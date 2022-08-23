Wayne grad Young looking to help lead Jayhawks

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WANE) – Coming out of Wayne High School, Craig Young was one of the best all-around athletes the Summit City had seen in some time. A standout sprinter in track and an All-SAC basketball player, Young was a talented football prodigy that ended up signing with Ohio State.

However, after three years with the Buckeyes Young has a new home, as the 6-foot-3, 225-pounder transferred to Kansas University back in December and will likely play a big role for the Jayhawks defense this coming season

While at Ohio State, Young shifted between linebacker, safety, and a hybrid position. But at Kansas Young is expected to be an every down linebacker, and is projected as a starter when the Jayhawks open the season next Friday at home against Tennessee Tech.

As a back-up for the Buckeyes, Young’s best season came in 2021 when he tallied 15 tackles and returned an interception 70 yards for a touchdown against Maryland.

