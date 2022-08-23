Read full article on original website
Auburn @ Enterprise (WTVY.com/MeTV GAME OF THE WEEK) | 2022 Week 1
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of WTVY.com and MeTV's 2022 Week 1 Game of the Week, as Auburn takes on Enterprise.
wtvy.com
Ariton preps for top 5 matchup
ARITON, Ala. (WTVY) -- Ariton will take on Highland Home in a top 5 matchup. This is not a region game but the 2A schools could be a potential playoff matchup come November.
wtvy.com
FNF Highlights: Auburn vs Enterprise
Check out the highlights from the Lee vs Dothan game. Catch the highlights of FNF’s 2022 Week 1 Game of the Night, as Headland takes on Abbeville. GOTN Preview: Abbeville head coach Labrian Stewart. Updated: 4 hours ago. Nick Brooks meets with Abbeville head coach as they gear up...
wtvy.com
Daleville @ Houston Academy | 2022 Week 1
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 1 matchup, as Daleville takes on Houston Academy.
wtvy.com
Ariton @ Highland Home | 2022 Week 1
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 1 matchup, as Ariton takes on Highland Home.
wtvy.com
On the dotted line: Adam Glenn signs with Warner
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- An exciting day at Bethel Christian Academy for senior Adam Glenn, he has been part of the Bethel Clay Target team since he was in the 8th grade. He had quite a few schools recruiting him to come shoot, but Glenn is taking his talents Warner University as he moves to the next level.
wtvy.com
WATCH: Enterprise hosts Auburn in 7A showdown
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Auburn Tigers and Enterprise Wildcats meet up in week one of the season in Enterprise. The Tigers came away with a 42-28 win last year over the Wildcats during the regular season. The two teams met again just weeks later in round two of the...
wtvy.com
Dale County @ Carroll | 2022 Week 1
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 1 matchup, as Dale County takes on Carroll.
wtvy.com
Friday Night Football week 1 predictions
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - NEWS 4 wants to know your predictions for today’s Friday Night Football games around the Wiregrass. Join in the fun by filling out the below form then stay tuned on NEWS4 social media pages for updates!. View the week 0 predictions below to see how...
wtvy.com
LIVE: Geneva vs. Bozeman
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva is on the road in week one at Bozeman.
wtvy.com
FNF Player of the Week: Ariton RB Jordan Smith
ARITON, Ala. (WTVY) -- Our week 0 Friday Night Football Player of the Week is Ariton running back Jordan Smith. Smith rushed for 241 yards and three touchdowns as the Purple Cats started the season off with a win.
wtvy.com
Opp @ New Brockton | 2022 Week 1
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 1 matchup, as Opp takes on New Brockton.
wtvy.com
One killed in Dothan wreck
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A wreck claimed the life of a Dothan man early Sunday. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd identified the victim as 46-year-old Kevin Kennedy. The vehicle he drove left North Range Street in Dothan and flipped after striking a utility pole. No additional information is available.
wtvy.com
Join Taylor LIVE at 9
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Join Taylor Pollock as she recaps local headlines and talks FNF!.
wtvy.com
Troy University band gets new uniforms
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University’s band is getting new uniforms after 15 years. Band director Mark Walker said it was time for change, as some band members were passing out at games from the heat. “Its a much more comfortable uniform. It’s about a third as light as...
wtvy.com
Tubs: Who’s best-- Tide or Tigers? (and 4 other answers)
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here are five questions that Republican U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville answered during his visit to Dothan on Thursday. Tuberville is a former college head football coach. Q: What is the confidence level of the (Republican) Party going into the midterm elections?. A: Well, I think it’s...
wtvy.com
Dothan to regulate Airbnb’s
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Peggy Deal’s backyard for most of the 29 years she has lived in Dothan’s Brentwood neighborhood was an oasis. Nothing pleased her more than watching her children—and now grandchildren---play outside. Sipping her husband’s specialty—southern sweet tea---she recharged from a hard day at the...
wtvy.com
Early County @ Seminole County | 2022 Week 1
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 1 matchup, as Early County takes on Seminole County.
wtvy.com
Local business woman offers tuition assistance, guaranteed employment
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Melinda Sykes, owner of Waxing the City and Alabama Nail Company has big news for cosmetology and esthetics students. Wallace Community College-Dothan hosted Sykes on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 as a guest speaker for the Cosmetology and Esthetics program. She debuted her student loan forgiveness program
wtvy.com
Founder of Wiregrass Animal Group receives “Silent Heroes” award
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - When Stefanie Berry first came to the Wiregrass in 2015, she immediately got involved with other pet rescues. Eventually, she decided to organize her own, Wiregrass Animal Group, also known as “WAG.”. “So I always loved dogs,” Berry explains, “as far as I can remember...
