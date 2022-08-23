ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Ohtani, Trout homer as Angels finish 3-game sweep of Jays

TORONTO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout homered, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep. Ohtani had three hits and scored twice one day after he pitched seven crisp innings in a 2-0 victory. Trout went 2 for 5 with two RBIs and also scored twice. Ohtani’s two-run drive made it 6-1 in the seventh, and Trout added a solo shot in the ninth. It was the 28th homer for each slugger. Luis Rengifo and Kurt Suzuki also connected for the Angels, who had lost six straight and nine of 10 before facing the Blue Jays. Los Angeles limited Toronto to three runs in three games and shut the Blue Jays out twice.
ANAHEIM, CA
Paredes hits 2 homers over Green Monster, Rays beat Sox 12-4

BOSTON (AP) — Isaac Paredes homered over the Green Monster in each of his first two at-bats and the Tampa Bay Rays avoided a three-game sweep by beating the Boston Red Sox 12-4 on Sunday. Randy Arozarena hit three doubles off the left-field wall at Fenway Park and drove in two runs. David Peralta had three hits with two RBI doubles for the Rays, who came to town on a six-game winning streak before losing two straight. J.D. Martinez, Tommy Pham and Franchy Cordero all hit solo homers for the Red Sox, with Martinez’s 10th of the season ending his homerless drought at 129 at-bats. Boston, which has faded in AL’s wild-card chase, has lost five of seven. Corey Kluber (9-7) went six innings for the victory, allowing three runs, eight hits with four strikeouts and no walks. It’s the 18th time in 25 starts that he’s allowed three runs or fewer.
BOSTON, MA
Corbin ends Nats' starting pitcher wins drought, beats Reds

WASHINGTON (AP) — Major league losses leader Patrick Corbin ended Washington’s record 43-game drought without a starting pitcher earning a victory as the Nationals beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 Sunday. Corbin (5-17) allowed one earned run and four hits in six innings while striking out five. A Washington starting pitcher had not earned a victory since Josiah Gray won at Philadelphia on July 6, shattering the previous big league record of 35 games set by the 1949 Washington Senators. “Everyone knows that record here that was broken today, but it’s not something that I’m proud of,” Corbin said. “We’ve been pitching good as a staff and a lot of guys have been going out there and giving us a chance to win games.” Stuart Fairchild homered for Cincinnati, which has dropped 13 of its last 17 but was trying for a weekend sweep.
CINCINNATI, OH

