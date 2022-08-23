ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Woman hurt in shooting on W Pembroke Ave in Hampton

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z4gOi_0hRP7gB600

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 29-year-old woman was injured in a shooting in Hampton on Monday evening.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in just before 10:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of West Pembroke Avenue.

A woman sustained non life-threatening injuries and was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

In an update Monday, police said the victim was driving on Rosalee Drive near Celey Street when she was shot by unknown person who was in a passing vehicle.

No suspect information or motive have been shared at this time.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hampton, VA
Sports
Hampton, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Hampton, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
13newsnow.com

16 cars involved in overnight crash inside Downtown Tunnel

NORFOLK, Va. — A 16-car crash in the Downtown Tunnel Sunday around 1 a.m. left all eastbound lanes closed for around 3 hours, according to tweets from 511 Hampton Roads. The group posted about the Portsmouth crash just after 1 a.m., and they said all east bound lanes were closed.
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#P3#Nexstar Media Inc
msn.com

Police identify suspects in 7-Eleven altercation

Police are looking for the individuals involved in an altercation in the parking lot of a James City County convenience store earlier this week. On Wednesday, officers responded to the 7-Eleven on Longhill Road after receiving reports of shots fired. Witnesses told police that individuals had gotten into an altercation in the parking lot before shots were fired and they ran off.
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
13News Now

Missing Portsmouth boy found safe

NORFOLK, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said a boy was safely located Saturday, after family reported him missing and the department sought the public's help to find him. Family previously told police 1-year-old Yermyah Mann-Anderson had been missing since Friday around 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon, police said the...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
cbs19news

Police: Man charged in shooting that killed 4 in June

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) -- Authorities say one man has been arrested and charged with capital murder in a shooting at a Virginia boarding house that killed four people in June, but a second man wanted in the case is still at large. News outlets report that Portsmouth's interim Police Chief...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

42K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy