Danvers, IL

hoiabc.com

Skydiver killed in accident near Ottawa

DAYTON TOWNSHIP (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Officials say one person was killed in a skydiving accident Saturday afternoon. Just before 12:30 p.m., the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the accident, which happened northeast of Ottawa. The Sheriff said the victim was found in a cornfield near...
OTTAWA, IL
WCIA

Sangamon County Coroner confirms death

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–The Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirms a 69-year-old man died after being hit by a car. It happened on Route 29 and Tuxhorn Road. The Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead around 11:30 p.m. The victim’s identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified. […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Auto shop ‘mostly destroyed’ in overnight fire

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — An auto shop along IL Route 29 caught fire early Thursday morning. A police officer at the scene said Moore’s Motorworks is mostly destroyed, and no one has been hurt. This is a developing story. More details will be posted when new information becomes...
PEKIN, IL
classichits106.com

Skydiver found deceased in field near Ottawa

OTTAWA – One person is dead after what is being described as a skydiving accident near Ottawa on Saturday. LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss said they were called around 1:15 PM to a location in Dayton Township. Authorities say a skydiver was located deceased in a cornfield. The name of the deceased individual is being withheld at this time pending notification of the next of kin. The investigation is being handled by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, LaSalle County Coroners Office, and the FAA.
OTTAWA, IL
wcbu.org

2 people seriously injured in shooting and stabbing incidents in Peoria

At least two people were seriously injured during a series of violent episodes in Peoria late Friday and overnight. Peoria Police said they were all separate incidents. The most high-profile incident happened during the Peoria High-Metamora football game Friday night at Peoria Stadium. A fight broke out in the stands, leading to a pause and ultimate cancellation of the game. Metamora elected not to finish the game, leading to a forfeit.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Juvenile arrested in Peoria with ‘ghost’ handgun

PEORIA (WMBD) — A male juvenile was arrested Saturday on gun-related charges after police seized a ghost handgun with an extended magazine. A ghost gun is self-assembled, oftentimes with parts purchased online, and doesn’t have a serial number. According to the Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division, they...
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass#Mclean County Ems#Newcom
Central Illinois Proud

3 arrested for burglaries at Peoria Chinese Christian Church

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three suspects were arrested in relation to two burglaries incidents at Peoria Chinese Christian Church. According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office facebook post, 18-year-old Yahya S. Suid and a 17-year-old were arrested for a burglary that occurred at the church on Aug. 16.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

S. Pekin business goes up in flames

SOUTH PEKIN, Ill. — Part of Rt. 29 was shut down early Thursday morning due to a fire in South Pekin. Officials told 25 News Moore’s Motorworx caught fire, and was engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived. Parts of Main Street to Chester Road were blocked...
SOUTH PEKIN, IL
1470 WMBD

Police in two communities investigate overnight car burglaries

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – Authorities in two Tazewell County communities say they saw a slew of burglaries to cars late Thursday night into Friday morning. Police in Morton says parts of six streets had vehicles broken into. Authorities in Green Valley say much the same thing, but didn’t specify where.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Stadium evacuated following reports of fight

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Peoria Police officers are evacuating the Peoria Stadium following reports of a fight during a football game between Peoria High School and Metamora Township High School. Investigators say someone was banging on a bench and it was perceived as shots being fired. According to a...
PEORIA, IL
newschannel20.com

Police call off search for missing central Illinois woman

CLINTON, Ill. (WICS) — The investigation into the disappearance of a central mother is now closed. Juana Arellano-Garnica has been considered missing since Sunday. The Clinton Police Department announced on Thursday they believe Juana Arellano-Garnica left the area voluntarily. We're told they have not seen any evidence of criminal...
CLINTON, IL
newschannel20.com

6 central Illinois residents indicted for wire fraud

PEORIA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Five Springfield residents and one from Lincoln were indicted last week on wire fraud charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program. The fraud was in connection with the Small Business Association loans and/or unemployment benefits. Philip Lovelace, Sr., 51, of Springfield, Illinois, was charged with...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Davis Bros. Pizza in East Peoria changes ownership

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A long-standing Central Illinois pizza spot is switching ownership after two decades. Davis Brother’s Pizza, located at Fondulac Plaza in East Peoria, has been open since 1948. After 20 years in charge, owner Cheryl Scott is stepping away to focus on her future in Texas. Chad Zike, the owner of […]
EAST PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Washington Chief warns residents about “storm scammers”

WASHINGTON, Ill. — Storm damage brings scammers out in droves. Washington Police Chief Mike McCoy says his department has fielded a number of calls this week about people going door-to-door, offering to do roofing work. “With all the hail last week, that was reported in certain parts of town,...
WASHINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

Pekin residents could face fines if snow isn’t removed

PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Temperatures are in the mid 80′s this week, but in Pekin snow removal is already the talk of city council. It all stems from a class-action lawsuit settled in May. The city will pay more than a million dollars on accessibility improvements in...
PEKIN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Get your basement in tip-top shape with Force Basement

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Below is the transcript for Thursday’s Loving Living Local segment. GRETCHEN: Welcome back to Loving Living Local. I’m Gretchen Wirtz and today we are talking about your basement and joining me today Jacob Force with Force Basement is here. Thank you so much for joining us again.
PEKIN, IL

