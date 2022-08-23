Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Northern Michigan’s Hippie TreeKyle SchepperleyTraverse City, MI
Money available for renters and homeowners in Traverse CityJake WellsTraverse City, MI
Experience the most unique bookstore in all of MichiganJake WellsTraverse City, MI
New Cannabis Store Set To Open In MancelonaKyle SchepperleyMancelona, MI
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Related
These are the 15 best employers in Michigan, Forbes survey says
The results of a new survey by Forbes shows Michigan-based organizations have an edge in the state when it comes to employee satisfaction, from education to automotive to utilities. This is Forbes’ fourth survey of the best employers, evaluating 1,382 companies throughout the United States and ranking them in each...
wcsx.com
Michigan Goldfish Are Built Different
I would call you a liar if you told me you’ve seen a gold fish this big before. A man from Flint was fishing on the Pine River which runs into the Saginaw bay of Lake Huron over the weekend. He caught a fish that you wouldn’t expect to see caught in a river.
This Is The Largest Waterfall in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula
What do you see in your mind's eye when you hear the words “Michigan's largest waterfall in the lower peninsula”? Do you imagine: A towering cascade? A couple of hundred feet of falling, pounding water?. Well....this is not like that at all. In fact, the Upper Peninsula has...
Startling News! Michigan is Home to the Poorest Town in America
Although Michigan is one of the most beautiful states in America, it's home to the poorest city in the United States. This is sad news for our state and the residents that live there. According to wordpopulationreview.com,. Despite being one of the wealthiest countries in the world, the United States...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why Do People Think These Southwest Michigan Cities Suck?
The other day we posed a question on our social media page that triggered the internet into a rage when asked which Southwest Michigan city sucks the most. They no doubt thought we were trying to be negative and stir the pot, but on the contrary, it was a thought experiment. Firstly, the question was asked to see what gripes people had with some of the nearby cities, and what change might help those issues. Secondly, it was a chance to see if people were curious why we would ask such a question, or take it for what it was and assume they knew why we were asking it.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Despite deadly parvo cases, large gathering of golden retrievers still on in Northern Michigan
The second largest gathering of golden retrievers will still take place in Northern Michigan next month, despite a spike in deadly parvovirus cases in dozens of Michigan dogs. The Northwest Michigan Golden Retriever Club said their fourth annual event that brings together a large group of golden retrievers dogs in Benzie County is a go, despite the cases.
wrif.com
Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
‘Rock snot’ spreads into second river in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – A nuisance alga called “rock snot” cropped up in a cold-water river in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula for the second time in nine months. Officials at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) on Aug. 24. 2022, confirmed that didymo – scientific name didymosphenia geminate – established an infestation in a stretch of the Boardman River in Grand Traverse County’s Blair Township. Experts found the invasive species in the Upper Manistee River in Kalkaska County in December 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc12.com
Michigan continues extra SNAP benefits for 1.3 million people in August
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - All 700,000 Michigan households who receive SNAP food assistance will get an additional payment again in August. This additional assistance is an effort to make groceries more affordable as food prices increase. Eligible recipients saw the additional food assistance on their Bridge Cards by Aug. 22.
Northern Michigan’s Hippie Tree
If you’re from Northern Michigan, you may or may not have heard about the infamous hippie tree. Tucked away in the woods behind the Traverse City State Hospital, is an old willow tree with an assortment of twisted branches that have been painted in bright, vibrant colors, by the local community and visitors.
BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan announces changes to visitor policies
BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan has announced new changes to its visitor policies. The policies became effective starting on Wednesday, August 24.
Does Michigan Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in Recycling Bins?
Sometimes things can get a little confusing when it comes to Michigan's recycling rules. A lot of people throw things into their recycling bins that they're clearly not supposed to. The most confusing rule of all is whether or not you can put empty pizza boxes in the recycling bin....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UpNorthLive.com
Health warning issued for Antrim County beach
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Health Department of Northwest Michigan (HDNW) issued a health warning for Richardi Park Beach in Bellaire. Officials said due to high E.coli levels there is a partial body contact advisory in effect. A water sample collected Wednesday at the beach showed an E.coli level...
Is It Illegal to Drive in Michigan With Your Dome Lights On?
Is it illegal to drive in Michigan with your dome light on? That really sounds like a silly question. However, it's another Michigan myth that's been around for years. Back in the day when many of us were learning how to drive, our parents would always tell us to never turn the dome light on while we were driving because we'd get pulled over and get a ticket. In other words, it was against the law to drive with your dome light on.
There’s Actually a LOT of Alligators In Michigan, And They’re in Athens
There's been a LOT of Alligators in the news around Kalamzoo lately. Earlier this summer, an alligator was found in the Kalamazoo River in Calhoun County. Then, Tuesday, Police in Kalamazoo captured a young alligator crossing Lake Street. It's baffling as to HOW these alligators ended up in Michigan, but...
Wolf population doubles: More pups, new packs on Michigan’s remote Isle Royale
ISLE ROYALE, MI - Just a few years ago, researchers heading up the annual Winter Study of Isle Royale’s wolf and moose populations were sometimes hard pressed to get a glimpse of the last two wolves remaining on the snow-covered island archipelago in northern Lake Superior. They might get a clear view of them walking together during a fly-over in a plane. Other times, they’d just document icy tracks left by their big paws.
Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot In Michigan?
The summer time means beach time and last week, while getting into my car to drive barefoot, some guy yelled at me that it was illegal. Let's see who's right!. Ever since I learned how to drive some (muffled noise that rhymes with fifty) years ago, the ability to secure a vehicle and drive to the beach to hang out with friends was a rite of passage in Michigan. After all, most of the state lies within 85 miles of one of the four Great Lakes that lap upon our shores.
State veterinarian confirms canine parvovirus cases in northern Michigan
The state veterinarian confirmed Wednesday that the illness impacting dogs in Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula is canine parvovirus.
Michigan Dogs are Dying Within Three Days of Getting this Virus
A mysterious parvo-like virus is rapidly working its way through Michigan. Here's what we know so far. 50 or more dogs have died in Michigan recently due to this unknown illness. State and Federal authorities are now investigating this outbreak according to the New York Post,. The Michigan Department of...
WILX-TV
University of Michigan study shows young adults using drugs more than ever
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drugs take the lives of about eight people in Michigan every day, more than the number of people who die in traffic crashes. A report from the University of Michigan found that young people are using drugs and alcohol more than ever. The study revealed that people between the ages of 19 and 30 are using drugs at the highest rate since 1988 - when they started recorded data.
Comments / 0