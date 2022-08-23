Read full article on original website
John Boyega and Michael K. Williams, in His Last Role, Take ‘Breaking’ To the Next Level
Brian Brown-Easley, played by John Boyega, is not a very good bank robber. He isn’t trying to be. If anything, he goes out of his way not to seem like too much of a threat. When he hops over a desk and inadvertently frightens a kind bank teller, Rosa (Selenis Leyva), he apologizes. After scribbling down a note about having a bomb, he swiftly moves to allow every customer in the place to leave. Calls come in from frustrated bank customers and he takes down notes for the employees when they get back — because it is his intention for them all to come back, when this is over. Police on the phone ask his race and what he’s wearing — they want to know who their sniper ought to be aiming at, is what Brian figures — and Brian tells them that he’s black, then quickly clarifies that he is affiliated with no group. He is on a mission, but he is not a terrorist. And in fact he does have one key association: the U.S. Marines. He is a vet with two tours in Iraq under his belt, and he has the psychological debts to prove it. He is prone to rapid PTSD reflexes, a certain jumpiness that can make people in a hostage situation nervous. Why is he doing this? He’s not even here to collect much money: only $892 dollars, money that he doesn’t even want from the Wells Fargo that he’s holding hostage. That’s a sizable sum, for many — for Brian, certainly. But it is not exactly ambitious. Nothing worth robbing a bank — risking death — over. Brian dies for it anyway.
