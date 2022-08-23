Read full article on original website
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
New project looks to address flooding at Mesa and Brentwood
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The intersection of Mesa Street and Brentwood, which often floods when it rains, will be getting some relief but not any time soon. The intersection was supposed to be fixed by the Texas Department of Transportation earlier this year with money provided by El Paso Water but after TxDOT stepped away from the project it remained idle.
New security equipment to be added to Glory Road Transit Center
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Sun Metro transit center will get upgraded. Sun Metro received nearly $1.1 million from the from the Transit Security Grant Program to spend on safety and security measures. The security system at the Glory Road Transit Center will be upgraded. The center which...
Student who took BB gun to school prompted lockdown at Socorro High School
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A student who took a BB gun to school was what caused a lockdown at Socorro High School Friday afternoon after there were reports of a weapon at the school. Socorro ISD superintendent Nate Carman said a student reported seeing another student with a weapon...
Reported DWI crashes leave some EPPD vehicles out of commission
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Fewer police officers are patrolling El Paso streets. As a result, incidents like DWI drivers and vandals are less likely to get caught. Friday morning, an alleged DWI driver wrecked into a police officer's vehicle that was responding to a separate DWI crash along Interstate 10.
All lanes closed at I-10 East and Hawkins due to a fatal single vehicle crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes are closed at I-10 East and Hawkins according to a spokesperson for El Paso Police Department. The closure is due to a single-vehicle crash, police say. Police on the scene told our crew the crash was fatal. EPPD's Special Traffic Investigation Units...
Crash causes all lanes to close in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso police responded to a crash on Interstate 10 east at Piedras, causing all lanes to close Friday morning. The crash happened at midnight, according to El Paso fire dispatch. No injuries were reported. Traffic was being diverted off of the Cotton exit.
El Pasoans rappel down building during a fundraiser
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some El Pasoans got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to rappel down the Coronado Towers in west El Paso on Saturday. The non-profit organization Endeavors, which provides supportive services for veteran families, and the National Alliance on Mental Illness partnered up to host the event. The...
El Paso FBI office offers fall teen academy for high school students
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The FBI El Paso Field Office is encouraging high school students in El Paso to apply for the Fall FBI El Paso Teen Academy. The academy will be held at 660 S. Mesa Hills, Oct. 3-7 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day.
Woman stabbed at El Paso's Lower Valley apartment complex
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was stabbed Friday afternoon in El Paso's Lower Valley. A woman who is believed to be in her 20s was stabbed at the San Montego Apartments located at 9133 Kernel Circle around noon, according to El Paso Fire. The woman was taken...
Athletes gathered at Ascarate Park to participate in Eagle in the Sun Triathlon
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Eagle in the Sun Triathlon celebrated their 12th anniversary this Sunday. Athletes that participated gathered at Ascarate Park early to get the three-part race started. The triathlon starts with a 400-meter pool swim and it is followed by a 12-mile bike race, finishing...
Police: 5 alleged DWI drivers wreck into El Paso police vehicles
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police reported Friday that another alleged drunken driver wrecked into a police vehicle. The latest wreck happened at midnight along Interstate 10 at Piedras. "It's happening because there's a high number of people drinking and driving," El Paso police sergeant, Robert Gomez,...
El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'Most Wanted' for August 27
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
Veteran says Sun Metro route to William Beaumont Army Medical center is a 'game changer'
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Sun Metro will soon have a new route to William Beaumont Army Medical Center. Sun Metro and LIFT riders will be able to be taken to the Medical Center starting Aug. 31. Jonathan Bohannon is an Army veteran and the program director of the...
EPPD: Woman accused of hitting police car smelled of alcohol, refused breathalyzer
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — New details were released about an El Paso woman who is accused of driving drunk and hitting a police car in El Paso Sunday. Leslie Soto, 25, told El Paso Police Officers that she had just come from a friend's house before she crashed into the police unit on Gateway near Lee Trevino.
Doña Ana Detention Center increases staffing levels amidst staffing shortages nationwide
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — While the Otero County Detention Center transferred several detainees to other detention centers due to staffing shortages, the Doña Ana County Detention Center in Las Cruces made changes to its hiring process and pay contracts to increase its staff. CBS4 spoke with the...
Coca-Cola launches refillable glass bottles pilot program in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Coca-Cola has launched a pilot program in El Paso that revolves around refillable glass bottles. The program is called the "Refillable Glass Bottle Pilot Program" and consists of customers returning the glass bottles after being used to be sanitized, cleaned and refilled. The program...
Fort Bliss soldier indicted for manufacturing firearm parts using 3D printer, dealing
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Fort Bliss soldier was indicted for allegedly manufacturing and dealing in firearms without being a federal firearms licensee. The soldier was identified as 25-year-old Grant Lee Mosley and was indicted Wednesday. Officials said Mosley was manufacturing 3-D printed AR15 auto sears, which would...
UTEP to receive $1.5 million in federal grant to support mechanical engineering students
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso has been awarded a $1,500,000 federal grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF), U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced on Thursday. This award will support talented, financially challenged mechanical engineering students who are studying robotics, autonomous systems, machine...
Seizure nets Tramadol pills, 90 pounds of pork bologna at Santa Teresa port of entry
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A bologna and Tramadol pill smuggling attempt was stopped Thursday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the port of Santa Teresa seized 4,600 Tramadol pills and 90 pounds of prohibited pork bologna. A 34-year-old woman from the U.S. who said she had nothing...
CBP officers seize narcotics, undeclared currency at 2 area ports of entry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized 2.82 pounds of fentanyl, 7.80 pounds of methamphetamine, 66 pounds of cocaine and $41,000 in two separate unrelated incidents. CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte border...
