WHSV
JMU volleyball sweeps season opener
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - JMU volleyball swept its first three games at home to open the 2022 season. On Friday, JMU defeated UAlbany 3-1 (25-15, 21-25, 25-18, 25-17). Junior Miette Veldman led the Dukes with 16 kills, while freshman Brenya Reid notched 15 kills. Senior Caroline Dozier recorded 47 assists.
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Top 3 Nominees: Week 1
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Vote for which high school football play you think is the best from Week 1 of the 2022 season. Watch the Top 3 Nominees from WHSV EndZone for Week 1 of the 2022 season here:. To vote for which play you think is the best, click...
WHSV
H.S. Football Week 1: Virginia Spartans vs. Fishburne Military
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Spartans and Fishburne Military met in week one of the 2022 season. FINAL: Fishburne Military 36, Virginia Spartans 14.
WHSV
20-Yard Dash: Petersburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Petersburg is hoping to start 2022 the way it ended the 2021 season. Petersburg won two of its final three games after a 1-5 start last season. “I think those last couple games they built momentum for this year,” said Petersburg senior quarterback/defensive back “Bumby” Van Meter. “Built them into the summer practices. We had some clean, smooth summer practices.”
WHSV
HHS drops season opener Thursday night
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg High School football team opened the 2022 season Thursday. The Blue Streaks suffered a blowout loss at home to Albemarle, 47-0. The game started more than an hour late due to lightning in the area. Harrisonburg’s next game is Saturday, September 3 at John...
WHSV
Harrisonburg downtown block party held for JMU first-year students
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The block party in the ‘Burg is back. Saturday community members, businesses, and Dukes blocked off Main Street for a JMU tradition. “I actually transferred here in January and got hired as an orientation leader around late March, so getting the first time experience for not only me but for all my students as well it’s an amazing experience. I am so grateful that the whole JMU community gets to experience something as amazing as this,” Luke, an orientation leader at JMU said.
WHSV
Shenandoah Co. high school football game canceled over social media comments
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Friday night’s football game at Strasburg High School was canceled out of an abundance of caution. According to a tweet posted on the Strasburg Athletics Twitter account at 3:40 p.m. on Friday, the school division learned of comments made on social media which threatened the safety of students and fans at Friday night’s scheduled football game at Strasburg High School.
Palmyra man wins $500,000 from Virginia Lottery scratcher after going to store for cigars
A Palmyra man who went into a gas station store in Fluvanna County looking for cigars came out with a $500,000 winning lottery scratch-off.
msn.com
He came for cigars but left a Virginia convenience store with a lottery jackpot prize
A man who went to a convenience store for cigars on a Friday evening kicked off his weekend with more than tobacco, according to an Aug. 26 Virginia Lottery news release. Sherod Hawkins stopped at Fas Mart in Palmyra, Virginia — about 65 miles northwest of Richmond — and decided to buy a Payday Bonus lottery ticket on a whim.
cbs19news
Fluvanna uploads cold cases to Virginia Cold Case Database
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Earlier this year, the Virginia State Police launched a website that displays a newly developed cold case database in response to legislation introduced in the General Assembly. According to officials, the website contains cases involving homicides, missing person cases, and unidentified person cases that...
pagevalleynews.com
Ben’s 81st Birthday Bash includes ‘Daisy Duke’, car show and tribute to Waylon Jennings
LURAY — More than a half dozen musical acts will pay tribute to a country music legend this Saturday afternoon in Page County — including his son — in a special birthday event that includes food, a car show and the legendary “Daisy Duke.”. Recording artist...
royalexaminer.com
Search for malicious wounding suspect leads to ‘soft lockdowns’ at A.S. Rhodes and 15th St. Diversified Minds location
Early Morning on August 23, 2022, the A.S. Rhodes Elementary School and Diversified Minds was placed on soft lockdown while the Warren County Sheriff’s Office tracked an individual who had fled on foot and was wanted out of a neighboring jurisdiction. The white male, wearing blue shorts and a white tank top, was last seen running near A.S. Rhodes near Kesler Road. Out of an abundance of caution for student and staff safety, A.S. Rhodes Elementary was placed on lockdown due to the proximity and nature of the incident.
msn.com
This Virginia Town Is One Of The Happiest Places In America
Living in Virginia is reason enough to celebrate. But you’ll feel especially festive upon learning that our very own Charlottesville has been designated as one of the happiest places in the U.S. Tucked away in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Charlottesville — or C-Ville if you’re a local — has long impressed visitors with its stunning landscape, captivating architecture, food and wine culture, and endless opportunities for adventure. It’s really no wonder folks are so happy there. Here’s more on what life is like inside one of America’s happiest towns: Charlottesville, Virginia.
WHSV
Rare species, Mississippi Kite, admitted to Wildlife Center of Virginia for care
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Wildlife Center of Virginia is treating a Mississippi Kite, a rare species and the first of its kind treated at the center throughout its 40-year history. A Henrico Animal Protection officer found the young raptor in early July on the side of the road. It...
WHSV
CSHD and BrightView team up for Narcan education and distribution event
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Friday was all about education and prevention at BrightView in Harrisonburg. It teamed up with the Central Shenandoah Health District to give community members free Narcan training and education. This is part of CSHD REVIVE! program. “We thought what a great way to launch awareness for...
WHSV
Blue Ridge Children’s Museum in Waynesboro making its mark downtown
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Saturday morning in Waynesboro, kids began leaving their mark downtown. The Blue Ridge Children’s Museum is looking to finish painting the final side of its exterior, but they wanted this wall to be different. “We’ve painted the other three sides of the building, and we’ve...
cbs19news
Two arrested for DUI over weekend
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested two men for DUI over the weekend. On Saturday, a deputy pulled over a driver for going 73 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone on James Madison Highway around 9:05 p.m. The driver, 32-year-old Salvador Michael Ramos...
theriver953.com
VSP investigate a fatal accident in Shenandoah County
Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal single vehicle accident in Shenandoah County from Sun. afternoon. According to an email from VSP Public information Officer Brent Coffey the accident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. on Aug. 21. A Ford F-150 traveling South on Interstate 81 attempted to exit the...
WHSV
Three seriously hurt in Rockingham Co. crash
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash which left three people injured on Tuesday night. According to a VSP spokesperson, the crash involved one vehicle. Several first responders and at least two medical helicopters responded to the area of Orebaugh Road in Timberville just after...
WHSV
New affordable housing complex preparing to open in Luray
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - A new affordable housing complex will soon be open in Luray. On Friday morning, an open house was held for Luray Meadows, a 52-unit apartment community with rent costs averaging 40% less than the average achievable market rate in the area. The complex across from the...
