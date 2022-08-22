ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Rutgers Junior Forward Allison Lowrey – College Soccer News Women’s National Player Of The Week – Week Ending August 21, 2022

By College Soccer News
collegesoccernews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Two Islanders have Rutgers women’s soccer team thinking national title

When the United Soccer Coaches released the Women’s Division I preseason rankings earlier this month, there was a bit of Staten Island flavor sitting right there at No. 6. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights, boasting the highest ranking they’ve ever received, will rely heavily on the contributions of West Brighton’s Kassidy Banks and Giana Romano of Arden Heights as they look toward a return trip to the NCAA Final Four and, this time, a national championship.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
New Brunswick, NJ
New Brunswick, NJ
Sports
boozyburbs.com

NYC Cookie Chain is Expanding to New Jersey

Chip City, a growing cookie brand, is coming to Ridgewood. The business began in Astoria five years ago between two childhood friends aiming to “recreate the simple taste of their childhood”. With 10+ locations across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island, they currently do not have a footprint...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

We may have found the best Cuban sandwich in NJ (Opinion)

One of the many great things about growing up in Union City was the food. We lived in an Italian neighborhood that turned both Puerto Rican and Cuban and we ate like royalty. One of my favorite foods from back in the day and remains today is the Cuban sandwich. The Cuban sandwich originated in Tampa, Florida, catering to Cuban immigrants working in the cigar industry.
UNION CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Week Ending#Scarlet Knights#Rutgers Junior Forward#Unlv#Rutgers Athletics
105.7 The Hawk

‘Everyone’s favorite’ NJ deli is opening a 4th spot

Millburn Deli, one of New Jersey’s most prized eateries, just announced another location set to open in Westfield next year, according to NJ.com. If you are unfamiliar with the deli, it opened in Millburn in 1946 and is arguably the best place to get a sandwich in the area. They are best known for their chicken cutlet sandwiches, specifically, the “Griller #8” which has grilled chicken breast, fresh sliced mozzarella, tomato, basil, and pesto all sandwiched between a pressed rosemary focaccia. If that made you drool then you definitely need to try this place out.
WESTFIELD, NJ
trazeetravel.com

United Debuts New United Club, Its Largest in the Country, at EWR

At nearly 30,000 square feet, United Airlines’ newest United ClubSM now welcomes Newark Liberty International Airport travelers with its modern design, enhanced amenities, culinary offerings, locally sourced art and furniture and Manhattan skyline views. Seek airport solace at the new location in Terminal C3, near Gate C123. The new...
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

1,000 migrants have arrived in NYC: Greg Abbott reveals huge haul of buses he has sent from Texas who then line up for food, free phones and healthcare

Governor Greg Abbott has sent more than 1,000 migrants from Texas to New York City as part of his initiative to bus illegal immigrants released from custody out of his state. Abbott's spokeswoman Renae Eze told DailyMail.com that 20 buses have departed from Texas for the Big Apple so far – with more to come.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Voice

Car Strikes Bridge In Central Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A car struck a bridge in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at Mott Avenue and Gatzmer Avenue in Jamesburg, initial reports said. Traffic was blocked in both directions. There were no immediate details on injuries. CHECK...
JAMESBURG, NJ
njbmagazine.com

Morgan Stanley and Zelis Lease 170,000 SF in Morristown

Onyx Equities’ $50 million capital improvement plan at 340 Mount Kemble in Morristown has paid off with global financial institution Morgan Stanley leasing 116,578 square feet and healthcare technology company Zelis leasing 53,295 square feet, leaving only 22,760 square feet remaining to be leased. Onyx Equities purchased the former...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
rrobserver.com

Legacy Church buys RR movie theater property

The movie-going public won’t notice anything, except improvements to seating and the lobby, said Gary Moore, owner of Premiere Cos. Rio Rancho – Legacy Church has acquired the Premiere Theater property, according to an announcement from the church. The deal will enable the church to continue services on...
RIO RANCHO, NM
roi-nj.com

Summit Health appoints new chief people officer

Summit Health, formed by the merger of CityMD and Summit Medical Group, recently appointed Amy Smith as its new chief people officer. With 25 years of experience in human resources leadership roles, Smith has extensive experience in culture building, professional development, inclusion and team member experiences. Smith will report to...
SUMMIT, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy