UPMATTERS
At 6-month academy, Michigan DNR recruits train for ‘best job in the world’
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new batch of recruits for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources have been living at the Michigan State Police Training Academy near Lansing for over a month. They will stay there for a total of 23 weeks, going through rigorous training on their...
UPMATTERS
LOCAL 3 SATURDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 8/27/2022
Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Windy conditions are possible near Lake Superior in Baraga, Marquette, and Alger counties. Low temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts. Sunday, partly sunny...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Passenger train – Ann Arbor to Traverse City thru Clare
A passenger train between Ann Arbor and Traverse City is now one step closer to reality, a press release from the project’s development group said last month. In the next few years passengers from southeast Michigan, or Northwest Michigan, could be making regular stops between the two areas and building an improved economy as well as giving the state’s freeway travelers a little relief from the congested Michigan roads.
Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States
There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Woman wins $300K on $5 scratch off ticket
A Saginaw County woman’s jaw “dropped about a foot” when she won $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Cashword Multiplier instant game. The lucky 62-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased her winning ticket at the GC Express gas station, located at 3511 Mertz Road in Caro.
Detroit News
State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness
State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
It’s back: Tittabawassee River flowing through Sanford Dam once again
SANFORD, MI - Progress is being made after a spring rainstorm wreaked havoc back in 2020 and caused the catastrophic failure of dams in Midland County. Efforts to restore the failed Sanford Dam reached a new milestone as the water started to flow again. The Four Lakes Task Force announced...
WLUC
Schools respond to end of nationwide free meal program
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The beginning of a new school year brings a big change for lunches, as the nationwide free school meal program has ended. Experts fear students won’t get the nutrition they need without the universal free lunch program. The meals were offered nationwide in response to increased food insecurity caused by the pandemic.
These are the 15 best employers in Michigan, Forbes survey says
The results of a new survey by Forbes shows Michigan-based organizations have an edge in the state when it comes to employee satisfaction, from education to automotive to utilities. This is Forbes’ fourth survey of the best employers, evaluating 1,382 companies throughout the United States and ranking them in each...
1051thebounce.com
Christmas Movie Filmed in Michigan
I know it’s way too early to be thinking about Christmas. But, we live in Michigan, so sadly, the cold air will start to move in soon, and we’ll start hearing Christmas music being played everywhere before we know it. I actually really like Christmas movies. Cheesy, I...
UPMATTERS
Marquette man arrested on multiple charges including assault
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Marquette man is being held at the Marquette County Jail awaiting arraignment following multiple incidents he is suspected of being involved with. Marquette Police were called to the Marquette Senior Center on Baraga avenue around 1:00 a.m. Friday when someone reported the sound of...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan State Police seize 11 lbs of crystal meth in search of home
FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police announced on Friday that the Flint Area Narcotics Group (FANG) executed a search warrant earlier this week and seized over 11 pounds of crystal methamphetamine. MSP said that FANG, in cooperation with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), served...
WLUC
MSP investigates fatal single-vehicle crash in Ontonagon County
BOHEMIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police Calumet Post is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened in Ontonagon County Friday. At about 3:45 a.m. Friday Aug. 26, troopers from the Calumet Post were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash on M-38 near FF1980 in Bohemia Township of Ontonagon County.
deadlinedetroit.com
Michigan Republican Convention Delegates Boo Party Chair Ron Weiser
Update: 5:30 p.m. Saturday -- Michigan Republicans officially picked former state Rep. Shane Hernandez as Tudor Dixon's lieutenant governor today at the convention, the Detroit News reports. Also as expected, Matt DePerno was nominated for attorney general, and Kristina Karamo for secretary of state. ----------------------- From Earlier Saturday. As many...
Detroit News
Two Michigan airports get millions from feds for infrastructure upgrades
The U.S. Transportation Department is granting two Michigan airports almost $27 million to support infrastructure improvements. Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti is receiving almost $25 million to construct a parallel taxiway for the primary runway, which will improve the safety and efficiency of the airfield, Chad Newton, CEO of the Wayne County Airport Authority, said in a statement.
