Rutgers Junior Forward Allison Lowrey – College Soccer News Women’s National Player Of The Week – Week Ending August 21, 2022

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Two Islanders have Rutgers women’s soccer team thinking national title
When the United Soccer Coaches released the Women’s Division I preseason rankings earlier this month, there was a bit of Staten Island flavor sitting right there at No. 6. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights, boasting the highest ranking they’ve ever received, will rely heavily on the contributions of West Brighton’s Kassidy Banks and Giana Romano of Arden Heights as they look toward a return trip to the NCAA Final Four and, this time, a national championship.
In Greg Schiano’s 2nd stint at Rutgers, former players begin sprouting coaching tree
Take a walk through the Hale Center, into the Ron and Joanna Garutti Strength and Conditioning Center, onto the fields at the Marco Battaglia Practice Complex these days, and more likely than not, you’ll bump into a familiar face from the glory years of Rutgers football. They came back...
Boys soccer preview: 15 Compelling storylines to follow in 2022
A lot has changed since the 2021 boys soccer season came to a close. In preparation for the upcoming 2022 season, which kicks off on Sept. 8, here are 15 compelling storylines to follow as the year unfolds. Can Seton Hall Prep’s defense replicate its historic numbers in 2022?
Nutley AD Joe Piro likely to serve as interim head football coach with Vick absent
Nutley athletic director Joe Piro is expected to be acting head coach for the Maroon Raiders’ Sept. 1 home opener against Bloomfield, but for now is merely part of the coaching staff. The former Nutley football standout was called to action Wednesday due to the sudden and as of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montclair State students: Biden loan forgiveness plan is weight off their shoulders
President Joe Biden has announced his long-awaited plan to deliver on his campaign promise to provide $10,000 in student debt cancellation for millions of Americans.
boozyburbs.com
NYC Cookie Chain is Expanding to New Jersey
Chip City, a growing cookie brand, is coming to Ridgewood. The business began in Astoria five years ago between two childhood friends aiming to “recreate the simple taste of their childhood”. With 10+ locations across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island, they currently do not have a footprint...
We may have found the best Cuban sandwich in NJ (Opinion)
One of the many great things about growing up in Union City was the food. We lived in an Italian neighborhood that turned both Puerto Rican and Cuban and we ate like royalty. One of my favorite foods from back in the day and remains today is the Cuban sandwich. The Cuban sandwich originated in Tampa, Florida, catering to Cuban immigrants working in the cigar industry.
The Most Fatal Intersection In America Is Located in Mercer County, NJ
There was a list made of the top 10 deadliest intersections in the entire country and 4 of the 10 are located right here, in the garden state. Two of the 4 in New Jersey are just blocks apart from each other in the area of Elizabeth, according to streetsblog.org.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Everyone’s favorite’ NJ deli is opening a 4th spot
Millburn Deli, one of New Jersey’s most prized eateries, just announced another location set to open in Westfield next year, according to NJ.com. If you are unfamiliar with the deli, it opened in Millburn in 1946 and is arguably the best place to get a sandwich in the area. They are best known for their chicken cutlet sandwiches, specifically, the “Griller #8” which has grilled chicken breast, fresh sliced mozzarella, tomato, basil, and pesto all sandwiched between a pressed rosemary focaccia. If that made you drool then you definitely need to try this place out.
Princeton, Gulick House owners settle lawsuit over failure to restore historic home
The Municipality of Princeton and the owner of the historic Greenland-Brinson-Gulick House have come to a settlement agreement for a municipal lawsuit filed against the owner for failure to repair the 339-year-old house. The settlement agreement – reached earlier this month between the town and owner Benjamin Gulick and his...
World’s largest indoor go-kart track coming to New Jersey
Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines! (Well, almost.) A new entertainment complex is under construction along Route 1 South in Edison, NJ, next to Topgolf. It is set to open this fall. And they make the bold claim that it will include the largest indoor go-kart track in the world.
trazeetravel.com
United Debuts New United Club, Its Largest in the Country, at EWR
At nearly 30,000 square feet, United Airlines’ newest United ClubSM now welcomes Newark Liberty International Airport travelers with its modern design, enhanced amenities, culinary offerings, locally sourced art and furniture and Manhattan skyline views. Seek airport solace at the new location in Terminal C3, near Gate C123. The new...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1,000 migrants have arrived in NYC: Greg Abbott reveals huge haul of buses he has sent from Texas who then line up for food, free phones and healthcare
Governor Greg Abbott has sent more than 1,000 migrants from Texas to New York City as part of his initiative to bus illegal immigrants released from custody out of his state. Abbott's spokeswoman Renae Eze told DailyMail.com that 20 buses have departed from Texas for the Big Apple so far – with more to come.
Car Strikes Bridge In Central Jersey (DEVELOPING)
A car struck a bridge in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at Mott Avenue and Gatzmer Avenue in Jamesburg, initial reports said. Traffic was blocked in both directions. There were no immediate details on injuries. CHECK...
njbmagazine.com
Morgan Stanley and Zelis Lease 170,000 SF in Morristown
Onyx Equities’ $50 million capital improvement plan at 340 Mount Kemble in Morristown has paid off with global financial institution Morgan Stanley leasing 116,578 square feet and healthcare technology company Zelis leasing 53,295 square feet, leaving only 22,760 square feet remaining to be leased. Onyx Equities purchased the former...
rrobserver.com
Legacy Church buys RR movie theater property
The movie-going public won’t notice anything, except improvements to seating and the lobby, said Gary Moore, owner of Premiere Cos. Rio Rancho – Legacy Church has acquired the Premiere Theater property, according to an announcement from the church. The deal will enable the church to continue services on...
roi-nj.com
Summit Health appoints new chief people officer
Summit Health, formed by the merger of CityMD and Summit Medical Group, recently appointed Amy Smith as its new chief people officer. With 25 years of experience in human resources leadership roles, Smith has extensive experience in culture building, professional development, inclusion and team member experiences. Smith will report to...
New Jersey Globe
Bound Brook mayor resigning September 2, one day after departure would have triggered special election
Bound Brook Mayor Bob Fazen, a Republican, will resign on September 2 to move to a retirement condo in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, narrowly avoiding the triggering of a special election to fill the remaining year of his term. Bound Brook is among the most politically competitive in the...
Jersey Shore Vacationers Robbed at Rental Home in Sea Girt
Sea Girt, NJ (MCPO Press Release) – A Morris County resident who burglarized a beachfront...
Mall Reimagined: Westfield's Garden State Plaza Announces Developer In Upcoming Transformation
The Westfield Garden State Plaza has announced its development partner in its upcoming transformation that will bring luxury apartments and a town green to the Route 17 mall in Paramus. Mill Creek Residential has partnered with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) ahead of the first phase of a 30-acre, mixed-use vision for the...
Comments / 0