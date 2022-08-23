ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

Crash causes all lanes to close in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso police responded to a crash on Interstate 10 east at Piedras, causing all lanes to close Friday morning. The crash happened at midnight, according to El Paso fire dispatch. No injuries were reported. Traffic was being diverted off of the Cotton exit.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Woman stabbed at El Paso's Lower Valley apartment complex

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was stabbed Friday afternoon in El Paso's Lower Valley. A woman who is believed to be in her 20s was stabbed at the San Montego Apartments located at 9133 Kernel Circle around noon, according to El Paso Fire. The woman was taken...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Police: 5 alleged DWI drivers wreck into El Paso police vehicles

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police reported Friday that another alleged drunken driver wrecked into a police vehicle. The latest wreck happened at midnight along Interstate 10 at Piedras. "It's happening because there's a high number of people drinking and driving," El Paso police sergeant, Robert Gomez,...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Reported DWI crashes leave some EPPD vehicles out of commission

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Fewer police officers are patrolling El Paso streets. As a result, incidents like DWI drivers and vandals are less likely to get caught. Friday morning, an alleged DWI driver wrecked into a police officer's vehicle that was responding to a separate DWI crash along Interstate 10.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'Most Wanted' for August 27

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
cbs4local.com

New project looks to address flooding at Mesa and Brentwood

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The intersection of Mesa Street and Brentwood, which often floods when it rains, will be getting some relief but not any time soon. The intersection was supposed to be fixed by the Texas Department of Transportation earlier this year with money provided by El Paso Water but after TxDOT stepped away from the project it remained idle.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Pasoans rappel down building during a fundraiser

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some El Pasoans got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to rappel down the Coronado Towers in west El Paso on Saturday. The non-profit organization Endeavors, which provides supportive services for veteran families, and the National Alliance on Mental Illness partnered up to host the event. The...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

UTEP home opener a success, sell out crowd cheer on Miners

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A sell out crowd filled the Sun Bowl Stadium Saturday night. Many fans said they were excited for the football season. "We're out here to support and let them know: hey we're out here, man. Let's play some football!" Andy Sanchez said. "We're out...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Animal Services host 'Mutt-a-Thon' to help pets find a home

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Today some of our furry friends got to take a break from their kennels. The El Paso Animal Services partnered up with Rescue Runners 915 to hold a ‘Mutt-A-Thon'. Volunteers helped walk some of the dogs at the shelter during the event. This...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Mariachi Rock Revolution to perform at 32nd annual Minerpalooza

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 32nd annual Minerpalooza will take place at the University of Texas at El Paso on Sept. 2. The event is the University’s annual celebration to kick off the academic year. Entertainment lineup. Mariachi Rock Revolution, a metal-fueled Mariachi-infused spectacle of sight and...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Coca-Cola launches refillable glass bottles pilot program in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Coca-Cola has launched a pilot program in El Paso that revolves around refillable glass bottles. The program is called the "Refillable Glass Bottle Pilot Program" and consists of customers returning the glass bottles after being used to be sanitized, cleaned and refilled. The program...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

CBP officers seize narcotics, undeclared currency at 2 area ports of entry

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized 2.82 pounds of fentanyl, 7.80 pounds of methamphetamine, 66 pounds of cocaine and $41,000 in two separate unrelated incidents. CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte border...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Sun Metro increases reduced fare

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Riders who qualify for a reduced fare to ride Sun Metro will have to pay .20 cents more. Sun Metro offers discounts to riders ages 65 and up, Medicare recipients, certified persons with a disability, military members and students. Those riders will have to...
EL PASO, TX

