old
Detroit — The boyfriend of a Detroit woman was charged in the death of the woman's 2-year-old son after he died of blunt force trauma to the head and spine, prosecutors said Tuesday. Laurence Powell, 27, of Detroit is charged with felony murder in the death of Xavier Jones,...
fox2detroit.com
Westland man sentenced to prison after stabbing father to death, dumping body
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 25-year-old Westland man was sentenced to prison Friday after he stabbed his dad to death in the city of Wayne. Flem Stiltner, IV, 25, was charged with first-degree murder after killing his 48-year-old father, Flem Stiltner, III, in 2020. He was convicted on one count of second-degree murder and was sentenced to 29 to 50 years in prison.
5-year-old boy dies after accidentally shooting himself with an unsecured gun
According to police, that child and his 6-year-old brother found a gun within their home and were playing with it when it went off and shot the 5-year-old in the eye.
Detroit News
Detroit man charged in death of 22-year-old told witness he had to 'finish it off'
Detroit — A Detroit man has been charged with fatally shooting a woman and leaving her body in a vehicle, according to prosecutors. Gregory Reynolds, 46, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Zambrecia Works, 22, of Detroit. Works' body was found Aug. 12 in...
