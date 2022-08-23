Woman hurt in shooting on W Pembroke Ave in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 29-year-old woman was injured in a shooting in Hampton on Monday evening.
According to police, the call for the shooting came in just before 10:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of West Pembroke Avenue.
A woman sustained non life-threatening injuries and was sent to a local hospital for treatment.
In an update Monday, police said the victim was driving on Rosalee Drive near Celey Street when she was shot by unknown person who was in a passing vehicle.
No suspect information or motive have been shared at this time.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
