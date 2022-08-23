Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
Fighting Illini football win season opener 38-6 over Wyoming
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - We've been without college football for too long and finally the season is upon us in Champaign-Urbana. For the second year in a row, Illinois opens the season in week zero hosting their opponent. On Saturday that was Wyoming. "I was really excited to see how...
newschannel20.com
Illinois hires Vann Stuedeman as its next pitching coach
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Illinois softball has hired Vann Stuedeman as its next pitching coach. Stuedeman was formerly the head coach at Mississippi State and an assistant coach for Alabama. She spent nearly two decades in the SEC. While at the helm of the Bulldogs, they appeared in seven NCAA...
newschannel20.com
FNR Week 1: Maroa-Forsyth at Pleasant Plains
Starting off the season in the Sangamo Conference for week one of Friday Night Rivals, we're in Cardinals territory as Pleasant Plains hosts Maroa-Forsyth. You can watch the game live on CW 23, streaming at Newschannel20.com/watch, and on our social media pages!. Check out the schedule for the rest of...
newschannel20.com
Balloons launching over Lincoln this weekend
LINCOLN, Ill. (WICS) — Hot air balloons are returning to the skies over Lincoln. The event will be Friday and Saturday. There will be over 30 balloons launching at various times throughout the weekend. Friday Evening (Approx. 6:00/6:15 p.m.) Saturday Morning (Approx. 6:15/6:30 a.m.) Saturday Evening (Approx. 6:00/6:15 p.m.)
newschannel20.com
6 central Illinois residents indicted for wire fraud
PEORIA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Five Springfield residents and one from Lincoln were indicted last week on wire fraud charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program. The fraud was in connection with the Small Business Association loans and/or unemployment benefits. Philip Lovelace, Sr., 51, of Springfield, Illinois, was charged with...
newschannel20.com
4 people charged in 2014 Champaign murder
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — On December 22, 2014, at approximately 1:10 A.M., Champaign Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 400-block of Brookwood Drive. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting and two victims. One of the victims at the scene was 40-year-old Rashidi Overstreet of Champaign, who was found to be deceased. The second victim received non-life-threatening wounds and made a full recovery.
newschannel20.com
Man to spend decade in prison for drive by shooting
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Danville man will spend more than a decade behind bars on a weapons charge. Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy says Corlando Lewis fired shots from a vehicle on April 4, 2021. It happened around 11 p.m. in the 100 block of Pennsylvania Street.
newschannel20.com
Man sentenced for attacking people with hammer
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Danville man has been sentenced for attacking people with a hammer. Timothy Sutton was charged with domestic battery after he attacked two people with a hammer on Feb. 24, 2022. Evidence was presented in court that Sutton was swinging the hammer as the two...
newschannel20.com
Police call off search for missing central Illinois woman
CLINTON, Ill. (WICS) — The investigation into the disappearance of a central mother is now closed. Juana Arellano-Garnica has been considered missing since Sunday. The Clinton Police Department announced on Thursday they believe Juana Arellano-Garnica left the area voluntarily. We're told they have not seen any evidence of criminal...
newschannel20.com
Arrest made in attempted murder on University Avenue
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A man is facing attempted murder charges after a shooting on West University Avenue. Jazontae Sanders, 20, of Urbana, was arrested on Thursday in connection with the July 5 shooting of a 20-year-old Champaign man. It happened around 7:35 p.m. in the 1600 block of...
