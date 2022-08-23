Read full article on original website
KMOV
Hazelwood Central student, parent raise concerns over dress code
FLORISSANT (KMOV) - A North County school district is catching a lot of heat for a controversial dress code. Hazelwood School District parents and students tell News 4 the policy unfairly targets its female students. “Young women were being sent home or being taken out of a learning environment and...
KMOV
Missouri law enforcement cracking down on drunk drivers on Saturation Saturday post-pandemic
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Law enforcement officers in the St. Louis region are cracking down on drunk drivers ahead of the Labor Day holiday with Saturation Saturday. Saturation Saturday is a partnership between Moms Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and law enforcement across the country to deter impaired driving. “I’ve actually...
KMOV
Scammer targets local frontline health workers
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Frontline health workers are getting phone calls from a scammer pretending to be with the St. Louis City Sheriff’s Department. The scammer reportedly tells the victim they’ve failed to make it to a court appearance and are facing legal repercussions if they don’t pay up. The sheriff’s department told News 4 it is upsetting to see medical workers being targeted.
KMOV
Cardinal Ritter Prep’s Black male educators make a difference in students’ lives
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A picture celebrating Black male educators at Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School has gone viral. The photo was taken on the first day of school to show the school’s commitment to diversity and representation. “There’s an honor and respect for it here that just...
KMOV
Metro East residents losing money to scammers pretending to be law enforcement
METRO EAST (KMOV) - Two law enforcement departments in the Metro East are warning residents about a phone scam that resulted in some people losing money. The St. Clair and Monroe County Sheriff’s Departments reported that residents are receiving phone calls from scammers claiming to be members of law enforcement and asking people to pay money for fees or face arrest. The scammers are reportedly using the names of officers from both sheriff’s departments.
KMOV
2 shootings in South City leads to 1 injured, 1 killed
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two separate shootings led to one person dead and one person injured in South City Friday. The first incident occurred around 1:45 p.m. in the area of Missouri and Chippewa St. Police say the incident was relative to a man that was shot in the hand, and a 911 caller stated that the male left the scene on foot.
KMOV
City comptroller proposing wage raise for police, residents and cops say it’s needed, while the mayor didn’t give a clear answer
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The divide between St. Louis City and St. Louis County is deepening. The Mayor’s accusing the county of playing “keep away” with cops. However, the reality is officers are saying the city’s pay is not good enough to retain them. Residents, the police union, and now city leaders said enough is enough.
KMOV
Missouri toddler dies after hiding under sink from fire
FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — A two-year-old Missouri boy has died after hiding under a sink during a house fire. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports firefighters found Elijah Martinez unconscious and brought him to the hospital after his Florissant, Missouri, house caught fire Wednesday. He died later that day. His parents and 7- and 4-year-old brothers escaped and were treated for minor smoke inhalation. Officials have not yet announced the suspected cause of the fire but say it was accidental.
KMOV
Mother of LCpl. Jared Schmitz opens up about grief, loss 1 year after Kabul suicide blast
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- One year after the tragic death of her son, the mother of fallen LCpl. Jared Schmitz is opening up about her journey with grief. Schmitz, 20, joined the Marine Corps in 2019 after graduating from Fort Zumwalt South High School. Born in 2001, Schmitz grew up...
KMOV
Local Humane Society holding adoption special
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- It’s time to celebrate man’s best friend during National Dog Day. The Humane Society is hoping you’ll get a new best friend. News 4′s Steve Harris reports on what they’re doing to form some bonds between pets and new owners.
KMOV
Big tax breaks to be offered in north St. Louis redevelopment effort
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The urban renewal board is hoping huge tax breaks will spur the development of a 400-acre section of north St. Louis. The board voted this week to offer developers tax abatement of up to 95 percent for 10 years and then up to 50 percent for the next 15 years.
KMOV
BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV) -- Boeing will invest $5 million to help expand the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Center in St. Louis.
The money will be used to fund a 130,000-square-foot state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing facility, accelerate workforce development programs, and grow the region’s talent pipelines and technical and manufacturing abilities. The new facility will be located near the Cortex, NGA West and the Ranken Technical College campus. The Advanced Manufacturing Innovation...
KMOV
Girl grazed by bullet in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV) -- A girl was shot in Cahokia Heights Thursday, police said. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said the girl was with another juvenile who had a gun. It is believed a dog approached them in the 100 block of Amelia and started attacking one of them. The juvenile with the gun tried to shoot at the dog but hit the girl, who suffered a graze gunshot wound to the abdomen.
KMOV
East Alton woman charged for striking victim in the face with household lamp
EAST ALTON, Ill. (KMOV) - A woman was charged Thursday for hitting a victim with a lamp. The incident occurred Wednesday, at Old Oak Trailer Park, 100 Wesley Dr., around 11 p.m. Police found a woman suffering from lacerations to her face. Reports say, Alexis Broyles, 31, struck the woman with a household lamp.
KMOV
1 dead after car crash in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead after a fatal car crash in St. Louis City early Saturday morning. The crash happened on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Academy Avenue at around 1:11 a.m. Police said the victim was hit by a fleeing car. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
KMOV
Man accused of firing shots at Normandy High School during fight after football game
WELLSTON, Mo. (KMOV) - A man accused of firing shots during a fight that broke out at Normandy High School after a football game Saturday has been charged. Carlton Gunn, 42, of St. Louis City, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence, and misdemeanor unlawful use of a weapon, discharging a firearm into a school.
KMOV
Man shot, killed near downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed near downtown St. Louis early Saturday morning. The shooting happened near Cass Avenue and Tucker Boulevard at around 1:13 a.m. Police said the man was shot in the head. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
KMOV
Possible solution found for woman denied by FEMA due to flood insurance
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - On Friday, FEMA opened a fourth disaster recovery center in the St. Louis area. The new center is at the University City Recreation Center at 7210 Olive Boulevard and will operate from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week until further notice. The other...
KMOV
Leaders mulling over businesses to fill potential U.S. Steel void in Granite City
GRANITE CITY (KMOV) - Political leaders in Illinois are fielding potential businesses to come to Granite City if U.S. Steel closes its blast furnace facility. In June, U.S. Steel announced it plans to sell and repurpose its blast furnaces for nearby SunCoke Energy to use. U.S. Steel said it would result in 950 of its employees losing jobs.
KMOV
Dierre Hill Jr. leads Vashon to comeback win over Kirkwood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Vashon Wolverines stunned the Kirkwood Pioneers in a 28-27 victory Friday night. The two teams kept the score close in the first quarter. The Pioneers had a safety, and Wolverines’ linebacker Terrell Pete Jr. recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown to make the lead 6-2.
