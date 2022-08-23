ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 0

Related
41nbc.com

THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Howard travels to Central

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Howard Huskies and Central Chargers met at Ed DeFore Sports Complex Friday night. The Huskies were looking to stay unbeaten after defeating Southwest 45-12 last week. The Chargers were coming off a loss to Westside and looking for their first win this season.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Westside faces Southwest

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Westside Seminoles and the Southwest Patriots squared off at Henderson Stadium Friday night. The Seminoles came in 1-0 after beating Central 39-12. The Patriots were looking to get to .500 after losing 45-12 to Howard last week.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: GMC hosts ACE

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The GMC Bulldogs welcomed the ACE Gryphons Friday night. The Bulldogs were trying to get to 1-1 on the season after losing last week. The Gryphons were looking to stay undefeated after a Week 1 victory over Crawford County.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Football
Macon, GA
Sports
Macon, GA
Football
41nbc.com

The End Zone Game of the Week Preview: Houston County vs. Perry, Pt. 3

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The End Zone Game of the Week features the Houston County Bears hosting the Perry Panthers. The Bears are coming off a 4-7 season and lost in the first round of the playoffs. Since the Bears have hired Jeremy Edwards to lead the program, and in week one, Houston County came out with a 41-7 victory over Sumter County.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kick Off#Raiders#Mercer University#Did Not Finish#American Football#Macon Touchdown Club#The Northside Eagles#Bulldogs
Axios Atlanta

Macon, GA is actually cool

A decade ago, downtown Macon was boring, says Justin Andrews, a Macon native and director of special projects and outreach at the Otis Redding Foundation. "It used to be empty parking spots and the same three or four restaurants.""Now you've got people all over the place; you can't find parking,” Andrews told Axios. “It's how a downtown should be."What's happening: Just an hour and a half south of Atlanta, Macon — the midsize city anchoring middle Georgia — has been quietly remaking itself for decades. Why it matters: One secret to Macon’s success has been its underestimated history and culture,...
MACON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Axios

A guide to Macon, 1.5 hours from Atlanta

Just an hour and a half south of Atlanta, Macon — the midsize city anchoring middle Georgia — has been quietly remaking itself for decades. The annual event at Ocmulgee Mounds is celebrating its 30th anniversary this September with a revamped program featuring educational demonstrations, storytelling, music, dance and Native American food and arts and crafts vendors.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Jack's Family Restaurants set to open location in Hawkinsville

PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Jack’s Family Restaurants is opening its sixth location in Georgia, and it's right here in the midstate. The restaurant network announced Thursday that the new restaurant will be in Hawkinsville. It'll be the only Jack's within a 20-mile radius. “We are excited to be...
HAWKINSVILLE, GA
Wild Orchid Media

VERACITY FOODIE REPORT: Five Guys Burgers & Fries 133 Margie Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31093

We evaluated the Five Guys restaurant located at 133, Margie, Dr., in Warner Robins, Georgia on August 24th, 2022. Here is what we found. As part of WOMEN's (Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network, Inc.) new effort to expand our coverage to our readers through our news channel The Veracity Report, we have decided to begin publishing reviews of the restaurants our tough foodie employee-critics patronize in the area around our corporate offices and recording studios throughout the state of Georgia.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon community hosts balloon release in memory of recent murder victim

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) - A balloon release was held for the late Ja'Mya Warner. All gathered around the Tattnall Park Fountain where the family and friends mourned the loss of the 18-year-old. Warner just graduated with the class of 2022 at Westside High School. Warner was fatally shot while driving...
MACON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy