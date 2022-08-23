ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

WITN

Beaufort County Schools recover from staffing shortages

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina School district has bounced back after a bus driver shortage caused problems during the previous school year. According to school district leaders, the COVID-19 omicron variant surge in early 2022 played a huge role in the bus driver shortage for Beaufort County Schools.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Lenoir County SPCA breaks ground on new facility

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County SPCA has been helping animals for more than ten years, and soon they’ll have a brand new space to keep doing just that. The county’s SPCA has seen more and more animals come through their doors since it opened. That’s why its staff are celebrating the start of construction on a new place to continue their work.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Pitt County deputies investigating late morning homicide

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County deputies are investigating a late morning homicide, the second deadly daytime shooting in the county this week. Deputies were called to a mobile home on Van Ness Avenue shortly before noon for the shooting. That’s off of Old River Road, northwest of Greenville.
PITT COUNTY, NC
Pitt County, NC
Government
County
Pitt County, NC
WITN

25 years of reporting in ENC: Remembering the worst hurricane I covered

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -When I first moved to eastern Carolina in 1997 hurricanes weren’t something I thought much about. I grew up in Pennsylvania and lived for a while in West Virginia so the extreme cold and snow were the types of severe weather I was accustomed to. That all changed when I moved here.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount chase results in drug and impaired driving charges

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Saturday evening around 8:30 P.M. Sheriff Keith Stone observed a Toyota Camry in the parking lot of TJ Maxx in Rocky Mount, driving recklessly and saw the vehicle nearly strike a pedestrian who was walking in the parking lot. Sheriff Stone attempted to conduct a...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

New Bern police close off neighborhood for arrest

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Armored vehicles and a forensic unit from one Eastern Carolina police department closed off a residential neighborhood this afternoon for an arrest. Multiple units from the New Bern Police Department were outside a home at Saratoga Lane and Fairmount Way in the Elizabeth Downs neighborhood.
NEW BERN, NC
#Gyms#Board Of Commissioners
WITN

Two people injured in early morning Greenville shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were shot in their legs early Saturday morning in Greenville. Police say they were called to the McClellan and Brown Streets area after a shot spotter was activated around 4:30 in the morning. There, they found a 26-year-old man with a non-life threatening wound...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

WITN End Zone Week Two - Part One

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WITN END ZONE - WEEK TWO. Catholic High School of Va Beach, Va. 20, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 11. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
GREENVILLE, NC
News Break
Politics
WITN

DEPUTIES: Man pulls gun during fight, leads to search and multiple drug charges

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Numerous charges have been brought down on two people in connection to a fight in a sports bar’s parking lot earlier in the week. Deputies from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office were at Player’s Retreat on Pactolus Hwy around 4:30 on Wednesday afternoon responding to a different call when a fight broke out in the rear lot.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Winterville Watermelon festival continues Friday

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Winterville Watermelon Festival continues Friday night with their Family Fun Night. Following opening night, Friday night festivities will kick off at 6:00 p.m. and run until 10:00 p.m. Friday night fun includes vendors, rides, games, music, and much more. Be sure to visit WITN’s booth to...
WINTERVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville woman caught on stolen guns & jewelry charges

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman has been arrested several days after deputies announced they were searching for her. Virginia Pollock, of Greenville, was arrested Thursday by police in Raleigh. During her arrest, officers found one of the remaining stolen firearms. The 22-year-old woman was wanted for stealing ten...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Beer garden opens for first time at Winterville Watermelon Festival

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Winterville Watermelon Festival continues Saturday with the Watermelon Jam and beer garden brews. Gates for the concert open at 5:00 on Saturday evening. Festivalgoers can buy beer from local breweries in the concert area for the first year. Several acts will provide the soundtrack for...
WINTERVILLE, NC
WITN

Machete-armed man arrested after crisis intervention

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man is in police custody who is believed to have struck a woman with a machete and robbed a man while suffering from a mental crisis. Police say they were called to 1511 Benvenue Road for a person with a weapon. There, they found Alice Drake, 61, suffering from machete wounds.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

ECU volleyball opens season with win

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU volleyball opening its season Friday at home against Furman. It’s the pirate invitational to start the season. A Shaylynn Hall kill helped take the 3rd set for ECU. Angeles Alderete had a match high 16 kills this one off the block helps them claim the 4th set.
GREENVILLE, NC

