BOSTON (AP) — Isaac Paredes homered over the Green Monster in each of his first two at-bats and the Tampa Bay Rays avoided a three-game sweep by beating the Boston Red Sox 12-4 on Sunday. Randy Arozarena hit three doubles off the left-field wall at Fenway Park and drove in two runs. David Peralta had three hits with two RBI doubles for the Rays, who came to town on a six-game winning streak before losing two straight. J.D. Martinez, Tommy Pham and Franchy Cordero all hit solo homers for the Red Sox, with Martinez’s 10th of the season ending his homerless drought at 129 at-bats. Boston, which has faded in AL’s wild-card chase, has lost five of seven. Corey Kluber (9-7) went six innings for the victory, allowing three runs, eight hits with four strikeouts and no walks. It’s the 18th time in 25 starts that he’s allowed three runs or fewer.

BOSTON, MA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO