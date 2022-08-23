Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Manitowoc native retires from U.S. Air Force after 25 years
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV)- A northeast Wisconsin military hero has taken her last flight. Chief Master Sergeant Christa Collier retired from the U.S. Air Force Saturday evening after a 25-year career. “I fell in love with the way of life, I fell in love with the camaraderie, I liked my job,...
“Big Brother Big Sister WI shoreline” looks to pair over 200 kids with mentors
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The “Big Brother Big Sister Wisconsin Shoreline” program is currently dealing with a shortage of mentors. Those involved with the program are encouraging others to give back. “200 hundred kids on the wait list is too many, we just need the ‘bigs,’ we...
Warren Gerds/Review: A summer of special visitors
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Hamlet, a rainmaker and an organ donor have been among special visitors at our theaters this summer. These three provided powerful moments in a wonderful season. A few struggles with COVID-19 still were around, but summer 2022 was almost normal. That means talent from...
Healthcare leadership at Woodside Senior Communities
(WFRV) – You know that saying, it all starts at the top – that can be said for health care in the community. Local 5 Live discusses developing future leaders with Woodside Senior Communities along with Meghan Mehlberg Fuss and Ashtyn Okreglicki. They tell Local 5 Live viewers how they got started, what a typical day looks like, and what advice they have for others going into healthcare leadership.
NE Wisconsin pub wins three first places in Bloody Mary Festival
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A local pub in northeast Wisconsin has gotten first place three times through The Bloody Mary Festival in Milwaukee this year. The tomato juice cocktail was highlighted in the event on Saturday, August 20, at Fiserv Forum’s Plaza. Smashed On The Rocks Saloon in Algoma...
Primal Eats: Serve yourself, serve your community
(WFRV) – You can help some great causes for fellow community members in need just by enjoying some ice cream!. The team at Primal Eats shows Local 5 Live viewers how their donation-based ice cream benefits local non-profits like Sam 25 and Safe Haven. Primal Eats is located at...
Dog attacks Neenah resident, police seek answers
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Neenah police are searching for any information surrounding the whereabouts of a dog that attacked a resident earlier this month. According to the Neenah Police Department, on the evening of August 23, a resident was walking in the Lake Steet and Adams Street area when an unknown dog came up to the resident and began biting him several times.
The Red Cross of Wisconsin looks to collect blood and pay for gas
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – People are lining up to donate blood in hopes of receiving a reward that will benefit them financially. A drop in blood donations across the country has the “Red Cross” providing a unique incentive for donations. “Absolutely I have quite a commute...
Purple Octopus: All-inclusive, ADA-accessible playground coming to Downtown Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – An all-abilities playground, labeled as the ‘first of its kind in the world,’ opens for exploration on Saturday at the Above & Beyond Children’s Museum in Sheboygan. A grand opening celebration for the Purple Octopus Playground will take place on August 27...
Brown, Outagamie County first responders receive lifesaving equipment through WPS, We Energies grant
HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, alongside the Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue, received some much-needed lifesaving equipment on Thursday. Through Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and We Energies charitable foundations, the Brown and Outagamie first responders were rewarded as part of the Rewarding Responders Grant programs. The grant is...
Mandela Barnes in Appleton, speaks with supporters on upcoming election
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Mandela Barnes was in the City of Appleton on Thursday for a meet and greet with community members. Barnes and the community got together at the Appleton Beer Factory, where the Lt. Governor and Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate gave remarks regarding his campaign. “We’re...
The reason why fish died off in Fox River and Bay of Green Bay:
(WFRV) – Two months after the DNR received reports of dead fish, officials provided the ‘likely’ cause of the die-off. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that the fish that died off in the Fox River and lower Green Bay waters were diagnosed with server cases of columnaris. Columnairs is described as a common and widespread bacterial disease of freshwater fish.
Green Bay Yachting Club bringing back old tradition, hosting Light on the Fox
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re around the Fox River on Friday evening, keep an eye out for the Green Bay Yachting Club’s Light on the Fox event. Light on the Fox brings together more than 30 decorated boats to head down the Fox River through the Main Street Bridge and Walnut Street Bridge before turning around at the Mason Street Bridge. The boats will be looping around the Fox River twice.
Cultivate Taste, a tea salon in Green Bay
(WFRV) – There’s no doubting the benefits of tea but where do you start?. Local 5 Live gives viewers a closer look at Cultivate Taste, a Tea Salon with what you can find from the expert in the store. Cultivate Taste is located at 520 North Broadway in...
Artstreet paints its way to the Village of Ashwaubenon
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The 41st annual Artstreet Festival began this Friday for the first time at Ashwaubomay Park. Artstreet is hosted by the nonprofit organization Mosaic Arts Inc. Marketing and Special Events Coordinator Molly Carey says, “We were looking for something that we were able to expand, have more activities, and bring different experiences so it wasn’t just downtown, same streets, and limited space.”
National Dog Day celebrated in northeast Wisconsin
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – Friday is ‘National Dog Day’. While it’s a great day to celebrate our four-legged family members, it’s meant to highlight something more. “She is one of the best dogs I’ve ever owned, and I’ve had puppies and many other rescues,” said Kathy Beltz of Bellevue, talking about her dog, ‘Birdie.’
Women’s Para Ice Hockey World Challenge this weekend in Ashwaubenon
(WFRV) – National athletes from the US, Canada, Great Britain and several other nations are hitting the rink in Ashwaubenon and you can watch. Local 5 Live visited the Cornerstone Community Center where athletes in the Para Ice Hockey Women’s World Challenge are already on the ice. Cornerstone...
Native vegetation along Webster Ave. helping to manage storm water
GREEN BAY, (WFRV) – Every time it rains or the snow melts, that dirty and untreated water ends up in our waterways. But after a recent construction project on Webster Ave. in 2019, steps to treat that water in a green way have been put in place with something called a swale.
Warren Gerds/Review: ‘Mean Girls’ flashy, snarky
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The show is called “Mean Girls.”. It’s a meanie, all right. All sorts of nastiness is in its story, presented with splash and energy and high-tech visual luster and sky-high singing. For Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, “Mean Girls” marks the end of...
Manitowoc PD search for dogs that bit victim
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Manitowoc officers are asking for the public’s help in locating two dogs that were involved in an incident on Saturday morning. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, at around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to an area in the 1500 block of South 21st Street.
