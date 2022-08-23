Read full article on original website
AP_000131.caaf1c1a0f95477c9de43bc35242ade6.1304
5d ago
Beth phenix was ready to hit riea ripley with that chair 😂😂😂
Reply
7
Related
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Why Paul Heyman Has Been Off WWE TV
Paul Heyman has been a key figure in the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar feud for some time now as at one point it seemed that Heyman was being forced to choose between his two clients. Ultimately Heyman decided his alliance with The Tribal Chief was more important than his on screen relationship with Brock Lesnar, but his decision led to some brutal consequences for The Beast’s former advocate.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Stars To Compete On Celebrity Family Feud
Rey Mysterio and The Miz are set to face each other this Sunday, August 28, but it won't be in a WWE ring. The WWE Superstars and their families will be on "Celebrity Family Feud," with host Steve Harvey, according to ABC 4. Team Mysterio consists of Rey, his wife Angie Gutierrez, their kids Dominik Mysterio, and Aalyah Gutierrez, and Daniel Mallory, who is a friend of the family. They are competing for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Springfield, MA 8/27/22
IYO Sky (Without Bayley & Dakota Kai) defeated Asuka via a quick roll-up and put feet on the ropes for leverage. Riddle defeated Seth Rollins after driving him through a table then hitting the RKO. Kevin Owens defeated Chad Gable (w/ Otis) after an Otis distraction backfires allowing Owens to...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Main Eventer Addresses Possibility Of Taking On Roman Reigns And The Rock At WrestleMania
Rumors of The Rock taking on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania have been swirling around for a while now, as the two come from the same family and prestigious Anoa'i lineage. With Reigns currently holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, putting his dual titles on the line against his cousin is potentially an option for the Showcase of the Immortals. Of course, Reigns first has to defend those titles against Drew McIntyre, who will challenge for the belts at the upcoming WWE Clash at the Castle. But could McIntyre himself be added to the epic WrestleMania clash, making in a triple threat?
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlinginc.com
Spoilers For 9/2 WWE SmackDown
The 8/26 edition of WWE "SmackDown" was live from Detroit, Michigan. Following the live broadcast, the company pre-taped the 9/2 edition of the show as the talent and staff will be in Cardiff, Wales. this time next week for "Clash at the Castle." Now, thanks to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, we know what happened on the pre-taped show. Please be aware of spoilers ahead, as we will be going over the results for the upcoming "SmackDown."
Yardbarker
WWE veteran says Randy Savage was told to stay away from Stephanie McMahon
Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell answered some questions on his podcast, titled "Story Time with Dutch Mantell." Dutch was asked to give his thoughts on the rumors of Randy Savage and Stephanie McMahon that have circulated over the years:. "It wasn't a rumor. It was basically, if I can say this,...
wrestlinginc.com
Vince McMahon Spotted Celebrating Birthday Alongside Former WWE Champion
We officially have the first public sighting of Vince McMahon since his retirement from WWE. McMahon was seen by TMZ celebrating his 77th birthday in notable fashion: having dinner with John Cena and his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, in New York City. McMahon, Cena, Shariatzadeh, and an unidentified woman were spotted walking out of the Waverly Inn and into a sprinter van. McMahon reportedly had no interest in talking, as he tried to cover his face from any photography (although a picture was taken). The TMZ article made a point to note that Linda McMahon was not with him.
PWMania
WWE Star Injured on SmackDown
Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop vs. Sonya Deville and Natalya vs. Dana Brooke and Tamina vs. Xia Li and Shotzi in a four-way second chance match The WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament match took place on Friday’s episode of SmackDown. During the match, Brooke superplexed A.S.H from the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
Beth Phoenix Comments On Possible Match With Former Women's Champion
Beth Phoenix's in-ring WWE career mainly lasted from 2006 until 2012, however, like her husband Edge, the Glamazon has returned to the ring. Despite not wrestling very often, Phoenix has wrestled 10 matches since 2018, with most of those being tag team matches alongside Natalya. Phoenix does not appear to be against the idea of returning to WWE to wrestle once again, this time against another former WWE Women's Champion in Rhea Ripley.
stillrealtous.com
Roman Reigns Reveals Triple H’s Reaction To His “Daddy’s Not Here Anymore” Promo
There’s a new regime in charge of WWE, but Roman Reigns is still the top star in the company. Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and his momentum shows no signs of stopping. Triple H is now in charge of WWE creative, and during a recent appearance...
411mania.com
Trevor Murdoch On Why He Thinks He Was Let Go From Impact Wrestling
In an interview with Fightful, Trevor Murdoch spoke about his brief run with Impact Wrestling (then TNA) in 2009 and why he thinks it didn’t work out. He wrestled there as “The Outlaw” Jethro Holliday. Here are highlights:. On getting the call for TNA: “I was legitimately...
PWMania
Ronda Rousey’s Creative Direction Heading Into WWE Clash at the Castle
Ronda Rousey is not expected to wrestle at WWE’s Clash at the Castle PLE, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. However, Rousey may still appear on the show, which is why she was reportedly brought back to television so quickly after being “suspended” in storyline.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
Spoilers: WWE Star Returning on SmackDown, WWE Hall of Famer Also Scheduled
As the crew will be in the UK next week for the Clash at the Castle event, WWE will be airing a live episode of SmackDown and taping next week’s episode (September 2) from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI, tonight. Fightful Select reports that a few familiar...
411mania.com
Trevor Murdoch On Being NWA World Champion, Talks Joining The Company
Trevor Murdoch is a two-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, and he discussed his NWA experience and more in a new interview. Murdoch spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, and you can see the highlights below:. On being NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion: “It’s almost unbelievable because I’ve been wrestling for...
Look: WWE World Reacts To The Kurt Angle News
There's a chance wrestling legend Kurt Angle could be returning to the ring for one last dance. Angle is currently recovering from a double-knee replacement, but he's not ruling out stepping back between the ropes. Saying, "There is a chance that I might end up coming back. I don’t know...
411mania.com
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Is Still Breathing After Smackdown Attack, Smackdown In Three Minutes, Clips From WWE Rivals
– In a post on Twitter, Drew McIntyre showed off the damage from the attack at the hands of the Bloodline on last night’s Smackdown. – WWE has shared a clip from tomorrow night’s episode of WWE Rivals, looking at Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero. – WWE has...
wrestlinginc.com
Former AEW Star Takes Victory Lap Over Thunder Rosa Rumors
Ivelisse has fired shots at the AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa after recent reports of Rosa being difficult to work with. A fan took to Twitter to say that she "might have actually been right about someone for a change" in reference to the heat between her and Rosa. In response, Ivelisse took to her page to post the following response:
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Results – August 25, 2022
VXT (c) vs. Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace & Mia Yim. Match starts off with Chelsea Green & Jordynne Grace locking up. They exchange submissions before Deonna Purrazzo tags in. Grace hits Purrazzo with a clothesline before Green tags back in. She delivers a DDT and Purrazzo tags in. Purrazzo hits Grace with a forearm and sends her into the corner before tagging in Green. Mia Yim tags in and delivers an insiguri to Green. She delivers a dropkick followed by a cannonball. She goes for a cover but Green kicks out. Yim delivers a chop before Green fires back with a pump kick.
Comments / 5