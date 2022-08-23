Read full article on original website
41nbc.com
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Howard travels to Central
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Howard Huskies and Central Chargers met at Ed DeFore Sports Complex Friday night. The Huskies were looking to stay unbeaten after defeating Southwest 45-12 last week. The Chargers were coming off a loss to Westside and looking for their first win this season.
41nbc.com
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Houston County hosts Perry in our Game of the Week
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County Bears welcomed the Perry Panthers to Freedom Field on Friday night. The Bears were coming off an opening season victory against Sumter County 41-7. This was the Panthers’ first game of the season.
41nbc.com
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Westside faces Southwest
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Westside Seminoles and the Southwest Patriots squared off at Henderson Stadium Friday night. The Seminoles came in 1-0 after beating Central 39-12. The Patriots were looking to get to .500 after losing 45-12 to Howard last week.
41nbc.com
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: GMC hosts ACE
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The GMC Bulldogs welcomed the ACE Gryphons Friday night. The Bulldogs were trying to get to 1-1 on the season after losing last week. The Gryphons were looking to stay undefeated after a Week 1 victory over Crawford County.
41nbc.com
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Northside visits Peach County
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Peach County Trojans hosted the Northside Eagles on Friday night. The Trojans were looking to start the season 2-0 after beating Baldwin. The Eagles lost their opening season game to Jones County.
41nbc.com
The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Houston County vs. Perry, Pt. 3
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The End Zone Game of the Week features the Houston County Bears hosting the Perry Panthers. The Bears are coming off a 4-7 season and lost in the first round of the playoffs. Since the Bears have hired Jeremy Edwards to lead the program, and in week one, Houston County came out with a 41-7 victory over Sumter County.
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Lee County Volleyball vs. Valdosta, Warner Robins
Scenes from Lee County volleyball against Valdosta and Warner Robins on Aug. 25, 2022. (Photos: Joe Whitfield)
Macon, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Howard High School football team will have a game with Central High School on August 26, 2022, 16:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
41nbc.com
Peach County High School implements new security measures at athletic events
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Peach County High School is taking precautionary measures to make sure its fans are safe during athletic events. If you’re planning to attend a PCHS sports event, you’ll now have to go through a metal detector. It’s just one of the safety...
Stratford Academy blood drive honors student killed in lightning strike
MACON, Ga. — Walker Bethune was loved by his school, his family and the community. According to people, he was a dedicated student body president at Stratford Academy, a great friend, and an amazing son. After he was struck by lightning last summer in Florida, he passed away. The...
Macon, GA is actually cool
A decade ago, downtown Macon was boring, says Justin Andrews, a Macon native and director of special projects and outreach at the Otis Redding Foundation. "It used to be empty parking spots and the same three or four restaurants.""Now you've got people all over the place; you can't find parking,” Andrews told Axios. “It's how a downtown should be."What's happening: Just an hour and a half south of Atlanta, Macon — the midsize city anchoring middle Georgia — has been quietly remaking itself for decades. Why it matters: One secret to Macon’s success has been its underestimated history and culture,...
‘There shouldn’t be a gap:’ Shaquille O’Neal wants better relationship between community and police
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — On Thursday, Channel 2 got new insight into what a local sheriff’s office is doing to improve the relationship between the community and law enforcement. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is the director of community...
A guide to Macon, 1.5 hours from Atlanta
Just an hour and a half south of Atlanta, Macon — the midsize city anchoring middle Georgia — has been quietly remaking itself for decades. The annual event at Ocmulgee Mounds is celebrating its 30th anniversary this September with a revamped program featuring educational demonstrations, storytelling, music, dance and Native American food and arts and crafts vendors.
Nearly 30-year career at Georgia National Fairgrounds comes to an end for Perry woman
PERRY, Ga. — A Perry woman has worked at the Georgia National Fairground for nearly three decades. Now, she's happily welcoming retirement. Anyone who has met miss Shelia can usually find her near the east gate. For nearly 30 years, Shelia Dugger has seen it all at the Georgia...
School bus carrying high school softball team crashes in Houston County
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A school bush crash was reported on Tuesday night, involving the Northside High School softball team as they returned from a game. The accident happened on I-75 In Dooley County near Pinehurst. Georgia State Patrol said that troopers responded to the crash, and that 10...
School of the week: Hunt Elementary school in Peach County
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — The gifted program at Hunt Elementary School aims for students to develop their critical thinking and creativity skills. Those students are able to not only think outside the box, but to work as a team through activities. "These students are not going to meet their...
wgxa.tv
Jack's Family Restaurants set to open location in Hawkinsville
PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Jack’s Family Restaurants is opening its sixth location in Georgia, and it's right here in the midstate. The restaurant network announced Thursday that the new restaurant will be in Hawkinsville. It'll be the only Jack's within a 20-mile radius. “We are excited to be...
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT: Five Guys Burgers & Fries 133 Margie Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31093
We evaluated the Five Guys restaurant located at 133, Margie, Dr., in Warner Robins, Georgia on August 24th, 2022. Here is what we found. As part of WOMEN's (Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network, Inc.) new effort to expand our coverage to our readers through our news channel The Veracity Report, we have decided to begin publishing reviews of the restaurants our tough foodie employee-critics patronize in the area around our corporate offices and recording studios throughout the state of Georgia.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Two shot in Macon Saturday night, victims not cooperating with investigators
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Saturday night shooting in Macon is under investigation. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, two people were shot on Elkan Avenue. That's off Rocky Creek Road in south Macon. Investigators say they still don't know the exact location of where the shooting happened...
wgxa.tv
Macon community hosts balloon release in memory of recent murder victim
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) - A balloon release was held for the late Ja'Mya Warner. All gathered around the Tattnall Park Fountain where the family and friends mourned the loss of the 18-year-old. Warner just graduated with the class of 2022 at Westside High School. Warner was fatally shot while driving...
