KHBS
1 man killed in shooting at Springdale nightclub Sunday
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — One man is dead after a shooting at Zabana Nightclub Sunday morning in Springdale. Capt. Jeff Taylor said police responded to reports of gun shots at the nightclub on S Old Missouri Road around 2:20 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the...
KHBS
Fayetteville police: Help needed finding suspect in shooting at Washington County Fair
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police said one person was injured in a shooting incident at the Washington County Fair Friday night. Sgt. Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department said officers responded around 10:30 p.m. Washington County Deputies were already at the location when the incident occurred, because they...
KHBS
Bentonville police say argument led to shooting death outside apartment complex
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville police say one man shot and killed another when an argument escalated outside an apartment Thursday morning. Witnesses told police they saw two men arguing outside one of the apartments on Rose Garden Lane, according to a news release sent by Cpl. Adam McInnis with the Bentonville Police Department.
KHBS
New surveillance video provides more insight into violent arrest in Mulberry, Arkansas
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. — Surveillance video from the Kountry Xpress gas station in Mulberry does not last very long and the view of Sunday’s arrest is somewhat obstructed, but opinions vary on exactly what it shows. Crawford County Sheriff Jim Damante told 40/29 News that Randal Worcester, 27,...
KHBS
Bentonville neighborhood scene of shooting death
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A man was shot and killed in Bentonville at the Town Square Apartments on Thursday morning. Cpl. Adam McInnis with the Bentonville Police told 40/29 News police went to an address on Rose Garden Ln. after they got a call shortly before noon. There, officers found...
KHBS
Arkansas man convicted of murder at age 15 resentenced to life in prison
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A jury resentenced an Arkansas man who was 15 years old when he was convicted of murder, saying he must spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole. Christopher Segerstrom, now 51 years old, was convicted of killing 4-year-old Barbie Thompson...
KHBS
New video shows man at Alma gas station prior to his arrest in Mulberry
ALMA, Ark. — Newly obtained video shows the incident that sparkedthe violent arrest of Randal Worcester. The video is from the surveillance camera outside the Sargent's gas station in Alma. It shows Worcester walking toward the store. As he gets close, he pulls something from his pocket. Police have...
KHBS
Fort Smith's high schools to face off in the Battle of Rogers Avenue
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith is home to two of Arkansas' fiercest foes, and they play each other in the first week of the 2022 high school football season. "Obviously you're thinking bout it for 364 days and game day," Kim Dameron, Southside head coach, said. "It means...
KHBS
Fayetteville, Arkansas' drive-in movie theater to close after this weekend
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 112 Drive-In movie theater in Fayetteville will shut down after this weekend. The last two movies it will screen are 'Grease' and 'Footloose'. Those two will show in a double feature on Friday and Saturday. The property is going to be redeveloped into a mixed-use...
KHBS
Harrison Goblins vs Springdale Bulldogs
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — In the 1st quarter, a Harrison fumble gives Springdale the ball. Cayden Aasrude finds Junior Reyna short of the end zone but with the extra effort he sneaks it in, 7-0 Springdale. On to the 2nd quarter, Beck Jones takes the direct snap straight up the...
KHBS
Battle of Rogers Avenue – Northside vs Southside
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 2022 Battle of Rogers Avenue:. Northside making moves early in this one. Grizzlies QB Pum Savoy fakes the handoff and calls his own number, and he's in for the first TD of the game. Southside looking to even it up and they do. George...
KHBS
Gravette Lions vs Pea Ridge Blackhawks
PEA RIDGE, Ark. — Pea Ridge playing on it's home turf for night one against Gravette. Blackhawks take an early 7-0 lead. The two go back and forth before the Lions get on the board with a Kyler Austin touchdown. A missed field goal makes it 7-6 Blackhawks. Pea...
KHBS
SOAR NWA kicks off Friday, benefits Open Avenues
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — SOAR NWA returns to Drake Field for its third annual festival Friday. Gates open at 5:00 Friday. People can expect tethered balloon rides, live music, a skydiving show, helicopter rides and more at the two-day festival. Proceeds from the festival benefit Open Avenues, an organization that...
KHBS
Siloam Springs Panthers vs Rogers Heritage War Eagles
ROGERS, Ark. — Rogers Heritage played host to Siloam Springs to open the season. War Eagles hold the lead but the Panthers are on the prowl. QB Jackson Still runs in a quick TD to cut the lead down to two. War Eagles up 16-14. Panthers looking for some...
KHBS
Friday Frenzy: Arkansas' high school football teams ready for 2022 season
FORT SMITH, Ark. — 40/29 is getting you ready for the 2022 Arkansas high school football season.Stream our Friday Frenzy Preseason Special live in the video player above and watch previews of some of our area's teams below. Battle of the Bone: Alma vs. Van Buren. The Alma Airedales...
KHBS
Fayetteville Bulldogs vs Cabot Panthers
CABOT, Ark. — The Purple Dogs opened their season on the road at Cabot. Panthers lead early on 7-0. It's 4th and goal Fayetteville, but the Panthers break up the pass to keep the Dawgs scoreless. Fayetteville able to get on the board shortly after though, thanks to a...
