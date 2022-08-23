Read full article on original website
Related
WITN
Beaufort County Schools recover from staffing shortages
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina School district has bounced back after a bus driver shortage caused problems during the previous school year. According to school district leaders, the COVID-19 omicron variant surge in early 2022 played a huge role in the bus driver shortage for Beaufort County Schools.
WITN
Lenoir County SPCA breaks ground on new facility
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County SPCA has been helping animals for more than ten years, and soon they’ll have a brand new space to keep doing just that. The county’s SPCA has seen more and more animals come through their doors since it opened. That’s why its staff are celebrating the start of construction on a new place to continue their work.
WITN
Eastern Carolina school districts prepare for first day of school
(WITN) - Eastern Carolina school systems are preparing for students to return to the classroom. Greene Central High School Teacher of the Year Emily Lahr is looking forward to another exciting school year. “I think that we’ve had a lot of obstacles in the past few years so it’s really...
WITN
Pitt County deputies investigating late morning homicide
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County deputies are investigating a late morning homicide, the second deadly daytime shooting in the county this week. Deputies were called to a mobile home on Van Ness Avenue shortly before noon for the shooting. That’s off of Old River Road, northwest of Greenville.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WITN
25 years of reporting in ENC: Remembering the worst hurricane I covered
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -When I first moved to eastern Carolina in 1997 hurricanes weren’t something I thought much about. I grew up in Pennsylvania and lived for a while in West Virginia so the extreme cold and snow were the types of severe weather I was accustomed to. That all changed when I moved here.
WITN
Free haircuts and backpacks given to students ahead of first day of school
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of kids are celebrating the last weekend of summer before loading up into school buses and getting back into the classroom. It all takes preparation, from haircuts to backpacks. On Saturday, those were given away for free through the Cops and Barbers program. This sixth...
WITN
Rocky Mount chase results in drug and impaired driving charges
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Saturday evening around 8:30 P.M. Sheriff Keith Stone observed a Toyota Camry in the parking lot of TJ Maxx in Rocky Mount, driving recklessly and saw the vehicle nearly strike a pedestrian who was walking in the parking lot. Sheriff Stone attempted to conduct a...
WITN
New Bern police close off neighborhood for arrest
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Armored vehicles and a forensic unit from one Eastern Carolina police department closed off a residential neighborhood this afternoon for an arrest. Multiple units from the New Bern Police Department were outside a home at Saratoga Lane and Fairmount Way in the Elizabeth Downs neighborhood.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WITN
Two people injured in early morning Greenville shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were shot in their legs early Saturday morning in Greenville. Police say they were called to the McClellan and Brown Streets area after a shot spotter was activated around 4:30 in the morning. There, they found a 26-year-old man with a non-life threatening wound...
WITN
WITN End Zone Week Two - Part One
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WITN END ZONE - WEEK TWO. Catholic High School of Va Beach, Va. 20, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 11. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
WITN
Soup kitchen hopes to secure land to build showers for homeless
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One soup kitchen in Eastern Carolina is trying to add more to what they can do for people in need. They want to do that by offering a free shower and a place for people to wash their clothes. But they’d need a building to provide...
WITN
Jones County vehicle stop leads to meth investigation and five arrests
JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Jones County Sheriff’s Office says what started out as a traffic stop led to a multi-state investigation and a total of five arrests on meth charges. Jones County Sheriff Matt Wineman says in July they stopped a car with Michael Price and Jeremy Pittman...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WITN
DEPUTIES: Man pulls gun during fight, leads to search and multiple drug charges
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Numerous charges have been brought down on two people in connection to a fight in a sports bar’s parking lot earlier in the week. Deputies from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office were at Player’s Retreat on Pactolus Hwy around 4:30 on Wednesday afternoon responding to a different call when a fight broke out in the rear lot.
WITN
Winterville Watermelon festival continues Friday
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Winterville Watermelon Festival continues Friday night with their Family Fun Night. Following opening night, Friday night festivities will kick off at 6:00 p.m. and run until 10:00 p.m. Friday night fun includes vendors, rides, games, music, and much more. Be sure to visit WITN’s booth to...
WITN
Greenville woman caught on stolen guns & jewelry charges
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman has been arrested several days after deputies announced they were searching for her. Virginia Pollock, of Greenville, was arrested Thursday by police in Raleigh. During her arrest, officers found one of the remaining stolen firearms. The 22-year-old woman was wanted for stealing ten...
WITN
Beer garden opens for first time at Winterville Watermelon Festival
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Winterville Watermelon Festival continues Saturday with the Watermelon Jam and beer garden brews. Gates for the concert open at 5:00 on Saturday evening. Festivalgoers can buy beer from local breweries in the concert area for the first year. Several acts will provide the soundtrack for...
WITN
Machete-armed man arrested after crisis intervention
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man is in police custody who is believed to have struck a woman with a machete and robbed a man while suffering from a mental crisis. Police say they were called to 1511 Benvenue Road for a person with a weapon. There, they found Alice Drake, 61, suffering from machete wounds.
WITN
ECU volleyball opens season with win
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU volleyball opening its season Friday at home against Furman. It’s the pirate invitational to start the season. A Shaylynn Hall kill helped take the 3rd set for ECU. Angeles Alderete had a match high 16 kills this one off the block helps them claim the 4th set.
WITN
Candlelight vigil to honor U.S. service members killed in Kabul one year ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -An non-profit in Jacksonville is hosting a candlelight vigil to honor the loss of 13 U.S. service members and others killed in the Kabul, Afghanistan airport attack one year ago. Of those 13 killed, 11 Marines, one Army, and one Navy. One of the Marines was stationed...
Comments / 0