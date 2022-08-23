Read full article on original website
Related
weareiowa.com
Fall planting and mums with Holub Greenhouses
Mum's the word with Jerry Holub at Holub Greenhouses. You can visit them in Ames or call them at 515-240-4184.
weareiowa.com
Valley View Medical Clinic FREE OFFER for men who are re-entering the dating scene | Paid Content
Paid Content | Miles Broadhead, Valley View Medical Clinic, has information about advanced ED treatment for couples as well as men who might be re-entering the dating scene. Miles explains how this amazing technology uses gentle pressure waves to repair and regrow blood vessels in a non-invasive, painless treatment that eliminates the need for recovery time. They are so confident that they can help men restore the spontaneity in their love life, they have a FREE OFFER that is worth hundreds of dollars. Call 515-300-5555 to receive the initial exam, assessment and blood flow ultra sound at NO COST! And, as a bonus, receive FREE gift that produces amazing results in the bedroom. Make an appointment 6 days a week at Valley View Medical Clinic in Pleasant Hill, Iowa just off the by-pass on University in the Pleasant Hill Health Plaza.
Comments / 0