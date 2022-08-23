Read full article on original website
Local Fall Festivals 2022
Fall is here! It’s time for pumpkins, cooler weather, apple cider, and festivals! Celebrate fall with friends and family at these local festivals. September 24, 2022 – Magnolia Fall Fest Market – The Magnolia Fall Fest Market is fun for the whole family with pictures in the pumpkin patch, face painters, kids crafts, and more! The festival is held at Magnolia Event Center from noon – 4:00 p.m. Learn More.
Labor Day Events in The Woodlands Area 2022
Make plans now for Labor Day! The upcoming three-day weekend is full of fun activities right here in The Woodlands area. September 4, 2022 – Labor Day in The Woodlands – Celebrate Labor Day in The Woodlands! The celebration is held at Waterway Square from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. with live music, children’s activities, strolling entertainment, pie eating contests and fireworks. Free craft activities while supplies last, and complimentary face painting and balloon art. Learn More.
Inside The Walk The Woodlands – Energetic Crowd, High Fashion and Fun
THE WOODLANDS, TX – It was an electric evening on Friday, August 19th at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center where more than 500 guests were welcomed, each of whom were well dressed in bright colors and chic attire for The Walk The Woodlands, an inaugural black-tie fashion affair that benefited Interfaith of The Woodlands and Interfaith Community Clinic.
The Woodlands High School Art Trust 2022 Collection Application Opens September 1st
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Woodlands High School Art Trust (TWHSAT) has announced that applications will open for entry into its 2022 collection on September 1, 2022. TWHSAT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that supports The Student Art Trust Committee. The student committee is overseeing the application process for Texas juried artists’ work, to add to its student-selected and student-purchased professional art collection.
Hello Woodlands Founder to Host Series of Free Small Business Seminars
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Jennifer Bruse, President and CEO of Hello Woodlands, will be presenting three free seminars at the Sam Houston State University Small Business Development Center (SHSU SBDC) focused on marketing strategies for small business owners. The seminars include information on social media, SEO, email marketing, creating relevant content, and more. The series begins September 16, 2022 with a presentation on digital marketing. The public is invited to attend one or more events.
