Grand Junction, CO

95 Rock KKNN

Tour a Grand Junction Home You Could Own for Less than $50k

These days, it's difficult to find any kind of home for less than $50,000. In fact, in many cases, it takes $50,000 or more just to be able to afford a brand new car nowadays. Curious, I did a little digging and was able to find a total of two homes in Grand Junction that are currently for sale and have asking prices that are less than $50,000. One of these homes, interestingly, is listed for $1 (a price even I can afford) but I'm sure there was some catch.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Body found in Columbine Park

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department stated Monday that a dead body was found in Columbine Park on Saturday morning. The deceased, an adult woman, was pronounced dead on scene shortly after GJPD officers arrived. The GJPD stated that it does not believe the death to...
dallasexpress.com

Local City Chooses New Police Chief

A local city has tapped an out-of-state law enforcement officer to become its new chief of police. Doug Shoemaker, currently the Grand Junction Police Department chief in Colorado, will take over the Denton Police Department later this year. Shoemaker is a 30-year law enforcement veteran, having served 26 years in...
DENTON, TX
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Silt man given 30 months probation, public service for extortion conviction, appeal in the works

Silt resident Mark Aspiri maintains he did nothing wrong despite a felony criminal extortion and harassment conviction at a trial in Glenwood Springs in June. At his sentencing hearing Tuesday before Garfield District Judge James Boyd, Aspiri said it’s been his life’s work to help others and that he finds himself in “disbelief” that he was “convicted for answering a phone call.”
SILT, CO
nbc11news.com

Final Fruita Food and Brews

FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) - The final Food and Brews in Fruita will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022. This party on Friday in Fruita will have food trucks, beer from several breweries, horse carriage rides, a bounce house, live music, dancing, and local art on display to browse and purchase.
FRUITA, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Police Report: Counterfeit Bills Circulating At Grand Junction Stores

The Grand Junction Police Department reports there has been a recent wave of counterfeit bills circulating at local stores. Counterfeit Bills Reported At Grand Junction Stores. A number of Grand Junction area businesses have recently reported transactions involving counterfeit money. According to the Grand Junction Police Department, the fake bills have been in various denominations but mostly $5s, $10s, and $50s. One commenter on the GJPD Facebook page reported several attempts have been made to pass $100 bills at the 12th Street City Market.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Take A Virtual Tour of Tiny Grand Junction, Iowa

The state of Iowa is littered with small farming towns including one called Grand Junction. It is significantly different than Grand Junction, Colorado. Grand Junction, Iowa is located about an hour northwest of Des Moine, the largest city in the state. The population of Grand Junction is normally around 725 - except on the weekend when everyone makes their run to the big city.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Grand Junction High School Shelters in Place; Central High School Receives Threat

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)–It has been an unfortunate start to the school year for District 51. Only two weeks in and already there have been three incidents involving gun facsimiles. Grand Junction High School was the latest to go under a shelter in place, after a student found a gun an alerted authorities. The shelter in place lasted about 8 minutes Friday morning (August 19), until the school resource officer on duty gave the all clear. The witness who found the gun and a suspect were questioned by police–and the suspect was cleared of any wrongdoing. The gun was determined to be a BB gun.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Hungry, hungry bears descend on Rifle

One ursine forager recently scampered through a fence into a residential backyard. A Rifle police officer filmed another trying to enter a building downtown. A couple more are suspected of living at the cemetery. There are about 12,000 black bears in Colorado, and it seems as though plenty of them...
RIFLE, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Hey, Western Slope, There’s Really Not A Serial Killer On the Loose

The internet is such a great thing - except when it's not. A haunting post has been circulating on social media declaring there is a "serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in Western Slope. My friend was almost taken by him." The post goes on to say the man in a truck hits cars of women who are alone and once they pull over he takes them.
95 Rock KKNN

95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction, CO
95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

