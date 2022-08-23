Read full article on original website
Trevor Murdoch On Why He Thinks He Was Let Go From Impact Wrestling
In an interview with Fightful, Trevor Murdoch spoke about his brief run with Impact Wrestling (then TNA) in 2009 and why he thinks it didn’t work out. He wrestled there as “The Outlaw” Jethro Holliday. Here are highlights:. On getting the call for TNA: “I was legitimately...
Roman Reigns Doesn’t Care Who Runs the Show in WWE, Talks Getting ‘Daddy’s Not Here’ Line Cleared
Roman Reigns says he isn’t worried about who might be in charge in WWE, whether it’s Triple H or anyone else. Of course, The Game is now in charge of creative since Vince McMahon’s exit from the company in late July, but Reigns said in an interview with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast that he is more focused on himself than who’s in charge of the create. He also discussed how he got the line from the first post-Vince Raw where he told Theory that “Daddy’s not here anymore” cleared; you can check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
Trevor Murdoch On Being NWA World Champion, Talks Joining The Company
Trevor Murdoch is a two-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, and he discussed his NWA experience and more in a new interview. Murdoch spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, and you can see the highlights below:. On being NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion: “It’s almost unbelievable because I’ve been wrestling for...
Brock Lesnar, Pat McAfee and Others Also At Vince McMahon Birthday Dinner (Pics)
As previously reported, Vince McMahon celebrated his 77th birthday with a dinner in New York, joined by an unidentified female companion. John Cena was present, along with his wife Shay Shariatzadeh. PWInsider reports that there were others in attendance, including Brock Lesnar, Pat McAfee and The Undertaker. A photo of Lesnar and McAfee at the restaurant has popped up online and can be seen below.
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 08.27.22 – Ricochet on What’s Next, New Day Prepare for The Viking Raiders, and More!
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 08.27.22. -Just got home from my Fantasy Football Draft and thankfully it clocked in at just around 3 hours. Need my 49ers to carry me this year if I want to get back to my League Championship Game. Now, let’s get to it!
Spoiler On Former ROH Wrestler Appearing At Impact Wrestling Tapings
PWInsider reports that former Ring of Honor TV champion Shane Taylor made his Impact Wrestling debut tonight. The company is taping several episodes of television in Dallas. Taylor had a match with Crazzy Steve for Before the Impact, which he lost. We will have full taping results later in the...
Card For Tonight’s NWA 74 Night Two
Night two of NWA 74 takes place tonight, and an updated lineup for the PPV is online. You can see the card below for the show, which airs at 7 PM ET on FITE TV from St. Louis, Missouri:. * NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Tyrus. *...
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Is Still Breathing After Smackdown Attack, Smackdown In Three Minutes, Clips From WWE Rivals
– In a post on Twitter, Drew McIntyre showed off the damage from the attack at the hands of the Bloodline on last night’s Smackdown. – WWE has shared a clip from tomorrow night’s episode of WWE Rivals, looking at Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero. – WWE has...
Spoiler On Title Match From Impact Wrestling Tapings
A spoiler is out regarding a title match at Friday’s Impact Wrestling tapings. PWInsider reports that The OGK (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) defeated The Good Brothers to capture the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championships at the taping, which is taking place in Dallas, Texas. The Good Brothers are...
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 8.27.22: IYO SKY vs. Asuka, More
WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event live event took place in Springfield, Massachusetts last night, and the results are online. You can see the results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos def. The Street Profits. * Ciampa def. Cedric...
Theory on the Long Ramp at WWE SummerSlam for His Failed Money in the Bank Cash-In
– While speaking to Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, WWE Superstar Theory discussed his failed Money in the Bank cash-in attempt that took place at WWE SummerSlam 2022 last month. Theory stated the following (via Fightful):. “You know something that I have picked up on...
Tyrus on How Dusty Rhodes Helped Him Work on His ‘Funkasaurus’ Gimmick in WWE
– During a recent inteview with Talk Is Jericho ahead of his title match with Trevor Murdoch at NWA 74, Trevor Murdoch discussed his career and receiving advice from Dusty Rhodes to work on his “Funkasaurus” Brodus Clay gimmick while in WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
AEW News: Claudio Castagnoli Appears On Hey! (EW), Thunder Rosa’s Latest Vlog
– Claudio Castagnoli is the guest on this weekend’s episode of Hey1 (EW). You can see the video for the show below:. – Thunder Rosa’s latest YouTube video is below, described as follows:. “@Simon Miller came to @Mission Pro Wrestling Hard Days night and we got to hang...
More Details On Early Plans For Tonight’s Smackdown, Names Set To Return (SPOILERS)
UPDATE: Fightful Select has more details on the early plans for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown, as well as the taping for next week. Both shows are being taped tonight in Detroit. Xavier Woods is set to appear on the first show while JBL will be on the second.
AEW News: Backstage Footage of CM Punk Following Title Loss, Countdown to All Out Set for Friday on TNT, Rampage Video Highlights
– During last night’s Rampage, AEW aired the following clip, showing CM Punk after he was helped by ringside officials to the back following his title match loss to Jon Moxley on Dynamite earlier this week. On Wednesday night, Moxley defeated Punk to win and unify the AEW World Championship. The card was held at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.
Bobby Fish On Working With Triple H in NXT, Growing Up a Fan Of His
Bobby Fish was part of Triple H’s NXT, and he recently talked about working for the now-head of WWE’s creative. Fish spoke with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast and you can see a coupl;e of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:. On being a fan of...
Overnight WWE Smackdown Rating Up, Viewership Spikes
Friday night’s episode of WWE Smackdown saw a jump in the overnight rating and audience from the previous week. The episode brought in a 0.5 overnight rating in the 18 – 49 demographic per Spoiler TV and 2.392 million viewers, up 6.4% and 14.8% from the previous week’s final numbers of a 0.47 demo rating and 2.084 million viewers.
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 8.26.22
We are eight days away from Clash At The Castle and most of the card is set. There are still some things that need to be covered though and odds are we can get some of that this week. That would mainly include pushing the rest of the build to the matches we already have set, while probably adding in something else. Let’s get to it.
WWE News: Note on Tonight’s Advertised Asuka vs. Iyo Sky Match, Asuka Plays Falls Guys, Playlist of Johnny Gargano’s Best Moments
– As noted, a singles match featuring Asuka vs. Iyo Sky is being advertised for tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show in Springfield, Massachusetts. If the match goes forward as scheduled, it would be the first ever one-on-one match between the two wrestlers (h/t PWInsider). – Speaking...
NWA 74 Night 1 Full Results 8.27.2022: National Heavyweight Championship, World Women’s Championship, & More
NWA held Night 1 of NWA 74 today in St. Louis, MO (per Fightful). You can find the full results and see some highlights below. *Beelzebub’s Bedlam: The Miserably Faithful def. The Ill Begotten. *Chris Adonis def. Odinson. *NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide def. Kerry Morton. *Rolando Freeman...
