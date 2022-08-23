MIAMI (AP) — Mookie Betts homered for the third straight game, Julio Urías pitched six sparkling innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Miami Marlins 8-1 on Sunday. Justin Turner and Max Muncy had three hits apiece for the NL West-leading Dodgers, who are 28-8 since the All-Star break. Betts, who also doubled and singled, homered for the fourth time in the series. The six-time All-Star went deep twice in Friday’s 10-6 victory, and then connected again in Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Sandy Alcantara and Miami. “It’s been a good couple of days, things are going well,” Betts said. “The pitches I’ve been getting to hit, I’m hitting them. Sometimes you’re going to swing out of the zone but that kind of comes with being aggressive so you just live with it.”

