wevv.com
Two pounds of meth found in vehicle that fled from Evansville into Henderson
Officials in Henderson, Kentucky are investigating after a large amount of meth was found in a vehicle that fled from officers in Evansville, Indiana. A news release shared by the Henderson Police Department on Friday says that it all started when members of the Evansville Police Department tried to pull over a silver 2008 Chevy Malibu.
First-responders extricate victim after Warrick County crash
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Ohio Township Fire Department says a crash left a victim trapped inside a pickup truck in Warrick County. According to dispatch, the accident happened Wednesday evening on Edwards Road. Crews say they were dispatched to the two-vehicle accident around 5:22 p.m. The first crews arrived within three minutes and […]
14news.com
Evansville man facing several counts of neglect
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing several counts of neglect after victims told authorities about the condition of their home. Authorities say they went to a home in the 900 block of Judson to speak with the parents of the victims. Officers say the victims’ father, 64-year-old...
wevv.com
Evansville woman accused of DUI with young child in the car
An Evansville woman is being charged with neglect and OMVWI after officials say she was driving under the influence of alcohol with a young child in the car. A deputy with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says they were patrolling on St. George Road just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday when they saw a vehicle going over the white fog lines on the side of the road, nearly leaving the roadway.
14news.com
Deputies: Woman accused of drinking & driving with child in car
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is accused of driving under the influence with a child in the car. Deputies say they started following the vehicle Tuesday night. They say the driver had made several traffic violations in the area of St. George Road and Hitch and Peters Road.
DCSO: Juvenile tosses loaded gun while running from deputies
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A juvenile was detained and charged with a slew of charges after authorities say they found him driving a stolen truck early Wednesday morning. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the area of Carter Road and Crabtree Avenue around 6:30 a.m. for a stolen vehicle report. According […]
Henderson police investigating after car, house hit by bullets
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Police are investigating after a house and car were hit by bullets in Henderson. Officers were called to the 1300 block of Loeb Street just before 10 p.m. Wednesday for shots fired. When they got there, they found shell casings in the area. Victims also told police a home and car […]
Henderson, KY Police Investigation Mass Shooting at Local Homeless Shelter
There is breaking news out of Henderson, KY this evening. At roughly 8pm CST, police were called to an area near Harbor House Christian Center at 804 Clay Street because of possible shots fired in what was described as an "active shooter" situation. According to officials, authorities are looking for...
14news.com
Deputies: Teen arrested after chase in stolen truck with stolen gun
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputies say they were called around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 6300 block of Autumn Valley Trace. They say there was report of a stolen truck. During the investigation, they say they got a tip that the truck was in the...
14news.com
Officials: Authorities find nearly $70K worth of meth at Central City home
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An investigation in Muhlenberg County landed a man in jail on multiple drug charges. The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Park Street in Central City. Officials say...
14news.com
Affidavit: Henderson man arrested after hitting woman with vehicle
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department has arrested a man after a woman reported he hit her with a vehicle. According to an affidavit, a woman reported a man hit her with a vehicle back in July. That man was identified as 27-year-old Kyle Keach. Officials with EPD...
VCSO: Burglary call turns into domestic incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) responded to a burglary call that turned out to be a domestic incident. VCSO says on August 23, around 7:58 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 5300 block of Vans Drive in reference to a residential burglary in progress. One law enforcement official says he […]
Man accused of kidnapping woman in Henderson County
CORYDON, Ky. (WEHT) — A Clay man was arrested on several charges Tuesday after a victim said he kidnapped and assaulter her overnight. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office believes Thomas L. Brooks, 43, went into the victim’s house in the late hours of August 22. The victim, Brooks’ wife, alleged her husband “held her against […]
Coroner identifies 20-month-old killed in Lloyd accident
(WEHT) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner has identified the child killed in a vehicle fire on the Lloyd Expressway on Friday.
14news.com
Deputies: Witness to shoplifting cuts off suspect’s van, causes crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash shortly before 9 a.m. Monday. Deputies say a van crashed into the guardrail, and driver had minor scrapes and abrasions. They say they were told the driver was the suspect in a shoplifting that happened at a gas station...
14news.com
Car flipped in Evansville crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash Tuesday in Evansville. Dispatchers say it happened around 3 p.m. at Governor and Division. We had a crew that was actually in the area when it happened. They show a car flipped in the crash. We are told the...
wevv.com
Evansville toddler killed in Lloyd Expressway crash identified
Authorities have identified a young child who died in a fiery crash that happened in Evansville, Indiana on Friday. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says 20-month-old Kashmir Morris of Evansville is the child who died in the crash. The crash happened on Friday evening around 7:30 p.m. on the Lloyd...
14news.com
Daviess Co. Search and Rescue Team holds demonstration at Panther Creek
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Search and Rescue Team held a demonstration on Tuesday. Officials say team members are trained in search and rescue techniques and perform the majority of searches in Daviess County, but may assist surrounding communities as well. The team’s job is to work to find people in distress.
14news.com
Owensboro pastor reunites with family after four years
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro pastor has finally reunited with his family after four and a half years. Back in November, 14 News introduced you to Kamlen Haokip. He came to America years ago for school. The plan was to bring his wife and daughter over, but the pandemic...
4-vehicle crash injures one on Highway 41 in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Dispatch tells us a crash Sunday afternoon left one person injured on Highway 41 in Henderson. According to dispatch, the accident happened on southbound Highway 41 North near Exit 15. Dispatch says emergency services were called out to the crash since one person involved was complaining of chest pains. Four vehicles […]
