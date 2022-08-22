Rutgers Junior Forward Allison Lowrey – College Soccer News Women’s National Player Of The Week – Week Ending August 21, 2022

Millburn Deli, one of New Jersey’s most prized eateries, just announced another location set to open in Westfield next year, according to NJ.com. If you are unfamiliar with the deli, it opened in Millburn in 1946 and is arguably the best place to get a sandwich in the area. They are best known for their chicken cutlet sandwiches, specifically, the “Griller #8” which has grilled chicken breast, fresh sliced mozzarella, tomato, basil, and pesto all sandwiched between a pressed rosemary focaccia. If that made you drool then you definitely need to try this place out.

WESTFIELD, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO