ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 5

AP_000131.caaf1c1a0f95477c9de43bc35242ade6.1304
5d ago

Beth phenix was ready to hit riea ripley with that chair 😂😂😂

Reply
7
Related
stillrealtous.com

Backstage News On Why Paul Heyman Has Been Off WWE TV

Paul Heyman has been a key figure in the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar feud for some time now as at one point it seemed that Heyman was being forced to choose between his two clients. Ultimately Heyman decided his alliance with The Tribal Chief was more important than his on screen relationship with Brock Lesnar, but his decision led to some brutal consequences for The Beast’s former advocate.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Stars To Compete On Celebrity Family Feud

Rey Mysterio and The Miz are set to face each other this Sunday, August 28, but it won't be in a WWE ring. The WWE Superstars and their families will be on "Celebrity Family Feud," with host Steve Harvey, according to ABC 4. Team Mysterio consists of Rey, his wife Angie Gutierrez, their kids Dominik Mysterio, and Aalyah Gutierrez, and Daniel Mallory, who is a friend of the family. They are competing for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Main Eventer Addresses Possibility Of Taking On Roman Reigns And The Rock At WrestleMania

Rumors of The Rock taking on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania have been swirling around for a while now, as the two come from the same family and prestigious Anoa'i lineage. With Reigns currently holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, putting his dual titles on the line against his cousin is potentially an option for the Showcase of the Immortals. Of course, Reigns first has to defend those titles against Drew McIntyre, who will challenge for the belts at the upcoming WWE Clash at the Castle. But could McIntyre himself be added to the epic WrestleMania clash, making in a triple threat?
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Damian Priest
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Chad Gable
Person
Dexter Lumis
Person
Rhea Ripley
Person
Finn Balor
Person
Miz
Person
Alexa Bliss
Person
Trish Stratus
Person
Johnny Gargano
Person
Bayley
Person
Dolph Ziggler
wrestlinginc.com

Spoilers For 9/2 WWE SmackDown

The 8/26 edition of WWE "SmackDown" was live from Detroit, Michigan. Following the live broadcast, the company pre-taped the 9/2 edition of the show as the talent and staff will be in Cardiff, Wales. this time next week for "Clash at the Castle." Now, thanks to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, we know what happened on the pre-taped show. Please be aware of spoilers ahead, as we will be going over the results for the upcoming "SmackDown."
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

WWE veteran says Randy Savage was told to stay away from Stephanie McMahon

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell answered some questions on his podcast, titled "Story Time with Dutch Mantell." Dutch was asked to give his thoughts on the rumors of Randy Savage and Stephanie McMahon that have circulated over the years:. "It wasn't a rumor. It was basically, if I can say this,...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Vince McMahon Spotted Celebrating Birthday Alongside Former WWE Champion

We officially have the first public sighting of Vince McMahon since his retirement from WWE. McMahon was seen by TMZ celebrating his 77th birthday in notable fashion: having dinner with John Cena and his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, in New York City. McMahon, Cena, Shariatzadeh, and an unidentified woman were spotted walking out of the Waverly Inn and into a sprinter van. McMahon reportedly had no interest in talking, as he tried to cover his face from any photography (although a picture was taken). The TMZ article made a point to note that Linda McMahon was not with him.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Star Injured on SmackDown

Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop vs. Sonya Deville and Natalya vs. Dana Brooke and Tamina vs. Xia Li and Shotzi in a four-way second chance match The WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament match took place on Friday’s episode of SmackDown. During the match, Brooke superplexed A.S.H from the...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Raw#Combat#Hall#Wwe Raw Review#Scotiabank Arena
wrestlinginc.com

Beth Phoenix Comments On Possible Match With Former Women's Champion

Beth Phoenix's in-ring WWE career mainly lasted from 2006 until 2012, however, like her husband Edge, the Glamazon has returned to the ring. Despite not wrestling very often, Phoenix has wrestled 10 matches since 2018, with most of those being tag team matches alongside Natalya. Phoenix does not appear to be against the idea of returning to WWE to wrestle once again, this time against another former WWE Women's Champion in Rhea Ripley.
WWE
411mania.com

Trevor Murdoch On Why He Thinks He Was Let Go From Impact Wrestling

In an interview with Fightful, Trevor Murdoch spoke about his brief run with Impact Wrestling (then TNA) in 2009 and why he thinks it didn’t work out. He wrestled there as “The Outlaw” Jethro Holliday. Here are highlights:. On getting the call for TNA: “I was legitimately...
WWE
PWMania

Ronda Rousey’s Creative Direction Heading Into WWE Clash at the Castle

Ronda Rousey is not expected to wrestle at WWE’s Clash at the Castle PLE, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. However, Rousey may still appear on the show, which is why she was reportedly brought back to television so quickly after being “suspended” in storyline.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
411mania.com

Trevor Murdoch On Being NWA World Champion, Talks Joining The Company

Trevor Murdoch is a two-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, and he discussed his NWA experience and more in a new interview. Murdoch spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, and you can see the highlights below:. On being NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion: “It’s almost unbelievable because I’ve been wrestling for...
WWE
The Spun

Look: WWE World Reacts To The Kurt Angle News

There's a chance wrestling legend Kurt Angle could be returning to the ring for one last dance. Angle is currently recovering from a double-knee replacement, but he's not ruling out stepping back between the ropes. Saying, "There is a chance that I might end up coming back. I don’t know...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former AEW Star Takes Victory Lap Over Thunder Rosa Rumors

Ivelisse has fired shots at the AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa after recent reports of Rosa being difficult to work with. A fan took to Twitter to say that she "might have actually been right about someone for a change" in reference to the heat between her and Rosa. In response, Ivelisse took to her page to post the following response:
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
PWMania

Impact Wrestling Results – August 25, 2022

VXT (c) vs. Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace & Mia Yim. Match starts off with Chelsea Green & Jordynne Grace locking up. They exchange submissions before Deonna Purrazzo tags in. Grace hits Purrazzo with a clothesline before Green tags back in. She delivers a DDT and Purrazzo tags in. Purrazzo hits Grace with a forearm and sends her into the corner before tagging in Green. Mia Yim tags in and delivers an insiguri to Green. She delivers a dropkick followed by a cannonball. She goes for a cover but Green kicks out. Yim delivers a chop before Green fires back with a pump kick.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy