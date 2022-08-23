ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Timberwolves acquire former NBA draft bust

The Minnesota Timberwolves roster is getting a little more sauce. The Timberwolves announced in a release on Thursday that they have acquired the returning player rights to former lottery pick Nik Stauskas via their G League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves. Local writer Dane Moore adds that the Timberwolves will thus now possess Stauskas’ G League rights. Stauskas may also get a chance to participate in Timberwolves training camp.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Mookie Betts homers again as Dodgers beat Marlins 8-1

MIAMI (AP) — Mookie Betts homered for the third straight game, Julio Urías pitched six sparkling innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Miami Marlins 8-1 on Sunday. Justin Turner and Max Muncy had three hits apiece for the NL West-leading Dodgers, who are 28-8 since the All-Star break. Betts, who also doubled and singled, homered for the fourth time in the series. The six-time All-Star went deep twice in Friday’s 10-6 victory, and then connected again in Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Sandy Alcantara and Miami. “It’s been a good couple of days, things are going well,” Betts said. “The pitches I’ve been getting to hit, I’m hitting them. Sometimes you’re going to swing out of the zone but that kind of comes with being aggressive so you just live with it.”
LOS ANGELES, CA

