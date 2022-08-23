THE WOODLANDS, TX – It was an electric evening on Friday, August 19th at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center where more than 500 guests were welcomed, each of whom were well dressed in bright colors and chic attire for The Walk The Woodlands, an inaugural black-tie fashion affair that benefited Interfaith of The Woodlands and Interfaith Community Clinic.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO