Packers work out four kickers with Mason Crosby's status up in the air

Former Cleveland Browns kicker Chase McLaughlin. Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Week 1 status of Packers kicker Mason Crosby is up in the air, and the organization is eyeing some free agents in case they need reinforcement. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers worked out kickers Matt Ammendola, Chase McLaughlin, Chandler Staton, and Parker White today. The team also auditioned punter Cameron Dicker.

Crosby underwent knee surgery during the offseason, landing him on the physically unable to perform list. The Packers haven’t said if the veteran will be ready to go for the start of the season, but Monday’s workouts indicate that the Packers are planning to roll without him.

The Packers recently signed Ramiz Ahmed to fill in for Crosby, and the Packers are likely considering a competition for that potential early-season work. Ammendola and McLaughlin are the two kickers with NFL experience; Ammendola connected on 68.4% of his field goal tries last year while McLaughlin converted 71.4% of his own.

Crosby had a down year in 2021, converting only 73.5% of his field goal attempts (his worst percentage since 2017). Still, the Packers legend has connected on 81.1% of his field goal tries throughout his 15-year career. While Green Bay may temporarily roster a second kicker to open the season, there’s a good chance that fill-in will be demoted to the practice squad once Crosby is back to full health.

Dicker, an undrafted rookie out of Texas, spent the early part of the preseason with the Rams. Pat O’Donnell was brought in this offseason to replace Corey Bojorquez as the starting punter, and there’s a good chance that the team is just preparing their contact list in case of an injury.