Inside Look At The New OKPOP Museum In Downtown Tulsa
Major progress is underway in The Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture -- a building designed to focus the world’s attention on Oklahoma. The site will pay tribute to Oklahoma artists in the downtown Tulsa Arts District and the impact they’ve made across the globe. It will also honor...
Amazing Oklahomans: Mooreland Volunteer Firefighters
Our Amazing Oklahomans Wednesday are some volunteer firefighters brightening the day of a town hit hard by wildfires earlier this summer. Our stormtracker Marty Logan caught Mooreland Volunteer Firefighters spraying down the town with hoses and water balloons. They encouraged kids to hit them with their best shot but the...
4 More Executions Scheduled To Take Place In Oklahoma In 2022
The State of Oklahoma will resume executions on Thursday morning for the first time since January. James Coddington is set to be put to death for killing his co-worker in 1997. There are four more executions scheduled to take place in Oklahoma in 2022. The next was supposed to be...
New Oklahoma BBQ Restaurant Opens In South Tulsa
A family-owned Oklahoma barbeque restaurant is now serving customers at a new location in South Tulsa. The Love’s have been cooking barbeque together and serving Oklahoma customers since 2015, and last month, they opened the first Daddy B's location in Tulsa. Brian Love and his wife Aisha opened their...
Oklahoma State Fair Offering Ticket Sale For Limited Time
The Oklahoma State Fair is 21 days away, and they’re offering a new ticket sale Thursday. For a limited time, people can get a ride all day armband and one gate ticket for $25. The flash sale starts at 5 p.m. and runs until 6 p.m. Friday. To purchase...
Canoo Electric Vehicles To Be Made At NE Oklahoma Facility
The 4,500 electrical vehicles in a deal between Canoo and Walmart will be made at Canoo's facility in northeast Oklahoma. Walmart has used the vehicles to make deliveries seven days a week in the Fort Worth area as part of a trial run. Canoo said the vehicles will be on...
Above Normal Temperatures Before Weekend Storm Chances Arrive
Warmer temperatures return to the metro as the weekend approaches. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. The next few days represent a warming trend for most of the area before the pattern supports rain mentions across the northern third of the state this weekend into early next week. Data is inconsistent and inconclusive regarding exact specifics. This is not unusual. But the pattern suggests we'll be dealing with some scattered storm chances Sunday into early next week. Data has been hinting at a surface frontal boundary moving across the area next week for a few days, but recent runs have not exactly been ringing the bell for this occurrence. Basically, this frontal passage is highly suspicious at this point, but scattered storm chances will remain during the same space and time as hinted before. This means I'll keep some low chances across eastern OK Saturday as a lead (weak ) wave influences extreme southern and eastern OK into western Arkansas. This should stay east or south of the metro. It will be represented by a 10% chance for Tulsa and higher chances to our east.
WATCH: DEQ News Conference On Multiple Hazardous Waste Fires
Grady County District Attorney Jason Hicks and Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality general counsel Rob Singletary provided an update on fires sparked by hazardous material across the state. Among the fires sparked by the waste occurred at Bordwine Development earlier this month. Singletary said the waste consisted of expired hand...
