Two Arrested Following SWAT Standoff
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Case continued for Rifle resident accused of attacking off-duty corrections officer
A court case for a Rifle man accused of attacking a jogger in New Castle has been continued to October. Lonnie Nielsen, 40, is charged with first-degree attempted murder, assault and obstruction of a peace officer. His bond was set at $1 million. 9th Judicial District Court Judge John Neiley...
Tour a Grand Junction Home You Could Own for Less than $50k
These days, it's difficult to find any kind of home for less than $50,000. In fact, in many cases, it takes $50,000 or more just to be able to afford a brand new car nowadays. Curious, I did a little digging and was able to find a total of two homes in Grand Junction that are currently for sale and have asking prices that are less than $50,000. One of these homes, interestingly, is listed for $1 (a price even I can afford) but I'm sure there was some catch.
Grand Junction’s Newest Statue Finally Hits the Bricks
There's a new guy in Grand Junction, Colorado, and he's roughly eight feet tall and weighs in at a ton. Have you met bRICK?. This gentleman has set up shop on 7th Street between Main and Rood. New Guy in Grand Junction, Colorado. You'll find bRICK hanging out in front...
Grand Junction Home in The Estates Features a Pool, Waterslide, and 3 Fireplaces
Don't sleep on the Colorado dream homes listed on the north side of Grand Junction, Colorado. Today we are headed to the Estates to look at a really cool house just listed in August. Entertain your guests and enjoy all the comforts you require in the Grand Valley because this...
KJCT8
Body found in Columbine Park
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department stated Monday that a dead body was found in Columbine Park on Saturday morning. The deceased, an adult woman, was pronounced dead on scene shortly after GJPD officers arrived. The GJPD stated that it does not believe the death to...
dallasexpress.com
Local City Chooses New Police Chief
A local city has tapped an out-of-state law enforcement officer to become its new chief of police. Doug Shoemaker, currently the Grand Junction Police Department chief in Colorado, will take over the Denton Police Department later this year. Shoemaker is a 30-year law enforcement veteran, having served 26 years in...
KJCT8
Mesa County Clerk & Recorder Tina Peters is suing every other clerk & recorder in the state
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Embattled Mesa County Clerk & Recorder Tina Peters is suing Secretary of State Jena Griswold, as well as every other county clerk & recorder in the State of Colorado. In documents obtained by KJCT 8, Peters lists several demands. She asks the court to order...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Silt man given 30 months probation, public service for extortion conviction, appeal in the works
Silt resident Mark Aspiri maintains he did nothing wrong despite a felony criminal extortion and harassment conviction at a trial in Glenwood Springs in June. At his sentencing hearing Tuesday before Garfield District Judge James Boyd, Aspiri said it’s been his life’s work to help others and that he finds himself in “disbelief” that he was “convicted for answering a phone call.”
nbc11news.com
Final Fruita Food and Brews
FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) - The final Food and Brews in Fruita will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022. This party on Friday in Fruita will have food trucks, beer from several breweries, horse carriage rides, a bounce house, live music, dancing, and local art on display to browse and purchase.
Police Report: Counterfeit Bills Circulating At Grand Junction Stores
The Grand Junction Police Department reports there has been a recent wave of counterfeit bills circulating at local stores. Counterfeit Bills Reported At Grand Junction Stores. A number of Grand Junction area businesses have recently reported transactions involving counterfeit money. According to the Grand Junction Police Department, the fake bills have been in various denominations but mostly $5s, $10s, and $50s. One commenter on the GJPD Facebook page reported several attempts have been made to pass $100 bills at the 12th Street City Market.
Take A Virtual Tour of Tiny Grand Junction, Iowa
The state of Iowa is littered with small farming towns including one called Grand Junction. It is significantly different than Grand Junction, Colorado. Grand Junction, Iowa is located about an hour northwest of Des Moine, the largest city in the state. The population of Grand Junction is normally around 725 - except on the weekend when everyone makes their run to the big city.
westernslopenow.com
Grand Junction High School Shelters in Place; Central High School Receives Threat
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)–It has been an unfortunate start to the school year for District 51. Only two weeks in and already there have been three incidents involving gun facsimiles. Grand Junction High School was the latest to go under a shelter in place, after a student found a gun an alerted authorities. The shelter in place lasted about 8 minutes Friday morning (August 19), until the school resource officer on duty gave the all clear. The witness who found the gun and a suspect were questioned by police–and the suspect was cleared of any wrongdoing. The gun was determined to be a BB gun.
The Perfect Speed Limit For Grand Junction’s Riverside Parkway
Have you driven Grand Junction, Colorado's awesome Riverside Parkway? While a valuable resource for motorists in the valley, it seems as though the speed limit is a matter of opinion. For the bulk of the Riverside Parkway, the posted speed limit is 40 MPH. I typically find myself doing 45,...
Remembering the Forgotten Town and Story of Uravan Colorado
Years ago, there was a small town in Western Colorado by the name of Uravan. Uravan was located south of Grand Junction near the Utah border and was a thriving mining community. Unfortunately, because of the dangerous nature of the elements that were being mined, the town has since been...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Hungry, hungry bears descend on Rifle
One ursine forager recently scampered through a fence into a residential backyard. A Rifle police officer filmed another trying to enter a building downtown. A couple more are suspected of living at the cemetery. There are about 12,000 black bears in Colorado, and it seems as though plenty of them...
Hey, Western Slope, There’s Really Not A Serial Killer On the Loose
The internet is such a great thing - except when it's not. A haunting post has been circulating on social media declaring there is a "serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in Western Slope. My friend was almost taken by him." The post goes on to say the man in a truck hits cars of women who are alone and once they pull over he takes them.
Collbran Colorado Cemetery With Memorials Dating Back to 1837
The next time you visit Western Colorado's Grand Mesa, take a moment to visit the Cedar Crest Cemetery near Collbran. Take a look around and you'll find several graves dating back to the mid-1800s. This site is part of the Collbran Cemetery District, consisting of the Eagalite, Cedar Crest, and...
Take a Drive Down Colorado’s Devil Highway Route 666
Plans for U.S. Route 66 were finalized on November 11th, 1926. This road was given the name 'Main Street of America', and connected the cities of Chicago, Illinois to Los Angeles, California. Several extensions were added to America's Route 66 in the early stages. The 6th extension added to the...
Grand Mesa: Hiking Down Colorado’s Crag Crest to Cottonwood Lake #1
Cottonwood Lake is an incredible place to fish, camp, and enjoy kayaks and small watercraft. Colorado's Grand Mesa is home to several amazing mountain lakes including this one. The Lake of the Woods trail will also get you to Cottonwood Lake after a 5+ mile walk. One thing we all...
