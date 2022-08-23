ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Science Hill and Greeneville pick up wins on the volleyball court

By Kenny Hawkins
WJHL
WJHL
 5 days ago

Tri-Cities, TN — High school volleyball action tonight … Gate City crossing state lines to visit Science Hill

First set … and it’s set point for the Toppers … Molly Williams puts it up there for Claire Hunter … she drops the hammer … home team wins a tight first set … 25-22

Second set – Blue Devils would go on a tear … nice setup for outside hitter Makayla Bays … burries this one at a perfect angle …

Then – a huge momentum-shifting play … A huge swing from Hunter … right down the middle … but Lexi Ervin with an unreal dig … goes back over the net for a winner … Gate City takes set 2 … 25-14

But you can’t keep the Toppers down for long … Autumn Holmes … from the back of the court – off her back foot … doesn’t matter – she gets the kill…..Toppers win 3-1

And on the volleyball court at David Crockett the Lady Pioneers were facing the Greeneville Greene Devils…

Lady Pioneers started off fast….Brooklyn Dulaney with the serve…Greeneville after several tries could not make the return

Greene Devils get it back… Sophia Gouge comes to the net for the kill .. Lanna Click and Bella Devoti had other plans with this block…

Then more from Greeneville watch the nice save by Chloe Marsh to Eden Aiken who behind her head gets it over the net … Lady Pioneers would make the return but Kyla Jobe ends it with this smash down the line

Then later Crockett was threatening again…Dulaney with the pass to Callie Butler for the smash at the net that is not returned…

Greeneville comes back from 2-0 to win 3-2….

