Read full article on original website
Carlos Hagar
5d ago
They were soon released into the custody of the CA state legislature as interns so that they could learn how to steal better.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Bernardino, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorSan Bernardino, CA
Rialto, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorRialto, CA
University of La Verne Neher Field Research Station Installs Wildfire Detection Camera in MontanaUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Bloomington, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBloomington, CA
Related
foxla.com
Woman stabbed to death in Santa Ana after 'failed dating relationship'
SANTA ANA, Calif. - A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman to death in Santa Ana as a result of a "failed dating relationship," police said Saturday. The Santa Ana Police Department received a call at 11:41 a.m. Friday about a stabbing in progress in the...
foxla.com
Man arrested for allegedly attacking ex-girlfriend in San Bernardino, kidnapping her toddler
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - One man was arrested Saturday for allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend's San Bernardino home and kidnapping her two-year-old daughter. Raymond Ornales was arrested Saturday, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Officers say they were called to a home Saturday morning for a domestic disturbance. When they got there, a woman told officers that Ornales, her ex-boyfriend, broke into her house, hit her and threatened her with a gun. Then, the woman says, Ornales ran away with her toddler.
foxla.com
Pedestrian hit and killed by Huntington Beach Police officer
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - A 45-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed by a Huntington Beach Police officer early Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. CHP says an HBPD officer identified as "M. Robert" was responding to a radio call on North Pacific Avenue, near Broadway in the Sunset Beach neighborhood of Huntington Beach when his police vehicle hit a pedestrian.
foxla.com
Man killed in Pico Rivera crash
PICO RIVERA, Calif. - A man was killed Saturday evening in a multiple-vehicle crash in Pico Rivera. The crash was reported at 5:37 p.m. at Gallatin Road and Rosemead Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash scene was described as involving a white Subaru, black Jeep, blue Nissan...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 suspected of catalytic converter thefts arrested after pursuit
Three people were arrested Thursday after a law enforcement pursuit in North County, authorities said.
3rd suspected ‘follow away robber’ arrested while in court on different case: Police
A Compton man was arrested in connection with a so-called “follow away robbery” while he was in court for another case on Friday, police said. Deantone Guillory, a 24-year-old man from Compton, had been released on bail for four different cases before he was taken into custody Friday, the Los Angeles Police Department said in […]
foxla.com
6 people shot at Boyle Heights bar after gunman opens fire into crowd
LOS ANGELES - The suspected gunman who opened fire into a crowd at a Boyle Heights bar overnight, injuring six people, is in custody, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. at the Holiday Bar in the 2400 block of Whittier Boulevard. Police said...
msn.com
Authorities ID woman killed in fatal crash near Disneyland
ANAHEIM – A woman who was killed when the SUV she was driving crashed into a palm tree Saturday across from Disneyland Resort in Anaheim was identified as a Corona resident. Hanna Jocelyn Gomar was 32 years old, said Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle. “It appears that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fontana Herald News
Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run collision in Fontana on Aug. 25; police seek suspect
A pedestrian died in a hit-and-run collision in Fontana on Aug. 25, and police are seeking the public’s help in finding the suspect, according to the Fontana Police Department. The incident occurred at about 8:09 p.m., when a man was struck by a westbound vehicle as he was crossing...
foxla.com
OC Police Chase: Officer drives over median, travels opposite direction in trying to stop motorcyclist
ANAHEIM, Calif. - SkyFOX video captured the dramatic moments when a law enforcement officer took great measures in trying to stop a police chase suspect. Around 9 p.m. Friday, a motorcyclist led police and deputies on a chase across Orange County. When the motorcyclist started weaving through a busy intersection in the Garden Grove area, a police officer drove over a center divider and started traveling in an opposite direction in hopes of stopping the motorcyclist.
1 dead in 3-car crash in Whittier Narrows
A three-car crash in Whittier Narrows killed at least one person Saturday evening. The crash at 5:37 p.m. resulted in a fatality at the scene near the intersection of Gallatin Road and Rosemead Boulevard, according to Officer Kimball of the California Highway Patrol. No information has been released about the number of other people involved […]
foxla.com
Corona woman dies when SUV crashes into tree near Disneyland
ANAHEIM, Calif. - A woman who was killed when the SUV she was driving crashed into a palm tree Saturday across from Disneyland Resort in Anaheim was identified as a Corona resident. Hanna Jocelyn Gomar was 32 years old, said Orange County sheriff's Sgt. Scott Steinle. "It appears that speed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman Stabbed to Death in Santa Ana
A woman was stabbed to death in Santa Ana in what appeared to be a domestic dispute, authorities said.
foxla.com
West LA coffee shop repeatedly targeted by local vandals
LOS ANGELES - A West Los Angeles coffee shop says it's been repeatedly vandalized by a homeless man in recent nights, and the owners are calling for action. Federal Coffee is on Pico Boulevard in West LA. The owners say that a homeless man in the area has destroyed windows at their storefront at least three times over the last few days, and has been targeted by vandals seven times since it opened its doors. The owners say they've filed several police reports but the vandalism continues.
foxla.com
Arrest made in alleged road rage shooting on 15 Freeway in Jurupa Valley
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A 26-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested in connection to a suspected road rage shooting investigation on the 15 Freeway in Jurupa Valley, the California Highway Patrol announced. On Wednesday around 10:35 p.m., CHP officials said the driver of a white Nissan Frontier fired an unknown...
Smash-and-grab robbers strike Plaza West Covina jewelry store
A jewelry store was ransacked during a smash-and-grab robbery at Plaza West Covina Friday night. The robbery was reported at about 7:30 p.m., when three men wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks came into the jewelry store armed with hammers, according to Sgt. Matt Nelson of the West Covina Police Department. Video posted to the Citizen […]
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death near Huntington Park
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. – A man was shot to death in an unincorporated area bordering Huntington Park Thursday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called about 5:45 p.m. to the 5900 block of Holmes Avenue, one block west of Wilmington Avenue and the Huntington Park city limits, on reports of the shooting and found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Drunk Driver Gets 30 to Life for Deadly Anaheim Crash
A 29-year-old man was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison Friday for a drunken driving crash that killed two men in Anaheim two years ago.
Fontana Herald News
Man who used a flamethrower during a street takeover in San Bernardino is sentenced
A man who was identified using a flamethrower during a street takeover event in San Bernardino in April has now been sentenced in connection with the crime. Eric Hanshaw, aka "Sideshow Tomcat," an Arizona resident, was arrested by police in Phoenix in June, according to a Facebook post by the San Bernardino Police Department on Aug. 26.
Burbank rape, burglary suspect arrested in Riverside County
A 24-year-old man suspected of raping a woman in Burbank was arrested Wednesday. Burbank Police Department officers were called about 4:45 a.m. Monday to a residence in the 400 block of South Third Street, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, on reports of the assault and made contact with the victim, who told police she was assaulted in her bedroom by a man she did not know who fled the scene following a struggle.
Comments / 6