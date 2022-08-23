Read full article on original website
Skydiver killed in accident near Ottawa
DAYTON TOWNSHIP (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Officials say one person was killed in a skydiving accident Saturday afternoon. Just before 12:30 p.m., the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the accident, which happened northeast of Ottawa. The Sheriff said the victim was found in a cornfield near...
Peoria firefighters battle early morning house fire
Sangamon County Coroner confirms death
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–The Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirms a 69-year-old man died after being hit by a car. It happened on Route 29 and Tuxhorn Road. The Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead around 11:30 p.m. The victim’s identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified. […]
Auto shop ‘mostly destroyed’ in overnight fire
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — An auto shop along IL Route 29 caught fire early Thursday morning. A police officer at the scene said Moore’s Motorworks is mostly destroyed, and no one has been hurt. This is a developing story. More details will be posted when new information becomes...
Skydiver found deceased in field near Ottawa
OTTAWA – One person is dead after what is being described as a skydiving accident near Ottawa on Saturday. LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss said they were called around 1:15 PM to a location in Dayton Township. Authorities say a skydiver was located deceased in a cornfield. The name of the deceased individual is being withheld at this time pending notification of the next of kin. The investigation is being handled by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, LaSalle County Coroners Office, and the FAA.
2 people seriously injured in shooting and stabbing incidents in Peoria
At least two people were seriously injured during a series of violent episodes in Peoria late Friday and overnight. Peoria Police said they were all separate incidents. The most high-profile incident happened during the Peoria High-Metamora football game Friday night at Peoria Stadium. A fight broke out in the stands, leading to a pause and ultimate cancellation of the game. Metamora elected not to finish the game, leading to a forfeit.
Juvenile arrested in Peoria with ‘ghost’ handgun
PEORIA (WMBD) — A male juvenile was arrested Saturday on gun-related charges after police seized a ghost handgun with an extended magazine. A ghost gun is self-assembled, oftentimes with parts purchased online, and doesn’t have a serial number. According to the Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division, they...
Bloomington police warn of phone-based scams
3 arrested for burglaries at Peoria Chinese Christian Church
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three suspects were arrested in relation to two burglaries incidents at Peoria Chinese Christian Church. According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office facebook post, 18-year-old Yahya S. Suid and a 17-year-old were arrested for a burglary that occurred at the church on Aug. 16.
S. Pekin business goes up in flames
SOUTH PEKIN, Ill. — Part of Rt. 29 was shut down early Thursday morning due to a fire in South Pekin. Officials told 25 News Moore’s Motorworx caught fire, and was engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived. Parts of Main Street to Chester Road were blocked...
Police in two communities investigate overnight car burglaries
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – Authorities in two Tazewell County communities say they saw a slew of burglaries to cars late Thursday night into Friday morning. Police in Morton says parts of six streets had vehicles broken into. Authorities in Green Valley say much the same thing, but didn’t specify where.
Peoria Stadium evacuated following reports of fight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Peoria Police officers are evacuating the Peoria Stadium following reports of a fight during a football game between Peoria High School and Metamora Township High School. Investigators say someone was banging on a bench and it was perceived as shots being fired. According to a...
Police call off search for missing central Illinois woman
CLINTON, Ill. (WICS) — The investigation into the disappearance of a central mother is now closed. Juana Arellano-Garnica has been considered missing since Sunday. The Clinton Police Department announced on Thursday they believe Juana Arellano-Garnica left the area voluntarily. We're told they have not seen any evidence of criminal...
6 central Illinois residents indicted for wire fraud
PEORIA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Five Springfield residents and one from Lincoln were indicted last week on wire fraud charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program. The fraud was in connection with the Small Business Association loans and/or unemployment benefits. Philip Lovelace, Sr., 51, of Springfield, Illinois, was charged with...
Davis Bros. Pizza in East Peoria changes ownership
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A long-standing Central Illinois pizza spot is switching ownership after two decades. Davis Brother’s Pizza, located at Fondulac Plaza in East Peoria, has been open since 1948. After 20 years in charge, owner Cheryl Scott is stepping away to focus on her future in Texas. Chad Zike, the owner of […]
Watch People Stuck on Skylift During Storm at Illinois State Fair
Talk about being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Last week at the Illinois State Fair, a storm came in fast leaving 2 people trapped on the skylift in the middle of the deluge. This new video was just shared out of Springfield, Illinois with this brief backstory:
World’s 1st Corn Dog on Stick Came From Famous Illinois Drive-In
Whatever you do, DON'T call it a corn dog. The Cozy Dog Drive-In located in Springfield, Illinois claims that they are the ones that invented the corn dog on a stick. However they call their famous dogs a cozy dog, and if you order a corn dog at the drive-in (which is still open) you will get a funny stare down.
Washington Chief warns residents about “storm scammers”
WASHINGTON, Ill. — Storm damage brings scammers out in droves. Washington Police Chief Mike McCoy says his department has fielded a number of calls this week about people going door-to-door, offering to do roofing work. “With all the hail last week, that was reported in certain parts of town,...
Pekin residents could face fines if snow isn’t removed
PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Temperatures are in the mid 80′s this week, but in Pekin snow removal is already the talk of city council. It all stems from a class-action lawsuit settled in May. The city will pay more than a million dollars on accessibility improvements in...
Get your basement in tip-top shape with Force Basement
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Below is the transcript for Thursday’s Loving Living Local segment. GRETCHEN: Welcome back to Loving Living Local. I’m Gretchen Wirtz and today we are talking about your basement and joining me today Jacob Force with Force Basement is here. Thank you so much for joining us again.
