Chino, CA

Carlos Hagar
5d ago

They were soon released into the custody of the CA state legislature as interns so that they could learn how to steal better.

Man arrested for allegedly attacking ex-girlfriend in San Bernardino, kidnapping her toddler

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - One man was arrested Saturday for allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend's San Bernardino home and kidnapping her two-year-old daughter. Raymond Ornales was arrested Saturday, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Officers say they were called to a home Saturday morning for a domestic disturbance. When they got there, a woman told officers that Ornales, her ex-boyfriend, broke into her house, hit her and threatened her with a gun. Then, the woman says, Ornales ran away with her toddler.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Pedestrian hit and killed by Huntington Beach Police officer

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - A 45-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed by a Huntington Beach Police officer early Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. CHP says an HBPD officer identified as "M. Robert" was responding to a radio call on North Pacific Avenue, near Broadway in the Sunset Beach neighborhood of Huntington Beach when his police vehicle hit a pedestrian.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Man killed in Pico Rivera crash

PICO RIVERA, Calif. - A man was killed Saturday evening in a multiple-vehicle crash in Pico Rivera. The crash was reported at 5:37 p.m. at Gallatin Road and Rosemead Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash scene was described as involving a white Subaru, black Jeep, blue Nissan...
PICO RIVERA, CA
Chino, CA
Chino, CA
Pomona, CA
Pomona, CA
Pomona, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Chino, CA
Authorities ID woman killed in fatal crash near Disneyland

ANAHEIM – A woman who was killed when the SUV she was driving crashed into a palm tree Saturday across from Disneyland Resort in Anaheim was identified as a Corona resident. Hanna Jocelyn Gomar was 32 years old, said Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle. “It appears that...
ANAHEIM, CA
OC Police Chase: Officer drives over median, travels opposite direction in trying to stop motorcyclist

ANAHEIM, Calif. - SkyFOX video captured the dramatic moments when a law enforcement officer took great measures in trying to stop a police chase suspect. Around 9 p.m. Friday, a motorcyclist led police and deputies on a chase across Orange County. When the motorcyclist started weaving through a busy intersection in the Garden Grove area, a police officer drove over a center divider and started traveling in an opposite direction in hopes of stopping the motorcyclist.
ANAHEIM, CA
1 dead in 3-car crash in Whittier Narrows

A three-car crash in Whittier Narrows killed at least one person Saturday evening. The crash at 5:37 p.m. resulted in a fatality at the scene near the intersection of Gallatin Road and Rosemead Boulevard, according to Officer Kimball of the California Highway Patrol. No information has been released about the number of other people involved […]
WHITTIER, CA
Corona woman dies when SUV crashes into tree near Disneyland

ANAHEIM, Calif. - A woman who was killed when the SUV she was driving crashed into a palm tree Saturday across from Disneyland Resort in Anaheim was identified as a Corona resident. Hanna Jocelyn Gomar was 32 years old, said Orange County sheriff's Sgt. Scott Steinle. "It appears that speed...
ANAHEIM, CA
West LA coffee shop repeatedly targeted by local vandals

LOS ANGELES - A West Los Angeles coffee shop says it's been repeatedly vandalized by a homeless man in recent nights, and the owners are calling for action. Federal Coffee is on Pico Boulevard in West LA. The owners say that a homeless man in the area has destroyed windows at their storefront at least three times over the last few days, and has been targeted by vandals seven times since it opened its doors. The owners say they've filed several police reports but the vandalism continues.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Smash-and-grab robbers strike Plaza West Covina jewelry store

A jewelry store was ransacked during a smash-and-grab robbery at Plaza West Covina Friday night. The robbery was reported at about 7:30 p.m., when three men wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks came into the jewelry store armed with hammers, according to Sgt. Matt Nelson of the West Covina Police Department. Video posted to the Citizen […]
WEST COVINA, CA
Man shot to death near Huntington Park

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. – A man was shot to death in an unincorporated area bordering Huntington Park Thursday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called about 5:45 p.m. to the 5900 block of Holmes Avenue, one block west of Wilmington Avenue and the Huntington Park city limits, on reports of the shooting and found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
Burbank rape, burglary suspect arrested in Riverside County

A 24-year-old man suspected of raping a woman in Burbank was arrested Wednesday. Burbank Police Department officers were called about 4:45 a.m. Monday to a residence in the 400 block of South Third Street, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, on reports of the assault and made contact with the victim, who told police she was assaulted in her bedroom by a man she did not know who fled the scene following a struggle.
BURBANK, CA

