ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Trevor Murdoch On Why He Thinks He Was Let Go From Impact Wrestling

In an interview with Fightful, Trevor Murdoch spoke about his brief run with Impact Wrestling (then TNA) in 2009 and why he thinks it didn’t work out. He wrestled there as “The Outlaw” Jethro Holliday. Here are highlights:. On getting the call for TNA: “I was legitimately...
WWE
411mania.com

Roman Reigns Doesn’t Care Who Runs the Show in WWE, Talks Getting ‘Daddy’s Not Here’ Line Cleared

Roman Reigns says he isn’t worried about who might be in charge in WWE, whether it’s Triple H or anyone else. Of course, The Game is now in charge of creative since Vince McMahon’s exit from the company in late July, but Reigns said in an interview with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast that he is more focused on himself than who’s in charge of the create. He also discussed how he got the line from the first post-Vince Raw where he told Theory that “Daddy’s not here anymore” cleared; you can check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
WWE
411mania.com

Trevor Murdoch On Being NWA World Champion, Talks Joining The Company

Trevor Murdoch is a two-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, and he discussed his NWA experience and more in a new interview. Murdoch spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, and you can see the highlights below:. On being NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion: “It’s almost unbelievable because I’ve been wrestling for...
WWE
411mania.com

Brock Lesnar, Pat McAfee and Others Also At Vince McMahon Birthday Dinner (Pics)

As previously reported, Vince McMahon celebrated his 77th birthday with a dinner in New York, joined by an unidentified female companion. John Cena was present, along with his wife Shay Shariatzadeh. PWInsider reports that there were others in attendance, including Brock Lesnar, Pat McAfee and The Undertaker. A photo of Lesnar and McAfee at the restaurant has popped up online and can be seen below.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Angle
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Dakota Kai
411mania.com

Spoiler On Former ROH Wrestler Appearing At Impact Wrestling Tapings

PWInsider reports that former Ring of Honor TV champion Shane Taylor made his Impact Wrestling debut tonight. The company is taping several episodes of television in Dallas. Taylor had a match with Crazzy Steve for Before the Impact, which he lost. We will have full taping results later in the...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Raw#Combat#Another Hall Of Fame#Iyo#Wwe Hall Of Famer#Finals
411mania.com

Details On Several NXT Wrestlers Considered For WWE Main Roster

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports, as you might have guessed from recent episodes of NXT, that Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz del Toro & Elektra Lopez) are going to the main roster soon. Escobar recently lost a match that barred him from NXT, and he showed up the next week to take his group with him. As previously reported, Solo Sikoa is also being considered for a jump to the main roster.
WWE
411mania.com

Card For Tonight’s NWA 74 Night Two

Night two of NWA 74 takes place tonight, and an updated lineup for the PPV is online. You can see the card below for the show, which airs at 7 PM ET on FITE TV from St. Louis, Missouri:. * NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Tyrus. *...
WWE
411mania.com

Spoiler On Title Match From Impact Wrestling Tapings

A spoiler is out regarding a title match at Friday’s Impact Wrestling tapings. PWInsider reports that The OGK (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) defeated The Good Brothers to capture the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championships at the taping, which is taking place in Dallas, Texas. The Good Brothers are...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Day 10 Results: Updated Standings & More

STARDOM held the 10th night of the 5STAR Grand Prix on Sunday morning. You can see the full results from the show, including updated standings for the tournament, below per Fightful:. * Oedo Tai (Rina, Fukigen Death & Ruaka) def. Queen’s Quest (Lady C, Hina & Miyu Amasaki) Blue...
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

AEW News: Backstage Footage of CM Punk Following Title Loss, Countdown to All Out Set for Friday on TNT, Rampage Video Highlights

– During last night’s Rampage, AEW aired the following clip, showing CM Punk after he was helped by ringside officials to the back following his title match loss to Jon Moxley on Dynamite earlier this week. On Wednesday night, Moxley defeated Punk to win and unify the AEW World Championship. The card was held at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH
411mania.com

Bobby Fish On Working With Triple H in NXT, Growing Up a Fan Of His

Bobby Fish was part of Triple H’s NXT, and he recently talked about working for the now-head of WWE’s creative. Fish spoke with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast and you can see a coupl;e of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:. On being a fan of...
WWE
411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 8.26.22

We are eight days away from Clash At The Castle and most of the card is set. There are still some things that need to be covered though and odds are we can get some of that this week. That would mainly include pushing the rest of the build to the matches we already have set, while probably adding in something else. Let’s get to it.
DETROIT, MI
411mania.com

Overnight WWE Smackdown Rating Up, Viewership Spikes

Friday night’s episode of WWE Smackdown saw a jump in the overnight rating and audience from the previous week. The episode brought in a 0.5 overnight rating in the 18 – 49 demographic per Spoiler TV and 2.392 million viewers, up 6.4% and 14.8% from the previous week’s final numbers of a 0.47 demo rating and 2.084 million viewers.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy