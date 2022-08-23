ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Hazelwood Central student, parent raise concerns over dress code

FLORISSANT (KMOV) - A North County school district is catching a lot of heat for a controversial dress code. Hazelwood School District parents and students tell News 4 the policy unfairly targets its female students. “Young women were being sent home or being taken out of a learning environment and...
HAZELWOOD, MO
KMOV

Scammer targets local frontline health workers

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Frontline health workers are getting phone calls from a scammer pretending to be with the St. Louis City Sheriff’s Department. The scammer reportedly tells the victim they’ve failed to make it to a court appearance and are facing legal repercussions if they don’t pay up. The sheriff’s department told News 4 it is upsetting to see medical workers being targeted.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Metro East residents losing money to scammers pretending to be law enforcement

METRO EAST (KMOV) - Two law enforcement departments in the Metro East are warning residents about a phone scam that resulted in some people losing money. The St. Clair and Monroe County Sheriff’s Departments reported that residents are receiving phone calls from scammers claiming to be members of law enforcement and asking people to pay money for fees or face arrest. The scammers are reportedly using the names of officers from both sheriff’s departments.
MONROE COUNTY, IL
KMOV

2 shootings in South City leads to 1 injured, 1 killed

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two separate shootings led to one person dead and one person injured in South City Friday. The first incident occurred around 1:45 p.m. in the area of Missouri and Chippewa St. Police say the incident was relative to a man that was shot in the hand, and a 911 caller stated that the male left the scene on foot.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

City comptroller proposing wage raise for police, residents and cops say it’s needed, while the mayor didn’t give a clear answer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The divide between St. Louis City and St. Louis County is deepening. The Mayor’s accusing the county of playing “keep away” with cops. However, the reality is officers are saying the city’s pay is not good enough to retain them. Residents, the police union, and now city leaders said enough is enough.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Missouri toddler dies after hiding under sink from fire

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — A two-year-old Missouri boy has died after hiding under a sink during a house fire. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports firefighters found Elijah Martinez unconscious and brought him to the hospital after his Florissant, Missouri, house caught fire Wednesday. He died later that day. His parents and 7- and 4-year-old brothers escaped and were treated for minor smoke inhalation. Officials have not yet announced the suspected cause of the fire but say it was accidental.
FLORISSANT, MO
KMOV

Local Humane Society holding adoption special

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- It’s time to celebrate man’s best friend during National Dog Day. The Humane Society is hoping you’ll get a new best friend. News 4′s Steve Harris reports on what they’re doing to form some bonds between pets and new owners.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV) -- Boeing will invest $5 million to help expand the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Center in St. Louis.

The money will be used to fund a 130,000-square-foot state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing facility, accelerate workforce development programs, and grow the region’s talent pipelines and technical and manufacturing abilities. The new facility will be located near the Cortex, NGA West and the Ranken Technical College campus. The Advanced Manufacturing Innovation...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Girl grazed by bullet in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV) -- A girl was shot in Cahokia Heights Thursday, police said. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said the girl was with another juvenile who had a gun. It is believed a dog approached them in the 100 block of Amelia and started attacking one of them. The juvenile with the gun tried to shoot at the dog but hit the girl, who suffered a graze gunshot wound to the abdomen.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MO
KMOV

1 dead after car crash in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead after a fatal car crash in St. Louis City early Saturday morning. The crash happened on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Academy Avenue at around 1:11 a.m. Police said the victim was hit by a fleeing car. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man accused of firing shots at Normandy High School during fight after football game

WELLSTON, Mo. (KMOV) - A man accused of firing shots during a fight that broke out at Normandy High School after a football game Saturday has been charged. Carlton Gunn, 42, of St. Louis City, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence, and misdemeanor unlawful use of a weapon, discharging a firearm into a school.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed near downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed near downtown St. Louis early Saturday morning. The shooting happened near Cass Avenue and Tucker Boulevard at around 1:13 a.m. Police said the man was shot in the head. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Dierre Hill Jr. leads Vashon to comeback win over Kirkwood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Vashon Wolverines stunned the Kirkwood Pioneers in a 28-27 victory Friday night. The two teams kept the score close in the first quarter. The Pioneers had a safety, and Wolverines’ linebacker Terrell Pete Jr. recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown to make the lead 6-2.
KIRKWOOD, MO

