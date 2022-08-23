Read full article on original website
‘Everybody be cool’: Suns’ Chris Paul drops truth bomb on Lakers star LeBron James’ retirement plan
Chris Paul and LeBron James go way back. These two are very close friends, and you know that the Phoenix Suns point god has to have some insider knowledge as to LeBron’s plan for his career. This is exactly why we all have to listen when Paul talks about the Los Angeles Lakers superstar and […] The post ‘Everybody be cool’: Suns’ Chris Paul drops truth bomb on Lakers star LeBron James’ retirement plan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers owner Jeanie Buss makes things right with fan who got scammed $540 by her PS5 hacker
Earlier this month, Los Angeles Lakers team owner Jeanie Buss had her Twitter account hacked by someone who thought that it would be a good idea to scam Buss’ followers with a wild PS5 proposition. The majority of Twitterverse knew it wasn’t Jeanie, though, and they decided to have a bit of fun with it. Unfortunately, not everyone on the mean streets of Twitter saw through the malicious scam.
RUMOR: Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell trade saga takes intriguing twist — and the Knicks aren’t going to like it
The Utah Jazz remain steadfast with regard to their trade demands for Donovan Mitchell. This is likely why there hasn’t been significant progress in their negotiations with the New York Knicks. As it turns out, however, the Jazz may have a few reasons as to why they’re more than willing to let the trade talks with the Knicks drag on.
Chet Holmgren’s season-ending injury draws strong reaction from Thunder GM Sam Presti
Chet Holmgren made headlines on Thursday for all the wrong reasons after the highly-touted Oklahoma City Thunder rookie was ruled out for what should have been his debut campaign due to a major foot injury. There has been a lot of talk surrounding the issue, and for his part, OKC general manager Sam Presti has made it abundantly clear that the injury has nothing to do with Holmgren’s body type.
Thunder’s $4.95 million plea to NBA after brutal Chet Holmgren injury
The Oklahoma City Thunder were projected to be one of the more exciting up-and-coming teams in the NBA this season. But the recent Chet Holmgren injury news is a major blow to the team. Holmgren is expected to miss the entire 2022-2023 season after suffering a Lisfranc injury in his foot. Due to the injury, […] The post Thunder’s $4.95 million plea to NBA after brutal Chet Holmgren injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mastermind behind $2.5 million NBA health care fraud hit with final verdict
The highly controversial NBA health care fraud case that rocked the entire basketball world has now reached a resolution. After being accused of being the ringleader behind the intricate plan to scam the league of up to $2.5 million, Terrence Williams has reportedly entered into a plea deal to settle the case. This report comes […] The post Mastermind behind $2.5 million NBA health care fraud hit with final verdict appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Lakers star Russell Westbrook’s trade to Pacers hinges on 1 major factor
There has been a lot of talk of late about Russell Westbrook’s seemingly imminent departure from the Los Angeles Lakers. After LA traded for Patrick Beverley, many believe that it’s a foregone conclusion that Russ will be moved sooner rather than later. The Indiana Pacers have been identified as one of the teams that could […] The post RUMOR: Lakers star Russell Westbrook’s trade to Pacers hinges on 1 major factor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I am incredibly powerful’: Nets star Kevin Durant slapped with brutal Joe Tsai reality amid botched trade saga
Kevin Durant’s trade saga with the Brooklyn Nets has finally come to an end. It may not have been the conclusion most of us expected, but in the end, it seems that it’s the Nets that have prevailed now that they’re going to be running it back with the same Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving-led core this coming season.
‘We weren’t that smart’: Heat icon Dwyane Wade drops truth bomb on never planning to team up with LeBron James
Believe it or not, Dwyane Wade and LeBron James never had a pre-determined plan to team up together with the Miami Heat back in 2010. It just happened. It also changed the landscape of the entire league and led to no less than two NBA titles for the Big 3-led Heat.
Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren breaks silence after devastating foot injury
Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren is set to miss the whole 2022-23 season due to Lisfranc injury, but he is not getting discouraged by it. That much is clear as he finally breaks his silence since sustaining the injury during a CrawsOver Pro Am game where he faced LeBron James and many other NBA […] The post Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren breaks silence after devastating foot injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Even Warriors’ Stephen Curry will be impressed by Mavs star Luka Doncic’s mind-blowing full-court trick shot
A few days ago, Luka Doncic was trying to land the bottle flip challenge on his head. He didn’t find much success, though. On Friday, the Dallas Mavericks superstar was up to his usual antics again. This time around, however, he nailed what turned out to be a mind-blowing full-court heave. Even the great Stephen […] The post WATCH: Even Warriors’ Stephen Curry will be impressed by Mavs star Luka Doncic’s mind-blowing full-court trick shot appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Decent chance’ Lakers will be involved in Donovan Mitchell trade if it happens, per report
According to veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein — and as has been speculated for the past few weeks — one potential pathway for the Los Angeles Lakers to rid themselves of Russell Westbrook and his $47 million expiring contract could be to help facilitate a Donovan Mitchell blockbuster between the Utah Jazz and New York […] The post ‘Decent chance’ Lakers will be involved in Donovan Mitchell trade if it happens, per report appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3x Lakers champ drops 2 more trade targets after Patrick Beverly deal
Rick Fox was an integral part of the Los Angeles Lakers’ three-peat during the early 2000s. The 53-year-old remains a supporter of the team, and he too was excited after news broke that LA had agreed to a deal with the Utah Jazz to bring Patrick Beverley to Hollywood. In his mind, however, Fox believes […] The post 3x Lakers champ drops 2 more trade targets after Patrick Beverly deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant lives out ultimate #FamilyGoals moment with parents, little sister
Whether you love him or hate him, one thing you cannot deny about Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant is that he’s a family man. Now that he has risen to fame as one of the brightest young stars in all of the NBA, Morant has made sure to keep his family right beside him through the ride.
Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari breaks silence on knee injury knocking him out of EuroBasket
One of the biggest honors for an athlete is to be able to play for their home country. There’s no better feeling than donning the colors of your flag as you play for international glory. Unfortunately for Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari, his journey with Team Italy needs to come to an end.
3 reasons the Nets are wrong to keep Steve Nash
The Brooklyn Nets feel relieved and ecstatic that Kevin Durant has decided to cancel his trade request and amend his relationship with the organization. Last June 30, Durant requested a trade from the franchise, and just a few weeks ago, he gave owner Joe Tsai an ultimatum to choose him or Sean Marks and Steve Nash. Nash is entering his third season as the head coach of Brooklyn, and the results have been subpar.
Rudy Gobert ‘too small’ for Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic during historic upset in FIBA World Cup qualifiers
It’s easy to forget because of his many injuries, but Jusuf Nurkic is a beast. The Bosnian center was integral to the success of the Portland Trail Blazers in the last few years. His absence in the paint was felt strongly by the team in the last few years. Now that he’s healthy, he’s ready […] The post Rudy Gobert ‘too small’ for Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic during historic upset in FIBA World Cup qualifiers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The major move Celtics needed to make in 2022 NBA offseason
The Boston Celtics went on one of the biggest turnarounds in NBA history last season. In January, they were a laughing stock of the league because they would relinquish all their big leads against any opponent, but they flipped the switch and made it to the NBA Finals. Losing to Golden State Warriors in six games did not make them rest on their laurels for next season, as the Celtics acquired Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari to bolster their roster in the offseason.
‘He doesn’t understand basketball yet’: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo the victim of bonkers hate from Gilbert Arenas
Giannis Antetokounmpo has cemented his spot on top of the NBA. The Milwaukee Bucks star is easily one of the most dominant players in the league today. His accolades speak for themselves: two regular season MVPs, DPOY, an NBA championship AND an NBA Finals MVP. He is headed for a Hall of Fame career based on his achievements.
Andre Iguodala wants Anthony Edwards to sign up for ‘Heat culture’ program
Andre Iguodala knows how Anthony Edwards can reach that Dwyane Wade-level in his game … but his solution won’t please the Minnesota Timberwolves. Speaking with Wade himself on his Point Forward podcast, Iguodala had some massive praises for Anthony and his potential to be a superstar. The Golden State Warriors champion is so high on Ant-Man that he even said “it’s over” once Edwards got into the right environment and the appropriate training he needs.
